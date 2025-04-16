DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 32 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.

DC suffered a 12-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last fixture. They were going well till the first half of the second innings but suffered an unfortunate collapse to register their maiden defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, RR lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine wickets. They ended with a below-par score and bowled poorly to allow RCB to chase down the target easily.

DC vs RR: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Player: Kumar Kartikeya

DC vs RR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

There was some help for spinners in the previous game, so expect the same again. Overall, the deck should be good for batting, especially against the pacers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 36°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores Virat Kohli 59* (36) 31 (30) 7 (6) 67 (42) 22 (14) 62* (45) Rajat Patidar 34 (16) 51 (32) 12 (12) 64 (32) 25 (23) DNB Phil Salt (wk) 56 (31) 32 (16) 14 (13) 4 (2) 37 (17) 65 (33) Jitesh Sharma (wk) DNB 12 (6) 33 (21) 40* (19) 3 (11) DNB Tim David DNB 22* (8) 32 (18) 1* (1) 37* (20) DNB Devdutt Padikkal 10 (10) 27 (14) 4 (3) 37 (22) 1 (8) 40* (28) Swastik Chhikara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone DNB 10 (9) 54 (40) 0 (2) 4 (6) DNB Krunal Pandya DNB 0 (3) 5 (5) DNB 18 (18) DNB Swapnil Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Manoj Bhandage DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Jacob Bethell DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 0* (2) 1 (2) DNB 1* (4) DNB Final Figures Suyash Sharma 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-0 DNP 4-0-32-0 4-0-25-1 4-0-39-0 Yash Dayal 3-0-25-1 3-0-18-2 3-0-20-0 4-0-46-2 3.5-0-45-1 4-0-36-1 Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-3 3.5-0-43-1 4-0-37-2 3-0-40-0 3-0-26-1 Rasikh Salam 3-0-35-1 DNP 3-0-35-0 DNP DNP DNP Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-3 2-0-26-0 3-0-34-0 4-0-45-4 2-0-19-0 4-0-29-1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 3-0-20-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-48-1 4-0-26-2 4-0-32-1 Nuwan Thushara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Lungi Ngidi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Abhinandan Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mohit Rathee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0 4-0-28-2 1-0-12-0 DNB 1-0-14-0 1-0-8-0

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Scores Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (5) 29 (24) 4 (3) 67 (45) 6 (7) 75 (47) Sanju Samson 66 (37) 13 (11) 20 (16) 38 (26) 41 (28) 15 (19) Riyan Parag 4 (2) 25 (15) 37 (28) 43* (25) 26 (14) 30 (22) Nitish Rana 11 (8) 8 (9) 81 (36) 12 (7) 1 (3) 4* (1) Dhruv Jurel 70 (35) 33 (28) 3 (7) 13* (5) 5 (4) 35* (23) Shimron Hetmyer 42 (23) 7 (8) 19 (16) 20 (12) 52 (32) 9 (8) Shubham Dubey 34* (11) 9 (12) DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP Jofra Archer 1 (1) 16 (7) 0 (2) DNB 4 (4) DNB Maheesh Theekshana DNB 1* (1) 2* (4) DNB 5 (13) DNB Tushar Deshpande DNB 2* (1) 1* (2) DNP 3 (3) DNB Sandeep Sharma DNB DNB DNB DNB 6* (5) DNB Fazalhaq Farooqi DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 4 (4) 4 (5) DNB DNP DNB Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1 (1) DNB DNP DNB Final Figures Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-49-0 DNP DNP DNP 4-0-38-0 DNP Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-52-2 4-0-32-0 4-0-30-0 4-0-26-2 4-0-54-2 2-0-21-0 Jofra Archer 4-0-76-0 2.3-0-33-0 3-1-13-1 4-0-25-3 4-0-30-1 4-0-36-0 Sandeep Sharma 4-0-51-1 2-0-11-0 4-0-42-1 4-0-21-2 4-0-41-1 2.3-0-29-0 Nitish Rana 1-0-9-0 1-0-9-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB Tushar Deshpande 4-0-44-3 1-0-7-0 4-0-45-0 DNP 4-0-53-2 2-0-21-0 Riyan Parag DNB 4-0-25-0 DNB DNB DNB 1-0-10-0 Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 3-0-34-1 4-0-35-4 4-0-36-1 DNP 3-0-33-0 Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1-0-10-0 2-0-21-1 DNP 3-0-25-1

Top Player Picks for DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Abishek Porel (DC):

Abishek Porel has 255 runs at an average of 36.42 and a strike rate of 162.42 in seven innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.

Abishek Porel has done well against most RR bowlers in a limited sample size. He will enjoy playing against them.

Abishek Porel’s last five scores: 33, 7, 33, 34*, & 0.

Tristan Stubbs (DC):

Tristan Stubbs has 183 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 198.91 in six innings in Delhi. He also has a fifty here.

Tristan Stubbs will thrive on a flat deck in Delhi. He can score big.

Tristan Stubbs’ previous five scores: 1, 38*, 24*, 21*, & 34.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC):

Kuldeep Yadav has 19 wickets at an average of 27.63 and a strike rate of 18.31 in 17 innings in Delhi. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 18 wickets, 16.05 average, & 7.61 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 24.37 average, & 7.80 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 2/23, 2/17, 1/30, 3/22 & 2/20.

Sanju Samson (RR):

Sanju Samson has 659 runs at an average of 26.36 and a strike rate of 132.86 in 26 innings in Delhi. He also has five fifties here.

Sanju Samson vs Axar Patel in T20s: 70 runs, 63 balls, 35 average, 111.11 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s previous five scores: 15, 41, 38, 20, & 13.

Riyan Parag (RR):

Riyan Parag has 222 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 133.73 in nine innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 30, 26, 43*, 37, & 25.

Tushar Deshpande (RR):

Tushar Deshpande took a solitary wicket in his only innings in Delhi.

Tushar Deshpande vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 13 wickets, 27.92 average, & 9.43 economy rate. Tushar Deshpande vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 9 wickets, 25.66 average, & 9.43 economy rate.

Tushar Deshpande’s previous five figures: 0/21, 2/53, 0/45, 0/7, & 3/44.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

KL Rahul (DC):

KL Rahul has 70 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 122.80 in five innings in Delhi.

KL Rahul’s last five scores: 15, 93*, 77, 15, & 55.

Axar Patel (DC):

Axar Patel will contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch ample points.

Axar Patel has 478 runs at an average of 36.76 and a strike rate of 137.75 in 23 innings in Delhi. He also has 19 wickets at an average of 29.31 and a strike rate of 25.52 in 24 innings here.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 41 average, & 7.54 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 3 wickets, 48.66 average, & 10.07 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 9, 15, 21, 22, & 15. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 0/19, 0/52, 0/5, 0/43, & 0/18.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 48 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 137.14 in three innings in Delhi.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Mukesh Kumar in T20s: 7 runs, 9 balls, 3.50 average, 77.77 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s previous five scores: 75, 6, 67, 4, & 29.

DC vs RR Player to Avoid

Kumar Kartikeya (RR):

Kumar Kartikeya might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage and are stronger than the Rajasthan Royals. While RR have a few quality players, DC have a more all-round team. Expect DC to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.