DD vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 11 between Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers.
Match no. 11 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 features Dindigul Dragons (DD) square off against Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground. Both teams have one win from two games and will be looking to get a move on.
Dindigul Dragons defeated Lyca Kovai Kings in the season opener but suffered a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. The Ravichandran Ashwin-led side had a horror outing, getting bowled out for just 93.
Panthers lost to Salem Spartans in their opening game but bounced back to beat Lyca Kovai Kings by seven wickets. Chasing 170, Ram Arvindh scored 64 off 48 while captain NS Chaturved struck 46 not-out in 23 deliveries.
Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Baba Indrajith (wk), Maan Bafna, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy.
Siechem Madurai Panthers: Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved (c), P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, S Ganesh (wk), Murugan Ashwin, P Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh, Surya Anand, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.
The pitches at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground offer good balance between bat and ball. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 154 in the TNPL.
The weather in Salem is expected to be cloudy with around a 50% chance of precipitation.
Varun Chakravarthy (DD)
Murugan Ashwin (SMP)
Balchander Anirudh (SMP)
Shivam Singh (DD)
Ravichandran Ashwin (DD)
NS Chaturved (SMP)
Maan Bafna (DD)
On paper, Dindigul Dragons have a much stronger side. They have more experienced players with good quality, and will be favourites heading into this contest.
