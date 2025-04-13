DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 29 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous matches.

DC defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last encounter. They restricted RCB to a chaseable score and achieved the target with 13 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, MI suffered a 12-run defeat against RCB in their last fixture. They conceded an above-par score in the first innings and failed to chase it down.

DC vs MI: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Vignesh Puthur

DC vs MI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

This will be the first game of the season in Delhi. Last year, the surfaces here were one of the flattest in the league, and expect it to be batting-friendly again. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores Jake Fraser-McGurk 1 (2) 38 (32) 0 (5) 7 (6) Faf du Plessis 29 (18) 50 (27) DNP 2 (7) Abishek Porel 0 (2) 34* (18) 33 (20) 7 (7) Sameer Rizvi 4 (4) DNP 20 (15) DNP Axar Patel 22 (11) DNB 21 (14) 15 (11) Tristan Stubbs 34 (22) 21* (14) 24* (12) 38* (23) Ashutosh Sharma 66* (31) DNP 1 (1) DNB Vipraj Nigam 39 (15) DNB 1* (2) DNB Mitchell Starc 2 (5) DNB DNB DNB Kuldeep Yadav 5 (5) DNB DNB DNB Mohit Sharma 1* (2) DNB DNB DNB Mukesh Kumar DNB DNB DNB DNB KL Rahul DNP 15 (5) 77 (51) 93* (53) Final Figures Mitchell Starc 4-0-42-3 3.4-0-35-5 4-0-27-1 3-0-35-0 Axar Patel 3-0-18-0 4-0-43-0 1-0-5-0 4-0-52-0 Vipraj Nigam 2-0-35-1 2-0-21-0 4-0-27-2 4-0-18-2 Mukesh Kumar 2-0-22-1 2-0-17-0 4-0-36-1 3-1-26-1 Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-20-2 4-0-22-3 4-0-30-1 4-0-17-2 Mohit Sharma 4-0-42-0 3-0-25-1 3-0-27-0 2-0-10-1 Tristan Stubbs 1-0-28-0 DNB DNB DNB

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Scores Rohit Sharma 0 (4) 8 (4) 13 (12) DNP 17 (9) Ryan Rickelton 13 (7) 6 (9) 62* (41) 10 (5) 17 (10) Will Jacks 11 (7) DNP 16 (17) 5 (7) 22 (18) Suryakumar Yadav 29 (26) 48 (28) 27* (9) 67 (43) 28 (26) Tilak Varma 31 (25) 39 (36) DNB 25 (23) 56 (29) Robin Minz 3 (9) 3 (6) DNP DNP DNP Naman Dhir 17 (12) 18* (11) DNB 46 (24) 11 (6) Mitchell Santner 11 (13) 18* (9) DNB 2* (2) 8 (4) Deepak Chahar 28 (15) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) Trent Boult 1 (2) DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) Satyanarayana Raju 1* (1) DNB DNP DNP DNP Vignesh Puthur (IP) DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB Hardik Pandya DNP 11 (17) DNB 28* (16) 42 (15) Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP Final Figures Trent Boult 3-0-27-0 4-0-34-1 4-0-23-1 3-0-28-1 4-0-57-2 Deepak Chahar 2-0-18-1 4-0-39-1 2-0-19-2 2-0-23-0 2-0-29-0 Satyanarayana Raju 1-0-13-0 3-0-40-1 DNP DNP DNP Mitchell Santner 2.1-0-24-0 3-0-25-0 3.2-0-17-1 4-0-46-0 4-0-40-0 Will Jacks 4-0-32-1 DNP DNB DNP 1-0-10-0 Vignesh Puthur 4-0-32-3 DNP 2-0-21-1 4-0-31-1 1-0-10-1 Naman Dhir 3-0-12-0 DNB DNB DNP DNB Hardik Pandya DNP 4-0-29-2 2-0-10-1 4-0-36-5 4-0-45-2 Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP 2-0-28-1 DNP DNP DNP Ashwani Kumar DNP DNP 3-0-24-4 3-0-39-1 DNP Jasprit Bumrah DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-29-0

Top Player Picks for DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC):

Jake Fraser-McGurk has 222 runs at an average of 44.40 and a strike rate of 274.07 in five innings in Delhi. He also has three fifties here.

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s last five scores: 7, 0, 38, 1, & 95.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC):

Kuldeep Yadav has 17 wickets at an average of 29.52 and a strike rate of 19.05 in 16 innings in Delhi. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 17 wickets, 16.47 average, & 7.74 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 7 wickets, 25.85 average, & 7.93 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s previous five figures: 2/17, 1/30, 3/22, 2/20, & 0/45.

Rohit Sharma (MI):

Rohit Sharma has 634 runs at an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 142.15 in 20 innings in Delhi. He also has five fifties here.

Rohit Sharma vs Axar Patel in T20s: 63 runs, 69 balls, 21 average, 91.30 SR, & 3 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 17, 13, 8, 0, & 9.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

Suryakumar Yadav has 166 runs at an average of 15.09 and a strike rate of 137.19 in 11 innings in Delhi.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Mohit Sharma in T20s: 47 runs, 33 balls, 23.50 average, 142.42 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav’s previous five scores: 28, 67, 27*, 48, & 29.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI):

Jasprit Bumrah has nine wickets at an average of 36.77 and a strike rate of 24 in ten innings in Delhi.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 7 wickets, 34.14 average, & 7.24 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 13 wickets, 9.69 average, & 5.52 economy rate.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 0/29, 2/18, 2/12, 1/29, & 2/13.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

KL Rahul (DC):

KL Rahul has 55 runs at an average of 13.75 and a strike rate of 125 in four innings in Delhi.

KL Rahul’s previous five scores: 93*, 77, 15, 55, & 5.

Axar Patel (DC):

Axar Patel has 469 runs at an average of 39.08 and a strike rate of 137.53 in 22 innings in Delhi. He also has 19 wickets at an average of 28.31 and a strike rate of 24.89 in 23 innings here.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 40.12 average, & 7.58 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 3 wickets, 44.66 average, & 9.80 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s last five figures: 0/52, 0/5, 0/43, 0/18, & 1/26.

Hardik Pandya (MI):

Hardik Pandya has 220 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 188.03 in 11 innings in Delhi. He also has three wickets here.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 15 wickets, 21 average, & 10.05 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 6 wickets, 32 average, & 10.29 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s previous five scores: 42, 28*, 11, 9, & 53. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 2/45, 5/36, 1/10, 2/29, & 0/23.

DC vs MI Player to Avoid

Naman Dhir (MI):

Naman Dhir will bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face, either. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage and have played good cricket. However, Mumbai Indians possess a strong squad, and their batting will thrive in Delhi. Expect MI to win.

