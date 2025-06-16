News
DD vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Dindigul Dragons are a better side and have more utility players, so they should win.
DD vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 14 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 16, 2025 - 4 min read
DD vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Dindigul Dragons are a better side and have more utility players, so they should win.

Dindigul Dragons will face Chepauk Super Gillies in Match No.14 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. Both teams won their last game. Here, we check the DD vs CSG Dream11 Prediction.

Dindigul Dragons defeated Siecham Madurai Panthers by nine wickets in their previous encounter. Bowling first, they restricted Siecham Madurai Panthers on a mere 150/8 and later batted exceptionally well to chase down the total in 12.3 overs.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Meanwhile, Chepauk Super Gillies defeated Lyca Kovai Kings by eight wickets in their last fixture. Bowling first, they restricted the opponent to a mere 144 and were clinical with the willow to chase down the total in 15.1 overs.

DD vs CSG Probable Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Shivam Singh, Hunny Saini, Vimal Khumar, Babar Indrajith (wk), Aakaash Sharma, Maan Bafna, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, DT Chandrasekar

Impact Player: Ganeshan Periyaswamy

Chepauk Super Gillies: K Aashiq, RS Mokit Hariharan, Baba Aparajith (c), Vijay Shankar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Swapnil Singh, S Dinesh Raj, Abhishek Tanwar, J Prem Kumar, M Silambarasan, Sunil Krishna

Impact Player: Lokesh Raj

DD vs CSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Salem have been balanced, and we expect another good cricketing pitch. There will be some help for bowlers, but batters will get value for their shots. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 26°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for DD vs CSG Dream11 Prediction

Shivam Singh (DD):

  • Shivam Singh will open the innings. He is among the most consistent batters in the competition and can score big on a nice batting surface.
  • Shivam Singh is the second-leading run-scorer this season. He has 198 runs at an average of 198 and a 167.80 strike rate in three innings, including two fifties.
  • Shivam Singh’s scores this TNPL: 86*, 30, & 82*.

Baba Indrajith (DD):

  • Baba Indrajith will bat in the middle order. He is among the most consecutive batters in the competition and can score big again.
  • Baba Indrajith understands this venue better than many batters. He has played ample cricket here and can thrive again.
  • Baba Indrajith’s scores this TNPL: 1 & 13*.

Abhishek Tanwar (CSG):

  • Abhishek Tanwar will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent player.
  • Abhishek Tanwar will get some help off the deck in Salem. He can snare a few wickets in this game.
  • Abhishek Tanwar took four wickets in the previous game.
  • Abhishek Tanwar’s last five figures: 4/16, 3/33, 2/23, 1/34, & 1/40.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 DD vs CSG Prediction

Ravichandran Ashwin (DD):

  • Ravichandran Ashwin is the best player in the competition. He opens the innings and bowls all four overs.
  • Ravichandran Ashwin will get a nice batting track to bat on in Salem. That will boost his chances of scoring a few runs.
  • Ravichandran Ashwin has a few variations to work with. He can deceive the opponent batters with his craft.
  • Ravichandran Ashwin’s scores this TNPL: 49, 18, & 15. Ravichandran Ashwin’s figures this TNPL: 0/27, 0/28, & 2/33.

Baba Aparajith (CSG):

  • Baba Aparajith will bat in the middle order. He has been in fine form and can score big.
  • Baba Aparajith has 166 runs at an average of 166 and a 161.17 strike rate in three innings. He also has a fifty here.
  • Baba Aparajith’s scores this TNPL: 48*, 41, & 77*.

Vijay Shankar (CSG):

  • Vijay Shankar is a popular captaincy choice for this game. He contributes with both bat and ball.
  • Vijay Shankar has 122 runs at a strike rate of 184.85 in three innings this season. He also has four wickets at an average of 22.50 in three innings.
  • Vijay Shankar’s scores this TNPL: 34*, 47*, & 41*. Vijay Shankar’s figures this TNPL: 2/20, 0/31, & 2/39.

DD vs CSG Player to Avoid

Lokesh Raj (CSG):

  • Lokesh Raj has done well in patches but might not be effective in this game. We can avoid him.

Grand League Team for DD vs CSG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DD vs CSG Dream11 Prediction

DD vs CSG Dream11 Prediction

Dindigul Dragons are a better side. They have more utility players and should win.

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

