DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians possess a strong squad, and their batting will thrive in Delhi, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 13, 2025

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 29 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians possess a strong squad, and their batting will thrive in Delhi, so they should win.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous matches.

DC defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last encounter. They restricted RCB to a chaseable score and achieved the target with 13 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, MI suffered a 12-run defeat against RCB in their last fixture. They conceded an above-par score in the first innings and failed to chase it down.

DC vs MI: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Vignesh Puthur

DC vs MI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

This will be the first game of the season in Delhi. Last year, the surfaces here were one of the flattest in the league, and expect it to be batting-friendly again. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores
Jake Fraser-McGurk1 (2)38 (32)0 (5)7 (6)
Faf du Plessis29 (18)50 (27)DNP2 (7)
Abishek Porel0 (2)34* (18)33 (20)7 (7)
Sameer Rizvi4 (4)DNP20 (15)DNP
Axar Patel22 (11)DNB21 (14)15 (11)
Tristan Stubbs34 (22)21* (14)24* (12)38* (23)
Ashutosh Sharma66* (31)DNP1 (1)DNB
Vipraj Nigam39 (15)DNB1* (2)DNB
Mitchell Starc2 (5)DNBDNBDNB
Kuldeep Yadav5 (5)DNBDNBDNB
Mohit Sharma1* (2)DNBDNBDNB
Mukesh KumarDNBDNBDNBDNB
KL RahulDNP15 (5)77 (51)93* (53)
Final Figures
Mitchell Starc4-0-42-33.4-0-35-54-0-27-13-0-35-0
Axar Patel3-0-18-04-0-43-01-0-5-04-0-52-0
Vipraj Nigam2-0-35-12-0-21-04-0-27-24-0-18-2
Mukesh Kumar2-0-22-12-0-17-04-0-36-13-1-26-1
Kuldeep Yadav4-0-20-24-0-22-34-0-30-14-0-17-2
Mohit Sharma4-0-42-03-0-25-13-0-27-02-0-10-1
Tristan Stubbs1-0-28-0DNBDNBDNB

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Scores
Rohit Sharma0 (4)8 (4)13 (12)DNP17 (9)
Ryan Rickelton13 (7)6 (9)62* (41)10 (5)17 (10)
Will Jacks11 (7)DNP16 (17)5 (7)22 (18)
Suryakumar Yadav29 (26)48 (28)27* (9)67 (43)28 (26)
Tilak Varma31 (25)39 (36)DNB25 (23)56 (29)
Robin Minz3 (9)3 (6)DNPDNPDNP
Naman Dhir17 (12)18* (11)DNB46 (24)11 (6)
Mitchell Santner11 (13)18* (9)DNB2* (2)8 (4)
Deepak Chahar28 (15)DNBDNBDNB0 (1)
Trent Boult1 (2)DNBDNBDNB1* (1)
Satyanarayana Raju1* (1)DNBDNPDNPDNP
Vignesh Puthur (IP)DNBDNPDNBDNBDNB
Hardik PandyaDNP11 (17)DNB28* (16)42 (15)
Mujeeb Ur RahmanDNPDNBDNPDNPDNP
Final Figures
Trent Boult3-0-27-04-0-34-14-0-23-13-0-28-14-0-57-2
Deepak Chahar2-0-18-14-0-39-12-0-19-22-0-23-02-0-29-0
Satyanarayana Raju1-0-13-03-0-40-1DNPDNPDNP
Mitchell Santner2.1-0-24-03-0-25-03.2-0-17-14-0-46-04-0-40-0
Will Jacks4-0-32-1DNPDNBDNP1-0-10-0
Vignesh Puthur4-0-32-3DNP2-0-21-14-0-31-11-0-10-1
Naman Dhir3-0-12-0DNBDNBDNPDNB
Hardik PandyaDNP4-0-29-22-0-10-14-0-36-54-0-45-2
Mujeeb Ur RahmanDNP2-0-28-1DNPDNPDNP
Ashwani KumarDNPDNP3-0-24-43-0-39-1DNP
Jasprit BumrahDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-29-0

Top Player Picks for DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC):

  • Jake Fraser-McGurk has 222 runs at an average of 44.40 and a strike rate of 274.07 in five innings in Delhi. He also has three fifties here.
  • Jake Fraser-McGurk’s last five scores: 7, 0, 38, 1, & 95.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC):

  • Kuldeep Yadav has 17 wickets at an average of 29.52 and a strike rate of 19.05 in 16 innings in Delhi. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
  • Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 17 wickets, 16.47 average, & 7.74 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 7 wickets, 25.85 average, & 7.93 economy rate.
  • Kuldeep Yadav’s previous five figures: 2/17, 1/30, 3/22, 2/20, & 0/45.

Rohit Sharma (MI):

  • Rohit Sharma has 634 runs at an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 142.15 in 20 innings in Delhi. He also has five fifties here.
  • Rohit Sharma vs Axar Patel in T20s: 63 runs, 69 balls, 21 average, 91.30 SR, & 3 dismissals.
  • Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 17, 13, 8, 0, & 9.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

  • Suryakumar Yadav has 166 runs at an average of 15.09 and a strike rate of 137.19 in 11 innings in Delhi.
  • Suryakumar Yadav vs Mohit Sharma in T20s: 47 runs, 33 balls, 23.50 average, 142.42 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • Suryakumar Yadav’s previous five scores: 28, 67, 27*, 48, & 29.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI):

  • Jasprit Bumrah has nine wickets at an average of 36.77 and a strike rate of 24 in ten innings in Delhi.
  • Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 7 wickets, 34.14 average, & 7.24 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 13 wickets, 9.69 average, & 5.52 economy rate.
  • Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 0/29, 2/18, 2/12, 1/29, & 2/13.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

KL Rahul (DC):

  • KL Rahul has 55 runs at an average of 13.75 and a strike rate of 125 in four innings in Delhi.
  • KL Rahul’s previous five scores: 93*, 77, 15, 55, & 5.

Axar Patel (DC):

  • Axar Patel has 469 runs at an average of 39.08 and a strike rate of 137.53 in 22 innings in Delhi. He also has 19 wickets at an average of 28.31 and a strike rate of 24.89 in 23 innings here.
  • Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 40.12 average, & 7.58 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 3 wickets, 44.66 average, & 9.80 economy rate.
  • Axar Patel’s last five figures: 0/52, 0/5, 0/43, 0/18, & 1/26.

Hardik Pandya (MI):

  • Hardik Pandya has 220 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 188.03 in 11 innings in Delhi. He also has three wickets here.
  • Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 15 wickets, 21 average, & 10.05 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 6 wickets, 32 average, & 10.29 economy rate.
  • Hardik Pandya’s previous five scores: 42, 28*, 11, 9, & 53. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 2/45, 5/36, 1/10, 2/29, & 0/23.

DC vs MI Player to Avoid

Naman Dhir (MI):

  • Naman Dhir will bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face, either. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage and have played good cricket. However, Mumbai Indians possess a strong squad, and their batting will thrive in Delhi. Expect MI to win.

