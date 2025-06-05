DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 1 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No. 1 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 will see defending champions Dindigul Dragons (DD) take on Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK). The match will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

This match is a repeat of last season’s final, where Dindigul Dragons defeated Lyca Kovai Kings by six wickets. LKK had managed to score only 129 for seven in their 20 overs, and the Dragons chased down the target with six wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

DD vs LKK Probable Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons: B Indrajith (wk), Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), M Karthik Saran, H Saini, Sandeep Warrier, G Periyaswamy, DT Chandrasekar, Jayant RK, A Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, MK Bafna (likely impact player)

Lyca Kovai Kings: Kta Madhava Prasad, S Lokeshwar (wk), B Sachin, N Kabilan, S Guru Raghavendran, Shahrukh Khan (C), P Vidyuth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Manimaran Siddharth, B Aditya, G Govinth, Andre Siddarth (likely impact player)

DD vs LKK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The surface at the SNR College Cricket Ground is expected to offer something for both batters and bowlers. With conditions likely to remain balanced, the team winning the toss should look to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 27°C with no rain forecast.

Top Player Picks for DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy (DD)

Varun Chakravarthy took ten wickets last season with a good economy rate of 6.61.

In IPL 2025, he took seventeen wickets and had an economy of 7.66.

He is in good form right now and can be a good pick for this match.

Sandeep Warrier (DD)

Sandeep Warrier took twelve wickets in ten matches last season.

He had an economy rate of 6.89.

He can be a good option for the team.

Baba Indrajith (DD)

Baba Indrajith was the third highest scorer last season with 286 runs in 10 matches.

His average was 40.85 and strike rate 133.02.

He scored two half centuries.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

Shivam Singh (DD)

Shivam Singh was the top scorer in the league last season with 364 runs in nine innings.

His average and strike rate were 45.50 and 134.81.

He scored one century and three half-centuries.

Shahrukh Khan (LKK)

Shahrukh Khan scored 225 runs last season.

He also took 13 wickets and was second in the league.

In the recent IPL 2025 season, he scored 179 runs at an average of 29.83.

Ravichandran Ashwin (DD)

Ravichandran Ashwin scored 252 runs last season.

He also took ten wickets.

Recently in IPL 2025, he took seven wickets.

DD vs LKK Player to Avoid

S Guru Raghavendran (DD)

S Guru Raghavendran can be avoided for this match

Grand League Team for DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

This is a repeat of last year’s final, and looking at the squads of both teams, Dindigul Dragons seem more likely to beat Lyca Kovai Kings.

