DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 28 between Dindigul Dragons and Trichy Grand Cholas.

Match No.28 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 features Dindigul Dragons (DD) square off against Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC). The final league fixture will take place at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. Let’s take a look at the DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction.

Dindigul Dragons, led by Ravi Ashwin, have advanced to the playoffs after winning four out of six matches. In their recent outing, they defeated Nellai Royal Kings by four wickets. Hunny Saini blasted 37 off 14 as they chased down 180.

Trichy Grand Cholas have managed to win only two games in the season and have lost four times. They are coming off a four-wicket victory over Siechem Madurai Panthers. K Easwaran took 2 for 19 in four overs before R Rajkumar struck 37 off 15 balls.

DD vs TGC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Baba Indrajith (wk), Maan Bafna, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy.

DD vs TGC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul have offered good assistance for bowlers and batters. Expect a good surface for this game with plenty of runs on offer. The average first innings score reads 158 here in the shorter format.

The weather is likely to be cloudy with around a 9% chance of precipitation and the temperature ranging around 26 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy (DD)

Varun Chakravarthy has picked seven wickets in the TNPL 2025 at an economy of 6.89.

The mystery spinner has taken 3 for 25 and 2 for 27 in two of the last three innings.

R Sanjay Yadav (TGC)

R Sanjay Yadav has made 140 runs in the tournament with a best score of 60 not out off 32 against Tiruppur.

He has taken only two wickets with the ball but remains a good fantasy option for his all-round value.

K Easwaran (TGC)

K Easwaran has bagged seven wickets in the competition at an excellent economy of 6.55.

He has taken a wicket in each game and is coming off 2 for 19 in the recent outing.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Shivam Singh (DD)

Shivam Singh has amassed 247 runs in six innings at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 151.

He has smashed two half-centuries, including 86 off 41 deliveries against Madurai.

Ravichandran Ashwin (DD)

R Ashwin has been magnificent in the tournament with his all-round ability.

He has scored 190 runs in this TNPL season at a strike rate of 162 while averaging 32, including 67 off 46 against Chepauk Super Gillies.

Ashwin has also taken eight wickets at an economy of 7.36, with best figures of 3 for 22.

R Rajkumar (TGC)

R Rajkumar has smashed 190 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 211.

He has also snared four wickets at 7.23 economy.

Rajkumar struck 37 not-out off 15 and picked up a wicket in the previous game.

DD vs TGC Player to Avoid

Maan Bafna (DD)

Maan Bafna hit 38 in the previous game but still has only 45 runs in four innings in the season.

Grand League Team for DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Dindigul Dragons have a stronger side on paper and several of their players are in top form. The bowling attack has been excellent throughout the tournament. Expect them to win.

