CSG vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 21 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 21 between Chepauk Super Gillies and Trichy Grand Cholas.

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) will face off in Match No.21 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. The action will unfold at the Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli. Here’s the CSG vs TGC Dream11 Prediction.

The Super Gillies are unbeaten in the competition, winning five out of five matches. They are coming off a six-wicket victory over Salem Spartans while chasing 161. J Prem Kumar starred with 3 for 19 before K Aashiq and Narayan Jagadeesan struck fifties.

Trichy Grand Cholas are reeling in the bottom two spots on the table with only two points from four games. After losing three on the trot, they finally got off the mark with a 14-run win over Lyca Kovai Kings. R Rajkumar was the chief architect with 58* off 24, followed by two wickets.

CSG vs TGC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies: K Aashiq, Mokit Hariharan, Baba Aparajith (c), Vijay Shankar, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Swapnil Singh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Dinesh Raj, J Prem Kumar, M Silambarasan, Lokesh Raj.

Trichy Grand Cholas: S Sujay, Suresh Kumar (c/wk), Waseem Ahmed, Jagatheesan Kousik, U Mukilesh, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, Jafar Jamal, Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran, Athiyasaraj Davidson.

CSG vs TGC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Tirunelveli have been pretty balanced in recent years, with decent assistance for bowlers. Going by the average batting first score of 157 in T20 cricket, we can expect a good contest between bat and ball.

As for the weather, it could be cloudy with around a 10% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for CSG vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

K Aashiq (CSG)

K Aashiq has made 159 runs in five innings in the season at a strike rate of 144 while averaging 32.

He has hit two half-centuries, including 56 off 36 in the previous outing.

R Rajkumar (TGC)

R Rajkumar is coming off an incredible all-round performance, blasting 58* off 24 and picking 2 for 32.

He has scored 147 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 216 and has two wickets to his name.

R Sanjay Yadav (TGC)

R Sanjay Yadav has scored 106 runs in four innings and has taken two wickets with the ball.

He smashed 60 not out in 32 balls while picking a wicket for 24 runs against Tiruppur.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CSG vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Tanwar (CSG)

Abhishek Tanwar has been outstanding with the ball, picking up 12 wickets in five games at an economy of 7.12.

He has taken two or more wickets in four innings, including 4 for 16.

Vijay Shankar (CSG)

The veteran all-rounder has been in great form in the ongoing tournament.

He has scored 41* off 23 and 47* off 24 in two games while also picking a couple of wickets.

Baba Aparajith (CSG)

Baba Aparajith has scored 232 runs in the ongoing season at a strike rate of 153 while being dismissed only twice.

He has struck two half-centuries, including 77 not out off 48.

CSG vs TGC Player to Avoid

Jafar Jamal (TGC)

Jafar Jamal has collected only 64 runs from four innings. He bats down the order and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for CSG vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for CSG vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

CSG vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Chepauk Super Gillies are yet to lose a game in the tournament, while Trichy Grand Cholas have barely managed one. The Super Gillies have a formidable side with much better quality and balance.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.