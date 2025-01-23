DBR vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25, Match 31 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 31st match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Durbar Rajshahi will be up against the Rangpur Riders. The game will be played on 23rd January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Durbar Rajshahi is 6th in the points table. They have won 3 matches and lost 6. They lost their last game by 111 runs against Chittagong Kings. Their batters failed miserably as they got bowled out for just 80 runs chasing 191. Their batters have done a good job till now, and the bowling has troubled them in BPL 2024-25. Rajshahi will be eager to return strongly with a win in this game.
Meanwhile, Rangpur Riders have been the best side in BPL 2024-25. They are the only team yet to lose a game this season. The Riders are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 8 wins in 8 games. They defeated the Chittagong Kings by 33 runs in their last game. The batters have done an excellent job and the bowlers have been equally brilliant for Rangpur. They will be eyeing their 9th consecutive win in this game.
Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris, Jishan Alam, Anamul Haque (c), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Ryan Burl, Ryan Burl, Mark Deyal, Akbar Ali (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Sunazmul Islam, Aftab Alam
Rangpur Riders: Tawfique Khan, Steven Taylor, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Shak Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Rakibul Hasan, Akif Javed
The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has been a good one for batting. It is expected to play well in this game but the spinners got good purchase in the last game played here. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball. Scores in the range of 170-190 are expected.
It will be a sunny day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 26-27 degrees Celsius during the game.
Iftikhar Ahmed (RAN)
Akif Javed (RAN)
Jishan Alam (DBR)
Taskin Ahmed (DBR)
Anamul Haqye (DBR)
Khushdil Shah (RAN)
Mark Deyal is a decent all-rounder but he’s batting too low and his form is not that great either. He bowled one over and scored 6 runs in the last match. Mark Deyal will be our player to avoid.
Based on current form, team balance, and depth, the Rangpur Riders are the clear favourites to win this game. They are the best side this season and should walk away with a comfortable win in this match.