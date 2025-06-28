CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 25 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No. 25 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 features Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) taking on each other. The contest will be played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul.
Chepauk Super Gillies won their last match by four runs against Trichy Grand Cholas. They have played six matches so far, won all six, and remain unbeaten this season.
Siechem Madurai Panthers lost their last match to Trichy Grand Cholas by four wickets. They have played six matches so far, winning two and losing four.
Chepauk Super Gillies XI: K Aashiq, RS Mokit Hariharan, N Jagadeesan(w), Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith(c), S Dinesh Raj, Abhishek Tanwar, N Sunil Krishna, J Prem Kumar, Rohit Suthar, M Silambarasan
Siechem Madurai Panthers XI: Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved(c), Atheeq Ur Rahman, C Sarath Kumar, Murugan Ashwin, J Ajay Chetan(w), P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Shankar Ganesh
The pitch at NPR College Ground in Dindigul offers a fair balance between bat and ball, making it a good option for teams to consider bowling first.
The temperature is expected to be around 31°C with a 50% chance of rain, which could affect play conditions.
Chepauk Super Gillies are looking strong as they are still unbeaten this season and are expected to have the upper hand against Siechem Madurai Panthers.
