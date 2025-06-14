DD vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 11 between Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Match no. 11 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 features Dindigul Dragons (DD) square off against Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground. Both teams have one win from two games and will be looking to get a move on.

Dindigul Dragons defeated Lyca Kovai Kings in the season opener but suffered a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. The Ravichandran Ashwin-led side had a horror outing, getting bowled out for just 93.

Panthers lost to Salem Spartans in their opening game but bounced back to beat Lyca Kovai Kings by seven wickets. Chasing 170, Ram Arvindh scored 64 off 48 while captain NS Chaturved struck 46 not-out in 23 deliveries.

DD vs SMP Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Baba Indrajith (wk), Maan Bafna, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy.

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved (c), P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, S Ganesh (wk), Murugan Ashwin, P Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh, Surya Anand, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.

DD vs SMP: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground offer good balance between bat and ball. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 154 in the TNPL.

The weather in Salem is expected to be cloudy with around a 50% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for DD vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy (DD)

Varun Chakravarthy has had a poor start to this tournament but remains a top fantasy pick.

He took 17 wickets in the recently concluded IPL edition at an economy of 7.76.

Murugan Ashwin (SMP)

Murugan Ashwin has picked 14 wickets in his last 10 TNPL matches at an excellent economy of 6.99.

The leg-spinner has taken eight wickets in the last four T20 innings.

Balchander Anirudh (SMP)

B Anirudh has made 112 runs in three games in the TNPL at a strike rate of 153.

He hit 37 off 28 in the previous game against Lyca Kovai Kings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DD vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

Shivam Singh (DD)

Shivam Singh smashed 82 not-out in 50 deliveries in the opening game, and followed it up with a 30-run knock.

He opens the innings and can chip in with a couple of overs, making him a good captaincy option.

Ravichandran Ashwin (DD)

R Ashwin opened the innings in the previous game, increasing his all-round value.

He has scored 274 runs in his last 10 innings in the TNPL at an average of 39 and strike rate of 158.

NS Chaturved (SMP)

The Panthers captain made 32 off 26 in the opening game and backed it up with a 46 not-out in 23 balls.

Chaturved has scored 153 runs in the last nine innings at an average of 30 and strike rate of 150.

DD vs SMP Player to Avoid

Maan Bafna (DD)

Maan Bafna bats down the order and doesn’t have a secondary skill set.

Grand League Team for DD vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DD vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

DD vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

On paper, Dindigul Dragons have a much stronger side. They have more experienced players with good quality, and will be favourites heading into this contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.