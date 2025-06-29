DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 28 between Dindigul Dragons and Trichy Grand Cholas.
Match No.28 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 features Dindigul Dragons (DD) square off against Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC). The final league fixture will take place at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. Let’s take a look at the DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction.
Dindigul Dragons, led by Ravi Ashwin, have advanced to the playoffs after winning four out of six matches. In their recent outing, they defeated Nellai Royal Kings by four wickets. Hunny Saini blasted 37 off 14 as they chased down 180.
Trichy Grand Cholas have managed to win only two games in the season and have lost four times. They are coming off a four-wicket victory over Siechem Madurai Panthers. K Easwaran took 2 for 19 in four overs before R Rajkumar struck 37 off 15 balls.
Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Baba Indrajith (wk), Maan Bafna, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy.
Trichy Grand Cholas:
The pitches at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul have offered good assistance for bowlers and batters. Expect a good surface for this game with plenty of runs on offer. The average first innings score reads 158 here in the shorter format.
The weather is likely to be cloudy with around a 9% chance of precipitation and the temperature ranging around 26 degrees Celsius.
Varun Chakravarthy (DD)
R Sanjay Yadav (TGC)
K Easwaran (TGC)
Shivam Singh (DD)
Ravichandran Ashwin (DD)
R Rajkumar (TGC)
Maan Bafna (DD)
Dindigul Dragons have a stronger side on paper and several of their players are in top form. The bowling attack has been excellent throughout the tournament. Expect them to win.
