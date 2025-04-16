News
DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage and are stronger than the Rajasthan Royals, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 16, 2025

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 32 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage and are stronger than the Rajasthan Royals, so they should win.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.

DC suffered a 12-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last fixture. They were going well till the first half of the second innings but suffered an unfortunate collapse to register their maiden defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, RR lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine wickets. They ended with a below-par score and bowled poorly to allow RCB to chase down the target easily.

DC vs RR: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Player: Kumar Kartikeya

DC vs RR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

There was some help for spinners in the previous game, so expect the same again. Overall, the deck should be good for batting, especially against the pacers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 36°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores
Virat Kohli59* (36)31 (30)7 (6)67 (42)22 (14)62* (45)
Rajat Patidar34 (16)51 (32)12 (12)64 (32)25 (23)DNB
Phil Salt (wk)56 (31)32 (16)14 (13)4 (2)37 (17)65 (33)
Jitesh Sharma (wk)DNB12 (6)33 (21)40* (19)3 (11)DNB
Tim DavidDNB22* (8)32 (18)1* (1)37* (20)DNB
Devdutt Padikkal10 (10)27 (14)4 (3)37 (22)1 (8)40* (28)
Swastik ChhikaraDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Liam LivingstoneDNB10 (9)54 (40)0 (2)4 (6)DNB
Krunal PandyaDNB0 (3)5 (5)DNB18 (18)DNB
Swapnil SinghDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Romario ShepherdDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Manoj BhandageDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Jacob BethellDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Bhuvneshwar KumarDNP0* (2)1 (2)DNB1* (4)DNB
Final Figures
Suyash Sharma4-0-47-14-0-32-0DNP4-0-32-04-0-25-14-0-39-0
Yash Dayal3-0-25-13-0-18-23-0-20-04-0-46-23.5-0-45-14-0-36-1
Josh Hazlewood4-0-22-24-0-21-33.5-0-43-14-0-37-23-0-40-03-0-26-1
Rasikh Salam3-0-35-1DNP3-0-35-0DNPDNPDNP
Krunal Pandya4-0-29-32-0-26-03-0-34-04-0-45-42-0-19-04-0-29-1
Bhuvneshwar KumarDNP3-0-20-14-0-23-14-0-48-14-0-26-24-0-32-1
Nuwan ThusharaDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Lungi NgidiDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Abhinandan SinghDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Mohit RatheeDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Romario ShepherdDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Liam Livingstone2-0-14-04-0-28-21-0-12-0DNB1-0-14-01-0-8-0

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Scores
Yashasvi Jaiswal1 (5)29 (24)4 (3)67 (45)6 (7)75 (47)
Sanju Samson66 (37)13 (11)20 (16)38 (26)41 (28)15 (19)
Riyan Parag4 (2)25 (15)37 (28)43* (25)26 (14)30 (22)
Nitish Rana11 (8)8 (9)81 (36)12 (7)1 (3)4* (1)
Dhruv Jurel70 (35)33 (28)3 (7)13* (5)5 (4)35* (23)
Shimron Hetmyer42 (23)7 (8)19 (16)20 (12)52 (32)9 (8)
Shubham Dubey34* (11)9 (12)DNPDNP1 (3)DNP
Jofra Archer1 (1)16 (7)0 (2)DNB4 (4)DNB
Maheesh TheekshanaDNB1* (1)2* (4)DNB5 (13)DNB
Tushar DeshpandeDNB2* (1)1* (2)DNP3 (3)DNB
Sandeep SharmaDNBDNBDNBDNB6* (5)DNB
Fazalhaq FarooqiDNBDNPDNPDNPDNBDNP
Wanindu HasarangaDNP4 (4)4 (5)DNBDNPDNB
Kumar KartikeyaDNPDNP1 (1)DNBDNPDNB
Final Figures
Fazalhaq Farooqi3-0-49-0DNPDNPDNP4-0-38-0DNP
Maheesh Theekshana4-0-52-24-0-32-04-0-30-04-0-26-24-0-54-22-0-21-0
Jofra Archer4-0-76-02.3-0-33-03-1-13-14-0-25-34-0-30-14-0-36-0
Sandeep Sharma4-0-51-12-0-11-04-0-42-14-0-21-24-0-41-12.3-0-29-0
Nitish Rana1-0-9-01-0-9-0DNBDNBDNBDNB
Tushar Deshpande4-0-44-31-0-7-04-0-45-0DNP4-0-53-22-0-21-0
Riyan ParagDNB4-0-25-0DNBDNBDNB1-0-10-0
Wanindu HasarangaDNP3-0-34-14-0-35-44-0-36-1DNP3-0-33-0
Kumar KartikeyaDNPDNP1-0-10-02-0-21-1DNP3-0-25-1

Top Player Picks for DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Abishek Porel (DC):

  • Abishek Porel has 255 runs at an average of 36.42 and a strike rate of 162.42 in seven innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.
  • Abishek Porel has done well against most RR bowlers in a limited sample size. He will enjoy playing against them.
  • Abishek Porel’s last five scores: 33, 7, 33, 34*, & 0.

Tristan Stubbs (DC):

  • Tristan Stubbs has 183 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 198.91 in six innings in Delhi. He also has a fifty here.
  • Tristan Stubbs will thrive on a flat deck in Delhi. He can score big.
  • Tristan Stubbs’ previous five scores: 1, 38*, 24*, 21*, & 34.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC):

  • Kuldeep Yadav has 19 wickets at an average of 27.63 and a strike rate of 18.31 in 17 innings in Delhi. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
  • Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 18 wickets, 16.05 average, & 7.61 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 24.37 average, & 7.80 economy rate.
  • Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 2/23, 2/17, 1/30, 3/22 & 2/20.

Sanju Samson (RR):

  • Sanju Samson has 659 runs at an average of 26.36 and a strike rate of 132.86 in 26 innings in Delhi. He also has five fifties here.
  • Sanju Samson vs Axar Patel in T20s: 70 runs, 63 balls, 35 average, 111.11 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • Sanju Samson’s previous five scores: 15, 41, 38, 20, & 13.

Riyan Parag (RR):

  • Riyan Parag has 222 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 133.73 in nine innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.
  • Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 30, 26, 43*, 37, & 25.

Tushar Deshpande (RR):

  • Tushar Deshpande took a solitary wicket in his only innings in Delhi.
  • Tushar Deshpande vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 13 wickets, 27.92 average, & 9.43 economy rate. Tushar Deshpande vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 9 wickets, 25.66 average, & 9.43 economy rate.
  • Tushar Deshpande’s previous five figures: 0/21, 2/53, 0/45, 0/7, & 3/44.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

KL Rahul (DC):

  • KL Rahul has 70 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 122.80 in five innings in Delhi.
  • KL Rahul’s last five scores: 15, 93*, 77, 15, & 55.

Axar Patel (DC):

  • Axar Patel will contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch ample points.
  • Axar Patel has 478 runs at an average of 36.76 and a strike rate of 137.75 in 23 innings in Delhi. He also has 19 wickets at an average of 29.31 and a strike rate of 25.52 in 24 innings here.
  • Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 41 average, & 7.54 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 3 wickets, 48.66 average, & 10.07 economy rate.
  • Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 9, 15, 21, 22, & 15. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 0/19, 0/52, 0/5, 0/43, & 0/18.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has 48 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 137.14 in three innings in Delhi.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Mukesh Kumar in T20s: 7 runs, 9 balls, 3.50 average, 77.77 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal’s previous five scores: 75, 6, 67, 4, & 29.

DC vs RR Player to Avoid

Kumar Kartikeya (RR):

  • Kumar Kartikeya might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage and are stronger than the Rajasthan Royals. While RR have a few quality players, DC have a more all-round team. Expect DC to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

