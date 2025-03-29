DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 10 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Sunday. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.
DC defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by one wicket in their last encounter. They were down and out at one time during the chase, but Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam played blinders to take DC over the line in the final over.
Meanwhile, SRH suffered a shocking five-wicket defeat against LSG in their previous match. They didn’t score as much as expected and later bowled poorly to let the game slip.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh
Impact Player: Adam Zampa
DC vs SRH: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The pitch in Visakhapatnam was flat in the previous game, and it should again be nice for batting. The ball will come nicely on the willow, with some new-ball movement. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Abhinav Manohar will bat in the lower order. So, he won’t get enough balls to face.
Abhinav Manohar hasn’t shown good form in two matches. He can be avoided for this game.
This is an even contest. Both teams have powerful batting units but obvious flaws in the bowling department. However, DC have more experience playing in Visakhapatnam and have a slightly better bowling attack. They should win.