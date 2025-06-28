CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 25 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No. 25 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 features Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) taking on each other. The contest will be played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul.

Chepauk Super Gillies won their last match by four runs against Trichy Grand Cholas. They have played six matches so far, won all six, and remain unbeaten this season.

All matches (43) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 Baroda Premier League, 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 ECS-W Finland, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Live – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS 9/0 PAL 161/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MPS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – HS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Namibia Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 NAM – ASM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ASA – PRP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 AHWS – MUKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 LSKT-W – SSM-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 EL-W – SKK-W 33/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 PCS-W – OCC-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 OCC-W – EL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 SKK-W – PCS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 PCS-W – EL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 OCC-W – SKK-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W – SCO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 THUB – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 GUC – THN – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 141/7 MR 124/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – MB – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR 238/7 MINY 237/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 IRSCC 149/6 ALSC 151/6 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 BES – CAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 LKK – SMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT – NRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 DID – TGC – Fixtures Standings

Siechem Madurai Panthers lost their last match to Trichy Grand Cholas by four wickets. They have played six matches so far, winning two and losing four.

CSG vs SMP Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies XI: K Aashiq, RS Mokit Hariharan, N Jagadeesan(w), Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith(c), S Dinesh Raj, Abhishek Tanwar, N Sunil Krishna, J Prem Kumar, Rohit Suthar, M Silambarasan

Siechem Madurai Panthers XI: Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved(c), Atheeq Ur Rahman, C Sarath Kumar, Murugan Ashwin, J Ajay Chetan(w), P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Shankar Ganesh

CSG vs SMP TNPL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at NPR College Ground in Dindigul offers a fair balance between bat and ball, making it a good option for teams to consider bowling first.

The temperature is expected to be around 31°C with a 50% chance of rain, which could affect play conditions.

Top Player Picks for CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Tanwar (CSG)

Abhishek Tanwar has taken 12 wickets in six matches so far.

His best bowling figures this season are 4 for 16.

Although he went wicketless in the last match, he has taken at least one wicket in every other game.

Balchander Anirudh (SMP)

Balchander Anirudh has scored 146 runs in 6 matches so far this season.

He did not score much in the last two matches.

In the three matches before that, he made over 30 runs in each innings.

He opens the batting and could be a good pick.

J Prem Kumar (CSG)

J Prem Kumar has taken nine wickets in six matches this season.

He took three wickets in the last match.

He also picked up three wickets in the match before that.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

Baba Aparajith (CSG)

Baba Aparajith has scored 295 runs in six matches so far.

He is averaging 98.33 this season.

He scored 63 runs in the last match.

Aparajith has registered three fifties in the tournament so far.

Vijay Shankar (CSG)

Vijay Shankar has scored 209 runs in six matches this season.

He has also picked up five wickets so far.

In the last match, he scored 59 runs and took one wicket.

Atheeq Ur Rahman (SMP)

Atheeq Ur Rahman has scored 161 runs in 6 matches so far.

He scored 30 runs in the last match.

In his last four innings, he has registered two 30-plus scores and one fifty.

He has been in steady form recently.

CSG vs SMP Player to Avoid

S Dinesh Raj (CSG)

S Dinesh Raj can be avoided for this match.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

Chepauk Super Gillies are looking strong as they are still unbeaten this season and are expected to have the upper hand against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.