CSG vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 21 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 21 between Chepauk Super Gillies and Trichy Grand Cholas.
Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) will face off in Match No.21 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. The action will unfold at the Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli. Here’s the CSG vs TGC Dream11 Prediction.
The Super Gillies are unbeaten in the competition, winning five out of five matches. They are coming off a six-wicket victory over Salem Spartans while chasing 161. J Prem Kumar starred with 3 for 19 before K Aashiq and Narayan Jagadeesan struck fifties.
Trichy Grand Cholas are reeling in the bottom two spots on the table with only two points from four games. After losing three on the trot, they finally got off the mark with a 14-run win over Lyca Kovai Kings. R Rajkumar was the chief architect with 58* off 24, followed by two wickets.
Chepauk Super Gillies: K Aashiq, Mokit Hariharan, Baba Aparajith (c), Vijay Shankar, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Swapnil Singh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Dinesh Raj, J Prem Kumar, M Silambarasan, Lokesh Raj.
Trichy Grand Cholas: S Sujay, Suresh Kumar (c/wk), Waseem Ahmed, Jagatheesan Kousik, U Mukilesh, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, Jafar Jamal, Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran, Athiyasaraj Davidson.
The pitches in Tirunelveli have been pretty balanced in recent years, with decent assistance for bowlers. Going by the average batting first score of 157 in T20 cricket, we can expect a good contest between bat and ball.
As for the weather, it could be cloudy with around a 10% chance of precipitation.
K Aashiq (CSG)
R Rajkumar (TGC)
R Sanjay Yadav (TGC)
Abhishek Tanwar (CSG)
Vijay Shankar (CSG)
Baba Aparajith (CSG)
Jafar Jamal (TGC)
Chepauk Super Gillies are yet to lose a game in the tournament, while Trichy Grand Cholas have barely managed one. The Super Gillies have a formidable side with much better quality and balance.
