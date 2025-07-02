DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Eliminator Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

The Eliminator of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 features Dindigul Dragons (DD) square off against Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC). The fixture will take place at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. Let’s take a look at the DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction.
The two teams played against each other a few days ago in their last league match, where Trichy Grand Cholas won by four wickets. Trichy Grand Cholas finished fourth in the points table with three wins from seven matches, while Dindigul Dragons came third with four wins from seven games.
Dindigul Dragons XI: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Shivam Singh, Baba Indrajith (w), Maan Bafna, Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Sasidharan R, Ganeshan Periyaswamy.
Trichy Grand Cholas XI: Waseem Ahmed, Jayaraman Suresh Kumar (w/c), Sujay Sivasankaran, Jagatheesan Kousik, Sanjay Yadav, U Mukilesh, R Rajkumar, P Saravana Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson, N Selva Kumaran, K Easwaran.
The pitch at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul has been helpful for both batters and bowlers. It should be a good surface again, with a lot of runs likely to be scored in this match.
The temperature is expected to be around 30°C with 9% chance of rain.
Although Trichy Grand Cholas won the league stage match against Dindigul Dragons, this is a knockout clash. So, expect Dindigul to fight back and possibly have an edge.
