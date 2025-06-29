News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025
fantasy-cricket

DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 29, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 28 between Dindigul Dragons and Trichy Grand Cholas.

DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025

Match No.28 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 features Dindigul Dragons (DD) square off against Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC). The final league fixture will take place at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. Let’s take a look at the DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction.

Dindigul Dragons, led by Ravi Ashwin, have advanced to the playoffs after winning four out of six matches. In their recent outing, they defeated Nellai Royal Kings by four wickets. Hunny Saini blasted 37 off 14 as they chased down 180.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Trichy Grand Cholas have managed to win only two games in the season and have lost four times. They are coming off a four-wicket victory over Siechem Madurai Panthers. K Easwaran took 2 for 19 in four overs before R Rajkumar struck 37 off 15 balls. 

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Mahipar Stars MPS

175/6

Pamir Legends PAL

174/8

Mahipar Stars beat Pamir Legends by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Hindukush Strikers HS

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Namibia
Assam tour of Namibia, 2025
Namibia NAM

Assam ASM

2/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alembic Warriors ALW

Ami Super Avengers ASA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 05:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
Oulu CC Women OCC-W

SKK Women SKK-W

133/5

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 02:45 PM IST
SKK Women SKK-W

PCS Women PCS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Empire Lionesses Women EL-W

Oulu CC Women OCC-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Typhoons Women TYP-W

Scorchers Women SCO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Dragons Women DGW-W

Typhoons Women TYP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Thunder Cats THN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
YSSC YSS

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Reds MR

162/7

Malaysia Blues MB

86/10

Malaysia Reds won by 76 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Ghani Glass GG

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

202/4

Seattle Orcas SOR

206/5

Seattle Orcas beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Yuksom Capitals YUC

130/8

Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

141/7

Irises Cricket Club beat Yuksom Capitals by 11 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Pakyong XI PYXI

68/3

Black Eagle SAP BES

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 08:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Piton Strikers PTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Nellai Royal Kings NRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Dindigul Dragons DID

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

Fixtures Standings

DD vs TGC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Baba Indrajith (wk), Maan Bafna, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy.

Trichy Grand Cholas: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Baba Indrajith (wk), Maan Bafna, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy.

DD vs TGC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul have offered good assistance for bowlers and batters. Expect a good surface for this game with plenty of runs on offer. The average first innings score reads 158 here in the shorter format. 

The weather is likely to be cloudy with around a 9% chance of precipitation and the temperature ranging around 26 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction 

Varun Chakravarthy (DD)

  • Varun Chakravarthy has picked seven wickets in the TNPL 2025 at an economy of 6.89.  
  • The mystery spinner has taken 3 for 25 and 2 for 27 in two of the last three innings. 

R Sanjay Yadav (TGC) 

  • R Sanjay Yadav has made 140 runs in the tournament with a best score of 60 not out off 32 against Tiruppur. 
  • He has taken only two wickets with the ball but remains a good fantasy option for his all-round value. 

K Easwaran (TGC)

  • K Easwaran has bagged seven wickets in the competition at an excellent economy of 6.55.
  • He has taken a wicket in each game and is coming off 2 for 19 in the recent outing. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Shivam Singh (DD)

  • Shivam Singh has amassed 247 runs in six innings at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 151.
  • He has smashed two half-centuries, including 86 off 41 deliveries against Madurai. 

Ravichandran Ashwin (DD) 

  • R Ashwin has been magnificent in the tournament with his all-round ability. 
  • He has scored 190 runs in this TNPL season at a strike rate of 162 while averaging 32, including 67 off 46 against Chepauk Super Gillies.
  • Ashwin has also taken eight wickets at an economy of 7.36, with best figures of 3 for 22. 

R Rajkumar (TGC) 

  • R Rajkumar has smashed 190 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 211. 
  • He has also snared four wickets at 7.23 economy. 
  • Rajkumar struck 37 not-out off 15 and picked up a wicket in the previous game. 

DD vs TGC Player to Avoid

Maan Bafna (DD)

  • Maan Bafna hit 38 in the previous game but still has only 45 runs in four innings in the season. 

Grand League Team for DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 28 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction 

DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 28 Playing XI Small League Team

DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Dindigul Dragons have a stronger side on paper and several of their players are in top form. The bowling attack has been excellent throughout the tournament. Expect them to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction
DD vs TGC Predictions
Dindigul Dragons
Trichy Grand Cholas
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025

ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 27 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 27 between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Nellai Royal Kings.
8:59 am
Sandip Pawar
LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction

LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 26 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

12:15 pm
Sagar Paul
CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 25 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

12:02 pm
Sagar Paul
ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 1st Test

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa.
10:18 am
Sandip Pawar
ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today 1st T20I

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I between England Women and India Women.
10:16 am
Sandip Pawar
NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction

NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today Match 24 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 24 between Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons.
June 26, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.