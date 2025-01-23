DBR vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25, Match 31 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 31st match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Durbar Rajshahi will be up against the Rangpur Riders. The game will be played on 23rd January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Durbar Rajshahi is 6th in the points table. They have won 3 matches and lost 6. They lost their last game by 111 runs against Chittagong Kings. Their batters failed miserably as they got bowled out for just 80 runs chasing 191. Their batters have done a good job till now, and the bowling has troubled them in BPL 2024-25. Rajshahi will be eager to return strongly with a win in this game.

Meanwhile, Rangpur Riders have been the best side in BPL 2024-25. They are the only team yet to lose a game this season. The Riders are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 8 wins in 8 games. They defeated the Chittagong Kings by 33 runs in their last game. The batters have done an excellent job and the bowlers have been equally brilliant for Rangpur. They will be eyeing their 9th consecutive win in this game.

DBR vs RAN: Probable Playing XIs

Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris, Jishan Alam, Anamul Haque (c), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Ryan Burl, Ryan Burl, Mark Deyal, Akbar Ali (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Sunazmul Islam, Aftab Alam

Rangpur Riders: Tawfique Khan, Steven Taylor, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Shak Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Rakibul Hasan, Akif Javed

DBR vs RAN: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has been a good one for batting. It is expected to play well in this game but the spinners got good purchase in the last game played here. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball. Scores in the range of 170-190 are expected.

It will be a sunny day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 26-27 degrees Celsius during the game.

Top Player Picks for DBR vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Iftikhar Ahmed (RAN)

Iftikhar Ahmed will bat in the middle order and may bowl an over or two if required. He’s been in good form and will be a top fantasy pick.

Iftikhar has 207 runs in 7 innings at an average of 51.75 and has picked up 4 wickets as well.

Akif Javed (RAN)

Akif Javed has been brilliant this season for the Rangpur Riders. The left-arm pacer has picked up 12 wickets in just 6 games.

He will bowl the important overs and will be a top pick in your fantasy teams. Try him as C/VC in the big leagues.

Jishan Alam (DBR)

Jishan Alam will open the innings and will also bowl 2-3 overs. He has 115 runs and 5 wickets in 7 games.

He will fetch points from bat and ball which makes him an ideal fantasy pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DBR vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Taskin Ahmed (DBR)

Taskin Ahmed is the highest wicket-taker of this edition with 20 wickets in 9 matches. He’s been the best bowler for his side.

Taskin will bowl in the powerplay and then towards the end of the innings. He will be a good C/VC option as well.

Anamul Haqye (DBR)

Anamul Haque is currently the third-highest run-scorer of BPL 2024-25. He scored a brilliant century in the second last game.

He has 354 runs at an average of 49.28 and has struck at a rate of 138 including 2 fifties and a hundred. He’ll be a great C/VC choice, especially while bowling first.

Khushdil Shah (RAN)

Khushdil Shah will be the best C/VC pick for this game. He has been exceptional with both bat and ball.

Khushdil has 274 runs in 6 innings at an average of 91.33 at a strike rate of 197.12 with 2 fifties. He has picked up 11 wickets as well at a strike rate of 10.90.

DBR vs RAN Player to Avoid

Mark Deyal (RAN)

Mark Deyal is a decent all-rounder but he’s batting too low and his form is not that great either. He bowled one over and scored 6 runs in the last match. Mark Deyal will be our player to avoid.

Grand League Team for DBR vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DBR vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

DBR vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Based on current form, team balance, and depth, the Rangpur Riders are the clear favourites to win this game. They are the best side this season and should walk away with a comfortable win in this match.