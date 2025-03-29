DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 10 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Sunday. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.

DC defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by one wicket in their last encounter. They were down and out at one time during the chase, but Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam played blinders to take DC over the line in the final over.

Meanwhile, SRH suffered a shocking five-wicket defeat against LSG in their previous match. They didn’t score as much as expected and later bowled poorly to let the game slip.

Probable DC vs SRH Playing XI and Impact Players:

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh

Impact Player: Adam Zampa

DC vs SRH: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Visakhapatnam was flat in the previous game, and it should again be nice for batting. The ball will come nicely on the willow, with some new-ball movement. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Batter Scores Jake Fraser-McGurk 1 (2) Faf du Plessis 29 (18) Abishek Porel 0 (2) Sameer Rizvi 4 (4) Axar Patel 22 (11) Tristan Stubbs 34 (22) Ashutosh Sharma (IP) 66* (31) Vipraj Nigam 39 (15) Mitchell Starc 2 (5) Kuldeep Yadav 5 (5) Mohit Sharma 1* (2) Mukesh Kumar (IP) DNB Bowler Figures Mitchell Starc 4-0-42-3 Axar Patel 3-0-18-0 Vipraj Nigam 2-0-35-1 Mukesh Kumar 2-0-22-1 Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-20-2 Mohit Sharma 4-0-42-0 Tristan Stubbs 1-0-28-0

Player Form of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Batter Score Score Abhishek Sharma 24 (11) 6 (6) Travis Head 67 (31) 47 (28) Ishan Kishan 106* (47) 0 (1) Nitish Reddy 30 (15) 32 (28) Heinrich Klaasen 34 (14) 26 (17) Aniket Verma 7 (3) 36 (13) Abhinav Manohar 0 (1) 2 (6) Pat Cummins 0* (1) 18 (4) Simarjeet Singh DNB 3* (4) Harshal Patel DNB 12 (11) Mohammed Shami DNB 1 (3) Adam Zampa (IP) DNB DNB Bowler Figure Figure Mohammed Shami 3-0-33-1 3-0-37-1 Simarjeet Singh 3-0-46-2 2-0-28-0 Pat Cummins 4-0-60-0 3-0-29-2 Abhishek Sharma 2-0-17-0 2-0-20-0 Adam Zampa 4-0-48-1 4-0-46-1 Harshal Patel 4-0-34-2 2-0-28-1 Ishan Kishan DNB 0.1-0-4-0

Top Player Picks for DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Faf du Plessis (DC):

Faf du Plessis will open the innings. He is a brisk starter and can exploit the powerplay overs.

Faf du Plessis has 118 runs at an average of 39.33 and a strike rate of 143.90 in three innings in Visakhapatnam. He also has a fifty here.

Faf du Plessis vs Adam Zampa in T20s: 47 runs, 40 balls, 15.66 average, 117.50 SR, & 3 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 11 runs, 17 balls, 5.50 average, 64.70 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis’ previous five scores: 29, 19, 14, 87, & 14.

Tristan Stubbs (DC):

Tristan Stubbs is among the finest batters in DC’s lineup. He will bat in the middle order and looked in fine touch in the previous game.

Tristan Stubbs has 88 runs at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 157.14 in three innings in Visakhapatnam. He also has a fifty here.

Tristan Stubbs has done well against most SRH bowlers in a small sample size.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 34, 15, 26, 43 & 5.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC):

Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets in his only innings in Visakhapatnam.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 12 wickets, 18.58 average, & 8.52 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 6 wickets, 28.16 average, & 8.11 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s previous five figures: 2/20, 0/45, 3/19, 2/24, & 3/19.

Ishan Kishan (SRH):

Ishan Kishan has 112 runs at a strike rate of 151.35 in two innings in Visakhapatnam. He also has two fifties here.

Ishan Kishan’s biggest matchup will be against Kuldeep Yadav, who has dismissed him twice in 25 balls.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 0, 106*, 8, 14, & 18.

Harshal Patel (SRH):

Harshal Patel took four wickets in his only innings in Visakhapatnam.

Harshal Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 20 wickets, 16.10 average, & 9.16 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 7 wickets, 31 average, & 10.94 economy rate.

Harshal Patel’s previous five figures: 1/28, 2/34, 0/26, 1/44, & 2/16.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Axar Patel (DC):

Axar Patel is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Axar Patel has five wickets at an average of 50.20 in nine innings in Visakhapatnam.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 27.75 average, & 6.63 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 3 wickets, 44.33 average, & 9.85 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s last five scores: 0/18, 1/26, 1/19, 2/32, & 2/22.

Travis Head (SRH):

Travis Head is a popular captaincy pick for this game. He will open the innings and enjoy playing in Visakhapatnam.

Travis Head has done well against most DC bowlers. He should thrive here.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 47, 67, 31, 59, & 12.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH):

Abhishek Sharma will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been decent.

Abhishek Sharma vs Kuldeep Yadav in T20s: 38 runs, 13 balls, 19 average, 292.30 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma’s previous five scores: 6, 24, 135, 29, & 24.

DC vs SRH Player to Avoid

Abhinav Manohar (SRH):

Abhinav Manohar will bat in the lower order. So, he won’t get enough balls to face.

Abhinav Manohar hasn’t shown good form in two matches. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

This is an even contest. Both teams have powerful batting units but obvious flaws in the bowling department. However, DC have more experience playing in Visakhapatnam and have a slightly better bowling attack. They should win.

