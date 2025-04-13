DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 29 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous matches.
DC defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last encounter. They restricted RCB to a chaseable score and achieved the target with 13 balls to spare.
Meanwhile, MI suffered a 12-run defeat against RCB in their last fixture. They conceded an above-par score in the first innings and failed to chase it down.
Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav
Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Player: Vignesh Puthur
This will be the first game of the season in Delhi. Last year, the surfaces here were one of the flattest in the league, and expect it to be batting-friendly again. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
ALSO READ:
|Scores
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|1 (2)
|38 (32)
|0 (5)
|7 (6)
|Faf du Plessis
|29 (18)
|50 (27)
|DNP
|2 (7)
|Abishek Porel
|0 (2)
|34* (18)
|33 (20)
|7 (7)
|Sameer Rizvi
|4 (4)
|DNP
|20 (15)
|DNP
|Axar Patel
|22 (11)
|DNB
|21 (14)
|15 (11)
|Tristan Stubbs
|34 (22)
|21* (14)
|24* (12)
|38* (23)
|Ashutosh Sharma
|66* (31)
|DNP
|1 (1)
|DNB
|Vipraj Nigam
|39 (15)
|DNB
|1* (2)
|DNB
|Mitchell Starc
|2 (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5 (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Mohit Sharma
|1* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Mukesh Kumar
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|KL Rahul
|DNP
|15 (5)
|77 (51)
|93* (53)
|Final Figures
|Mitchell Starc
|4-0-42-3
|3.4-0-35-5
|4-0-27-1
|3-0-35-0
|Axar Patel
|3-0-18-0
|4-0-43-0
|1-0-5-0
|4-0-52-0
|Vipraj Nigam
|2-0-35-1
|2-0-21-0
|4-0-27-2
|4-0-18-2
|Mukesh Kumar
|2-0-22-1
|2-0-17-0
|4-0-36-1
|3-1-26-1
|Kuldeep Yadav
|4-0-20-2
|4-0-22-3
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-17-2
|Mohit Sharma
|4-0-42-0
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-27-0
|2-0-10-1
|Tristan Stubbs
|1-0-28-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Scores
|Rohit Sharma
|0 (4)
|8 (4)
|13 (12)
|DNP
|17 (9)
|Ryan Rickelton
|13 (7)
|6 (9)
|62* (41)
|10 (5)
|17 (10)
|Will Jacks
|11 (7)
|DNP
|16 (17)
|5 (7)
|22 (18)
|Suryakumar Yadav
|29 (26)
|48 (28)
|27* (9)
|67 (43)
|28 (26)
|Tilak Varma
|31 (25)
|39 (36)
|DNB
|25 (23)
|56 (29)
|Robin Minz
|3 (9)
|3 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Naman Dhir
|17 (12)
|18* (11)
|DNB
|46 (24)
|11 (6)
|Mitchell Santner
|11 (13)
|18* (9)
|DNB
|2* (2)
|8 (4)
|Deepak Chahar
|28 (15)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (1)
|Trent Boult
|1 (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|Satyanarayana Raju
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Vignesh Puthur (IP)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Hardik Pandya
|DNP
|11 (17)
|DNB
|28* (16)
|42 (15)
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Final Figures
|Trent Boult
|3-0-27-0
|4-0-34-1
|4-0-23-1
|3-0-28-1
|4-0-57-2
|Deepak Chahar
|2-0-18-1
|4-0-39-1
|2-0-19-2
|2-0-23-0
|2-0-29-0
|Satyanarayana Raju
|1-0-13-0
|3-0-40-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mitchell Santner
|2.1-0-24-0
|3-0-25-0
|3.2-0-17-1
|4-0-46-0
|4-0-40-0
|Will Jacks
|4-0-32-1
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|1-0-10-0
|Vignesh Puthur
|4-0-32-3
|DNP
|2-0-21-1
|4-0-31-1
|1-0-10-1
|Naman Dhir
|3-0-12-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|Hardik Pandya
|DNP
|4-0-29-2
|2-0-10-1
|4-0-36-5
|4-0-45-2
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|DNP
|2-0-28-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ashwani Kumar
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-24-4
|3-0-39-1
|DNP
|Jasprit Bumrah
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-29-0
Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC):
Kuldeep Yadav (DC):
Rohit Sharma (MI):
Suryakumar Yadav (MI):
Jasprit Bumrah (MI):
KL Rahul (DC):
Axar Patel (DC):
Hardik Pandya (MI):
Naman Dhir (MI):
Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage and have played good cricket. However, Mumbai Indians possess a strong squad, and their batting will thrive in Delhi. Expect MI to win.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.