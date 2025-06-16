DD vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 14 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Dindigul Dragons will face Chepauk Super Gillies in Match No.14 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. Both teams won their last game. Here, we check the DD vs CSG Dream11 Prediction.
Dindigul Dragons defeated Siecham Madurai Panthers by nine wickets in their previous encounter. Bowling first, they restricted Siecham Madurai Panthers on a mere 150/8 and later batted exceptionally well to chase down the total in 12.3 overs.
Meanwhile, Chepauk Super Gillies defeated Lyca Kovai Kings by eight wickets in their last fixture. Bowling first, they restricted the opponent to a mere 144 and were clinical with the willow to chase down the total in 15.1 overs.
Chepauk Super Gillies: K Aashiq, RS Mokit Hariharan, Baba Aparajith (c), Vijay Shankar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Swapnil Singh, S Dinesh Raj, Abhishek Tanwar, J Prem Kumar, M Silambarasan, Sunil Krishna
Impact Player: Lokesh Raj
DD vs CSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The tracks in Salem have been balanced, and we expect another good cricketing pitch. There will be some help for bowlers, but batters will get value for their shots. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 26°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.