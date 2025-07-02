News
DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Eliminator
fantasy-cricket

DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Eliminator Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 2, 2025
3 min read
DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Eliminator

The Eliminator of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 features Dindigul Dragons (DD) square off against Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC). The fixture will take place at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. Let’s take a look at the DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction.

The two teams played against each other a few days ago in their last league match, where Trichy Grand Cholas won by four wickets. Trichy Grand Cholas finished fourth in the points table with three wins from seven matches, while Dindigul Dragons came third with four wins from seven games.

DD vs TGC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons XI: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Shivam Singh, Baba Indrajith (w), Maan Bafna, Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Sasidharan R, Ganeshan Periyaswamy.

Trichy Grand Cholas XI: Waseem Ahmed, Jayaraman Suresh Kumar (w/c), Sujay Sivasankaran, Jagatheesan Kousik, Sanjay Yadav, U Mukilesh, R Rajkumar, P Saravana Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson, N Selva Kumaran, K Easwaran.

DD vs TGC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul has been helpful for both batters and bowlers. It should be a good surface again, with a lot of runs likely to be scored in this match.

The temperature is expected to be around 30°C with 9% chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction 

Varun Chakravarthy (DD)

  • Varun Chakravarthy has picked up eight wickets in TNPL 2025 at an economy rate of 7.33.
  • He took one wicket in the last match.
  • He has taken at least one wicket in each of his last five matches.

R RajKumar (TGC)

  • R Rajkumar has scored 200 runs in seven matches this season.
  • He has also taken four wickets with the ball.
  • He can be a good fantasy pick because of his all-round abilities.

R Sanjay Yadav (TGC)

  • R Sanjay Yadav scored an unbeaten 55 runs in the last match.
  • He has scored 195 runs in seven matches this season.
  • His batting average is 39.00.
  • He has hit two half-centuries in the tournament.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Shivam Singh (DD)

  • Shivam Singh has scored 284 runs in seven innings.
  • He has an average of 56.80.
  • His strike rate is 139.90.
  • He has smashed two half-centuries.
  • He scored 37 runs in the last match.

R Ashwin (DD)

  • R Ashwin has been impressive in the tournament with his all-round performance.
  • He could not contribute much with the bat in the last match, but took a wicket.
  • He has scored 192 runs in this TNPL season at a strike rate of 158.67 and an average of 27.42.
  • He has also taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.15.

V Athisayaraj Davidson (TGC)

  • V Athisayaraj Davidson has taken 11 wickets in seven matches.
  • He picked up two wickets in the last match.
  • He has taken eight wickets in his last four matches.

DD vs TGC Player to Avoid

Maan Bafna (DD)

  • Maan Bafna can be avoided for this match.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction, TNPL 2025 MATCH Eliminator Grand League Team

Small League Team for DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction, TNPL 2025 MATCH Eliminator Small League Team

DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Although Trichy Grand Cholas won the league stage match against Dindigul Dragons, this is a knockout clash. So, expect Dindigul to fight back and possibly have an edge.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction
Dindigul Dragons
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
Tamil Nadu Premier League
TNPL 2025
Trichy Grand Cholas
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

