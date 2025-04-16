DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 32 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.
DC suffered a 12-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last fixture. They were going well till the first half of the second innings but suffered an unfortunate collapse to register their maiden defeat of the season.
Meanwhile, RR lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine wickets. They ended with a below-par score and bowled poorly to allow RCB to chase down the target easily.
Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma
Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
Impact Player: Kumar Kartikeya
There was some help for spinners in the previous game, so expect the same again. Overall, the deck should be good for batting, especially against the pacers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 36°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
|Scores
|Virat Kohli
|59* (36)
|31 (30)
|7 (6)
|67 (42)
|22 (14)
|62* (45)
|Rajat Patidar
|34 (16)
|51 (32)
|12 (12)
|64 (32)
|25 (23)
|DNB
|Phil Salt (wk)
|56 (31)
|32 (16)
|14 (13)
|4 (2)
|37 (17)
|65 (33)
|Jitesh Sharma (wk)
|DNB
|12 (6)
|33 (21)
|40* (19)
|3 (11)
|DNB
|Tim David
|DNB
|22* (8)
|32 (18)
|1* (1)
|37* (20)
|DNB
|Devdutt Padikkal
|10 (10)
|27 (14)
|4 (3)
|37 (22)
|1 (8)
|40* (28)
|Swastik Chhikara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Liam Livingstone
|DNB
|10 (9)
|54 (40)
|0 (2)
|4 (6)
|DNB
|Krunal Pandya
|DNB
|0 (3)
|5 (5)
|DNB
|18 (18)
|DNB
|Swapnil Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Manoj Bhandage
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Jacob Bethell
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|0* (2)
|1 (2)
|DNB
|1* (4)
|DNB
|Final Figures
|Suyash Sharma
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-32-0
|DNP
|4-0-32-0
|4-0-25-1
|4-0-39-0
|Yash Dayal
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-18-2
|3-0-20-0
|4-0-46-2
|3.5-0-45-1
|4-0-36-1
|Josh Hazlewood
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-21-3
|3.5-0-43-1
|4-0-37-2
|3-0-40-0
|3-0-26-1
|Rasikh Salam
|3-0-35-1
|DNP
|3-0-35-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Krunal Pandya
|4-0-29-3
|2-0-26-0
|3-0-34-0
|4-0-45-4
|2-0-19-0
|4-0-29-1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|3-0-20-1
|4-0-23-1
|4-0-48-1
|4-0-26-2
|4-0-32-1
|Nuwan Thushara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Lungi Ngidi
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Abhinandan Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mohit Rathee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Liam Livingstone
|2-0-14-0
|4-0-28-2
|1-0-12-0
|DNB
|1-0-14-0
|1-0-8-0
|Scores
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|1 (5)
|29 (24)
|4 (3)
|67 (45)
|6 (7)
|75 (47)
|Sanju Samson
|66 (37)
|13 (11)
|20 (16)
|38 (26)
|41 (28)
|15 (19)
|Riyan Parag
|4 (2)
|25 (15)
|37 (28)
|43* (25)
|26 (14)
|30 (22)
|Nitish Rana
|11 (8)
|8 (9)
|81 (36)
|12 (7)
|1 (3)
|4* (1)
|Dhruv Jurel
|70 (35)
|33 (28)
|3 (7)
|13* (5)
|5 (4)
|35* (23)
|Shimron Hetmyer
|42 (23)
|7 (8)
|19 (16)
|20 (12)
|52 (32)
|9 (8)
|Shubham Dubey
|34* (11)
|9 (12)
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (3)
|DNP
|Jofra Archer
|1 (1)
|16 (7)
|0 (2)
|DNB
|4 (4)
|DNB
|Maheesh Theekshana
|DNB
|1* (1)
|2* (4)
|DNB
|5 (13)
|DNB
|Tushar Deshpande
|DNB
|2* (1)
|1* (2)
|DNP
|3 (3)
|DNB
|Sandeep Sharma
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|6* (5)
|DNB
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|DNP
|4 (4)
|4 (5)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|Kumar Kartikeya
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (1)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|Final Figures
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|3-0-49-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-38-0
|DNP
|Maheesh Theekshana
|4-0-52-2
|4-0-32-0
|4-0-30-0
|4-0-26-2
|4-0-54-2
|2-0-21-0
|Jofra Archer
|4-0-76-0
|2.3-0-33-0
|3-1-13-1
|4-0-25-3
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-36-0
|Sandeep Sharma
|4-0-51-1
|2-0-11-0
|4-0-42-1
|4-0-21-2
|4-0-41-1
|2.3-0-29-0
|Nitish Rana
|1-0-9-0
|1-0-9-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Tushar Deshpande
|4-0-44-3
|1-0-7-0
|4-0-45-0
|DNP
|4-0-53-2
|2-0-21-0
|Riyan Parag
|DNB
|4-0-25-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1-0-10-0
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|DNP
|3-0-34-1
|4-0-35-4
|4-0-36-1
|DNP
|3-0-33-0
|Kumar Kartikeya
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-10-0
|2-0-21-1
|DNP
|3-0-25-1
Abishek Porel (DC):
Tristan Stubbs (DC):
Kuldeep Yadav (DC):
Sanju Samson (RR):
Riyan Parag (RR):
Tushar Deshpande (RR):
KL Rahul (DC):
Axar Patel (DC):
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):
Kumar Kartikeya (RR):
Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage and are stronger than the Rajasthan Royals. While RR have a few quality players, DC have a more all-round team. Expect DC to win.
