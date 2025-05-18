DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 60 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. DC’s last game was called off midway, while GT won their previous encounter by three wickets.
Delhi Capitals were playing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last game and had conceded too many runs in the first half. Fortunately, the contest was called off due to India-Pakistan tensions, and the same game will happen again.
Meanwhile, GT defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets. They did well to restrict MI to a mere 155/8 in the first innings and somehow chased the total on the final delivery, even though they would have liked to be more clinical.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna
DC vs GT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The decks in Delhi have been nice for batting, and expect another batting-friendly surface for this game. The ball will come nicely on the willow, and batting will be easier. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.
Impact of conditions on the match:
Pacers have done better in the first innings at this venue this season. So, pick speedsters from the team that bowls first.
Spinners have done better in the second innings at this venue this season. So, pick tweakers from the team that bowls second.
Pick more top-order batters from both teams.
A temperature of around 38°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Kuldeep Yadav has 20 wickets at an average of 30.65 and a strike rate of 20.70 in 20 innings in Delhi. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
Kuldeep Yadav will definitely get some help off the surface. The spinners always get assistance in Delhi, and Kuldeep knows how to exploit it.
Kuldeep Yadav has an average of 19.71 against RHBs in IPL 2025. GT will have at least four RHBs in their batting unit, increasing Kuldeep’s value.
Kuldeep Yadav has been among the finest spinners this season. Barring bowling economical overs, Kuldeep has also taken ample wickets.
Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 0/27, 0/28, 0/33, 1/30, & 1/33.
Jos Buttler (GT):
Jos Buttler has 357 runs at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 170.81 in eight innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties and a century here.
Jos Buttler has an average of 64.66 and a 159.01 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. Since tweakers will have some help, Buttler will be vital against DC’s spin trio.
Jos Buttler has done well against all DC bowlers. While there have been a few dismissals here and there, Buttler has batted at a high strike rate against all and should be comfortable handling them.
Jos Buttler has been mighty consistent this season. His record at this venue is marvellous, so another big score is possible.
Jos Buttler’s previous five scores: 30, 64, 50*, 41*, & 97*.
Prasidh Krishna (GT):
Prasidh Krishna has been the best bowler of this season. He has used shorter-length deliveries brilliantly and can again be effective in Delhi.
Prasidh Krishna has done better against LHBs this season. DC might have at least two LHBs in their top five, and Krishna can trouble them.
Prasidh Krishna has done well against a few DC batters. He dismissed KL Rahul thrice, while Faf du Plessis, Axar Patel, and Vipraj Nigam lost their wickets once each.
DC’s middle order hasn’t batted according to expectations, and Krishna will mostly operate against them. So, he can exploit the inconsistency and snare a few wickets.
Prasidh Krishna snared four wickets against the same opponent in their previous meeting.
Prasidh Krishna’s last five figures: 1/37, 2/19, 1/47, 2/25, & 4/41.
Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 DC vs GT Prediction
Axar Patel (DC):
Axar Patel has 570 runs at an average of 35.62 and a strike rate of 143.57 in 26 innings in Delhi. He also has 24 wickets at an average of 26.08 and a 22.95 strike rate in 27 innings at this venue.
Axar Patel is a solid spin player and will promote himself in the batting unit to counter Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore. That will increase his batting value.
Axar Patel has done well against all GT bowlers. While there have been a few dismissals here and there, he has handled them well.
Axar Patel will get ample assistance off the deck as a bowler. He understands the conditions well and can be threatening with the ball.
Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 6, 43, 15, 34*, & 39. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 2/27, 2/19, 0/29, 0/18, & 1/23.
Sai Sudharsan (GT):
Sai Sudharsan has 216 runs at an average of 72 and a 134.16 strike rate in five innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.
Sai Sudharsan is the most consistent batter of the tournament. He always scores runs and will thrive on a flat Delhi deck.
DC’s new-ball attack has depleted massively since Mitchell Starc won’t join the squad. That should further ease Sudharsan’s job, and he can exploit the powerplay.
Another big reason to make Sai Sudharsan the captain is his ability to score big. When he gets set, Sudharsan weaves a big knock and gives ample points.
Sai Sudharsan has done exceptionally well against all DC bowlers. Barring Kuldeep Yadav, he has never been dismissed by any other DC bowler.
Sai Sudharsan’s previous five scores: 5, 48, 39, 52, & 36.
Shubman Gill (GT):
Shubman Gill has 61 runs at an average of 15.25 and a strike rate of 117.30 in four innings in Delhi.
Shubman Gill has an average of 101.50 and a 163.70 strike rate against spinners this season. So, he will be crucial in countering DC’s tweakers. He has never been dismissed against Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.
Barring Dushmantha Chameera and Mohit Sharma (who might not play), Gill has never been dismissed by another DC speedster. He has done well against all bowlers.
Shubman Gill will open the innings. Usually, he can have issues with big incoming deliveries early on, but since Starc won’t play, his job will become easier. He can thrive in nice batting conditions.
Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 43, 76, 84, 90, & 7.
DC vs GT Player to Avoid
Sherfane Rutherford (GT):
While Sherfane Rutherford has done reasonably well this season, he can be avoided for this game. DC have three quality spinners who can trouble him in favourable conditions.
Sherfane Rutherford will bat at No.4. Since the top three do bulk scoring for GT, he must accelerate from the start and can lose his wicket in that process.
Sherfane Rutherford has blown hot and cold this season. While he has played a few good knocks, Rutherford hasn’t been at his best.