News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 1 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 3 min read
DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

Match No. 1 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 will see defending champions Dindigul Dragons (DD) take on Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK). The match will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

This match is a repeat of last season’s final, where Dindigul Dragons defeated Lyca Kovai Kings by six wickets. LKK had managed to score only 129 for seven in their 20 overs, and the Dragons chased down the target with six wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

DD vs LKK Probable Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons: B Indrajith (wk), Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), M Karthik Saran, H Saini, Sandeep Warrier, G Periyaswamy, DT Chandrasekar, Jayant RK, A Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, MK Bafna (likely impact player)

Lyca Kovai Kings: Kta Madhava Prasad, S Lokeshwar (wk), B Sachin, N Kabilan, S Guru Raghavendran, Shahrukh Khan (C), P Vidyuth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Manimaran Siddharth, B Aditya, G Govinth, Andre Siddarth (likely impact player)

DD vs LKK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The surface at the SNR College Cricket Ground is expected to offer something for both batters and bowlers. With conditions likely to remain balanced, the team winning the toss should look to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 27°C with no rain forecast.

Top Player Picks for DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy (DD)

  • Varun Chakravarthy took ten wickets last season with a good economy rate of 6.61.
  • In IPL 2025, he took seventeen wickets and had an economy of 7.66.
  • He is in good form right now and can be a good pick for this match.

Sandeep Warrier (DD)

  • Sandeep Warrier took twelve wickets in ten matches last season.
  • He had an economy rate of 6.89.
  • He can be a good option for the team.

Baba Indrajith (DD)

  • Baba Indrajith was the third highest scorer last season with 286 runs in 10 matches.
  • His average was 40.85 and strike rate 133.02.
  • He scored two half centuries.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

Shivam Singh (DD)

  • Shivam Singh was the top scorer in the league last season with 364 runs in nine innings.
  • His average and strike rate were 45.50 and 134.81.
  • He scored one century and three half-centuries.

Shahrukh Khan (LKK)

  • Shahrukh Khan scored 225 runs last season.
  • He also took 13 wickets and was second in the league.
  • In the recent IPL 2025 season, he scored 179 runs at an average of 29.83.

Ravichandran Ashwin (DD)

  • Ravichandran Ashwin scored 252 runs last season.
  • He also took ten wickets.
  • Recently in IPL 2025, he took seven wickets.

DD vs LKK Player to Avoid

S Guru Raghavendran (DD)

  • S Guru Raghavendran can be avoided for this match

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction, TNPL MATCH 1 Grand League Team

Small League Team for DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction, TNPL MATCH 1 Small League Team

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

This is a repeat of last year’s final, and looking at the squads of both teams, Dindigul Dragons seem more likely to beat Lyca Kovai Kings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction
Dindigul Dragons
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
Lyca Kovai Kings
TNPL 2025
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs PBKS

Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Final Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

June 3, 2025
Sagar Paul
ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

June 3, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: RCB have a better bowling attack, so they should win the contest and clinch the title.

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2025 Final Today: Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Impact Players, and Pitch Report

June 3, 2025
Darpan Jain
ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today 2nd ODI Playing XI

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd ODI between England and West Indies.
June 1, 2025
Sandip Pawar
PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians' batting unit is also powerful, so they should win the contest.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Qualifier 2 Today, Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Impact Players, and Pitch Report

June 1, 2025
Darpan Jain
Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2

Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

June 1, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.