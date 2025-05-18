DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 60 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. DC’s last game was called off midway, while GT won their previous encounter by three wickets.

Delhi Capitals were playing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last game and had conceded too many runs in the first half. Fortunately, the contest was called off due to India-Pakistan tensions, and the same game will happen again.

Meanwhile, GT defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets. They did well to restrict MI to a mere 155/8 in the first innings and somehow chased the total on the final delivery, even though they would have liked to be more clinical.

DC vs GT Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

DC vs GT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The decks in Delhi have been nice for batting, and expect another batting-friendly surface for this game. The ball will come nicely on the willow, and batting will be easier. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

Pacers have done better in the first innings at this venue this season. So, pick speedsters from the team that bowls first.

Spinners have done better in the second innings at this venue this season. So, pick tweakers from the team that bowls second.

Pick more top-order batters from both teams.

A temperature of around 38°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 Jake Fraser-McGurk 1 (2) 38 (32) 0 (5) 7 (6) 0 (1) 9 (6) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Faf du Plessis 29 (18) 50 (27) DNP 2 (7) DNP DNP DNP DNP 22 (26) 62 (45) 3 (8) Abishek Porel 0 (2) 34* (18) 33 (20) 7 (7) 33 (25) 49 (37) 18 (9) 51 (36) 28 (11) 4 (2) 8 (10) Sameer Rizvi 4 (4) DNP 20 (15) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Axar Patel 22 (11) DNB 21 (14) 15 (11) 9 (6) 34 (14) 39 (32) 34* (20) 15 (13) 43 (23) 6 (7) Tristan Stubbs 34 (22) 21* (14) 24* (12) 38* (23) 1 (4) 34* (18) 31 (21) DNB 34 (18) 1 (3) 41* (36) Ashutosh Sharma 66* (31) DNP 1 (1) DNB 17 (14) 15* (11) 37 (19) DNB 2 (3) 7 (6) 41 (26) Vipraj Nigam 39 (15) DNB 1* (2) DNB 14 (8) DNB 0 (1) DNB 12 (6) 38 (19) 18 (17) Mitchell Starc 2 (5) DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB 2* (2) DNB 0* (0) 0 (1) 1* (1) Kuldeep Yadav 5 (5) DNB DNB DNB 1 (1) DNB 4* (1) DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB Mohit Sharma 1* (2) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP Mukesh Kumar DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP KL Rahul DNP 15 (5) 77 (51) 93* (53) 15 (13) 38 (32) 28 (14) 57* (42) 41 (39) 7 (5) 10 (14) Karun Nair DNP DNP DNP DNP 89 (40) 0 (3) 31 (18) 34* (20) 4 (4) 15 (13) 0 (1) Donovan Ferreira DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP Dushmantha Chameera DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 0* (1) 2* (3) DNB

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 Mitchell Starc 4-0-42-3 3.4-0-35-5 4-0-27-1 3-0-35-0 3-0-43-0 4-0-36-1 3.2-0-49-0 4-0-25-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-43-3 DNB Axar Patel 3-0-18-0 4-0-43-0 1-0-5-0 4-0-52-0 2-0-19-0 3-0-23-1 2-0-18-0 4-0-29-0 4-0-19-2 4-0-27-2 DNB Vipraj Nigam 2-0-35-1 2-0-21-0 4-0-27-2 4-0-18-2 4-0-41-2 1-0-13-0 4-0-34-0 1-0-14-0 1-0-12-0 4-0-41-2 DNB Mukesh Kumar 2-0-22-1 2-0-17-0 4-0-36-1 3-1-26-1 4-0-38-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-33-4 3.3-0-51-0 2-0-17-0 DNP Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-20-2 4-0-22-3 4-0-30-1 4-0-17-2 4-0-23-2 4-0-33-1 4-0-30-1 4-0-33-0 4-0-28-0 3-0-27-0 DNB Mohit Sharma 4-0-42-0 3-0-25-1 3-0-27-0 2-0-10-1 3-0-40-0 4-0-38-0 2-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Tristan Stubbs 1-0-28-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-12-0 DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB Dushmantha Chameera DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-25-1 3-0-24-1 3-0-46-1 DNB

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 Sai Sudharsan 74 (41) 63 (41) 49 (36) 5 (9) 82 (53) 56 (37) 36 (21) 52 (36) 39 (30) 48 (23) 5 (5) Shubman Gill 33 (14) 38 (27) 14 (14) 61* (43) 2 (3) 60 (38) 7 (5) 90 (55) 84 (50) 76 (38) 43 (36) Jos Buttler 54 (33) 39 (24) 73* (39) 0 (3) 36 (25) 16 (14) 97* (54) 41* (23) 50* (26) 64 (37) 30 (27) Sherfane Rutherford 46 (28) 18 (11) 30* (18) 35* (16) 7 (3) 22 (19) 43 (34) DNB DNP DNP 28 (15) Rahul Tewatia 6 (2) 0 (0) DNB DNB 24* (12) 0 (1) 11* (3) 0 (2) 9 (4) 6 (3) 11* (8) Shahrukh Khan 6* (1) 9 (7) DNB DNB 36 (20) 11* (6) DNB 11* (5) 5* (2) 6* (2) 6 (6) Arshad Khan 1* (1) DNP DNB DNP 0* (0) DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP 1* (1) Sai Kishore DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP Rashid Khan DNB 6 (4) DNB DNB 12 (4) 4* (2) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) 2 (3) Kagiso Rabada DNB 7* (5) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mohammed Siraj DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Prasidh Krishna DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Ishant Sharma DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP 49 (29) DNP 2 (3) DNP DNB 13 (8) 21 (16) DNP Gerald Coetzee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 12 (6)

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 Mohammed Siraj 4-0-54-0 4-0-34-2 4-0-19-3 4-0-17-4 4-0-30-1 4-0-50-0 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-1 2-0-24-0 4-0-33-2 3-0-29-1 Kagiso Rabada 4-0-41-1 4-0-42-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Arshad Khan 1-0-21-0 DNP 2-0-17-1 DNP 2-0-19-1 2-0-11-0 4-0-46-1 DNP DNP DNP 3-0-18-1 Rashid Khan 4-0-48-1 2-0-10-0 4-0-54-0 4-0-31-0 4-0-37-2 4-0-35-1 4-0-38-0 4-0-25-2 4-0-24-1 3-0-50-0 4-0-21-1 Prasidh Krishna 3-0-41-0 4-0-18-2 4-0-26-1 4-0-25-2 4-0-24-3 4-0-26-2 4-0-41-4 4-0-25-2 4-0-47-1 4-0-19-2 4-0-37-1 Sai Kishore 4-0-30-3 4-0-37-1 4-0-22-2 4-0-24-2 2.2-0-20-2 1.3-0-35-0 1-0-9-1 3-0-19-1 1-0-16-0 0.4-0-1-0 4-0-34-2 Ishant Sharma DNP 2-0-17-0 2-0-27-1 4-0-53-0 DNP DNP 3-0-19-1 2-0-18-1 2-0-36-0 3.2-0-35-1 DNP Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP 4-0-28-1 DNP 3-0-36-1 1.5-0-34-0 1-0-6-0 DNP Kulwant Khejroliya DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-29-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Karim Jant DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1-0-30-0 DNP DNP Gerald Coetzee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-36-1 2-0-10-1

Top Player Picks for DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Faf du Plessis (DC):

Faf du Plessis has 281 runs at an average of 40.14 and a 129.49 strike rate in seven innings in Delhi. He also has three fifties here.

Faf du Plessis will open the innings. The new ball might be easier to play, and Faf can exploit the powerplay.

Faf du Plessis has an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 140.57 against pacers in IPL 2025. Since he enjoys the ball on the bat, Faf should get the value for his shots in Delhi.

Faf du Plessis has two negative matchups in this game. Kagiso Rabada has dismissed him six times in 68 balls, while Rashid Khan has got him thrice in 79 balls.

Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 3, 62, 22, 2, & 50.

KL Rahul (DC):

KL Rahul has 156 runs at an average of 19.50 and a 117.29 strike rate in eight innings in Delhi.

KL Rahul has an average of 82 and a 126.15 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. Hence, he will be among DC’s best bets to counter slow bowlers, who will get some help in the middle.

KL Rahul has several negative matchups in this game. Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, and Rashid Khan have dismissed him thrice each.

Since KL Rahul doesn’t have a fine record in Delhi and has several negative matchups, he can be dropped from the grand league team.

KL Rahul’s previous five scores: 10, 7, 41, 57*, & 28.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC):

Kuldeep Yadav has 20 wickets at an average of 30.65 and a strike rate of 20.70 in 20 innings in Delhi. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Kuldeep Yadav will definitely get some help off the surface. The spinners always get assistance in Delhi, and Kuldeep knows how to exploit it.

Kuldeep Yadav has an average of 19.71 against RHBs in IPL 2025. GT will have at least four RHBs in their batting unit, increasing Kuldeep’s value.

Kuldeep Yadav has been among the finest spinners this season. Barring bowling economical overs, Kuldeep has also taken ample wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 0/27, 0/28, 0/33, 1/30, & 1/33.

Jos Buttler (GT):

Jos Buttler has 357 runs at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 170.81 in eight innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties and a century here.

Jos Buttler has an average of 64.66 and a 159.01 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. Since tweakers will have some help, Buttler will be vital against DC’s spin trio.

Jos Buttler has done well against all DC bowlers. While there have been a few dismissals here and there, Buttler has batted at a high strike rate against all and should be comfortable handling them.

Jos Buttler has been mighty consistent this season. His record at this venue is marvellous, so another big score is possible.

Jos Buttler’s previous five scores: 30, 64, 50*, 41*, & 97*.

Prasidh Krishna (GT):

Prasidh Krishna has been the best bowler of this season. He has used shorter-length deliveries brilliantly and can again be effective in Delhi.

Prasidh Krishna has done better against LHBs this season. DC might have at least two LHBs in their top five, and Krishna can trouble them.

Prasidh Krishna has done well against a few DC batters. He dismissed KL Rahul thrice, while Faf du Plessis, Axar Patel, and Vipraj Nigam lost their wickets once each.

DC’s middle order hasn’t batted according to expectations, and Krishna will mostly operate against them. So, he can exploit the inconsistency and snare a few wickets.

Prasidh Krishna snared four wickets against the same opponent in their previous meeting.

Prasidh Krishna’s last five figures: 1/37, 2/19, 1/47, 2/25, & 4/41.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 DC vs GT Prediction

Axar Patel (DC):

Axar Patel has 570 runs at an average of 35.62 and a strike rate of 143.57 in 26 innings in Delhi. He also has 24 wickets at an average of 26.08 and a 22.95 strike rate in 27 innings at this venue.

Axar Patel is a solid spin player and will promote himself in the batting unit to counter Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore. That will increase his batting value.

Axar Patel has done well against all GT bowlers. While there have been a few dismissals here and there, he has handled them well.

Axar Patel will get ample assistance off the deck as a bowler. He understands the conditions well and can be threatening with the ball.

Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 6, 43, 15, 34*, & 39. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 2/27, 2/19, 0/29, 0/18, & 1/23.

Sai Sudharsan (GT):

Sai Sudharsan has 216 runs at an average of 72 and a 134.16 strike rate in five innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.

Sai Sudharsan is the most consistent batter of the tournament. He always scores runs and will thrive on a flat Delhi deck.

DC’s new-ball attack has depleted massively since Mitchell Starc won’t join the squad. That should further ease Sudharsan’s job, and he can exploit the powerplay.

Another big reason to make Sai Sudharsan the captain is his ability to score big. When he gets set, Sudharsan weaves a big knock and gives ample points.

Sai Sudharsan has done exceptionally well against all DC bowlers. Barring Kuldeep Yadav, he has never been dismissed by any other DC bowler.

Sai Sudharsan’s previous five scores: 5, 48, 39, 52, & 36.

Shubman Gill (GT):

Shubman Gill has 61 runs at an average of 15.25 and a strike rate of 117.30 in four innings in Delhi.

Shubman Gill has an average of 101.50 and a 163.70 strike rate against spinners this season. So, he will be crucial in countering DC’s tweakers. He has never been dismissed against Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

Barring Dushmantha Chameera and Mohit Sharma (who might not play), Gill has never been dismissed by another DC speedster. He has done well against all bowlers.

Shubman Gill will open the innings. Usually, he can have issues with big incoming deliveries early on, but since Starc won’t play, his job will become easier. He can thrive in nice batting conditions.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 43, 76, 84, 90, & 7.

DC vs GT Player to Avoid

Sherfane Rutherford (GT):

While Sherfane Rutherford has done reasonably well this season, he can be avoided for this game. DC have three quality spinners who can trouble him in favourable conditions.

Sherfane Rutherford will bat at No.4. Since the top three do bulk scoring for GT, he must accelerate from the start and can lose his wicket in that process.

Sherfane Rutherford has blown hot and cold this season. While he has played a few good knocks, Rutherford hasn’t been at his best.

Sherfane Rutherford’s previous five scores: 28, 43, 22, 7, & 35*.

Grand League Team for DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage. While Gujarat Titans have been more consistent, DC have a spin attack to stop them. Expect DC to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.