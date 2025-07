EDC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 3 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The 3rd match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is between the England Champions (EDC) and Australia Champions (AAC) at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Let’s get into the EDC vs AAC Dream11 prediction.

England Champions lost the first match of the tournament against Pakistan Champions by five runs and will be looking to bounce back and return to winning ways.

Whereas for Australia Champions, led by Brett Lee, this will be their first outing of the tournament.

EDC vs AAC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Champions (Playing XI): James Vince, Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan(c), Chris Tremlett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard(w), Tim Ambrose, Liam Plunkett, Ryan Sidebottom, Stuart Meaker.

Australia Champions (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Ben Cutting, John Hastings, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Brett Lee, Steve O’Keefe.

EDC vs AAC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Edgbaston in Birmingham is a good ground for batting in white-ball cricket, with a flat pitch that usually has lots of runs.

The temperature is likely to be around 21°C.

Top Player Picks for EDC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

Phil Mustard (EDC)

Phil Mustard scored 58 runs in the first match of WCL 2025.

In WCL 2024, he scored 147 runs in five matches.

He also scored 106 runs in five matches in the International Masters League earlier this year.

Ian Bell (EDC)

Ian Bell scored an unbeaten 50 off 34 balls in the first match of WCL 2025.

In the previous season, he was the second-highest run-scorer with 230 runs in five matches.

He could be a strong pick for this match.

Brett Lee (AAC)

Brett Lee took nine wickets in six matches during WCL 2024.

He went wicketless in only two matches, taking at least one wicket in the other four.

His performance included one three-wicket haul and three two-wicket hauls.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for EDC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

Dan Christian (AAC)

Dan Christian could be a valuable pick for this match.

He scored 215 runs in six matches during WCL 2024.

He also picked up five wickets in the tournament.

In the International Masters League earlier this year, he scored 129 runs in four innings.

He also took six wickets in that tournament.

Ben Dunk (AAC)

Ben Dunk scored 220 runs in six matches during WCL 2024.

In the International Masters League earlier this year, he scored 258 runs in five matches.

James Vince (EDC)

Although James Vince had a disappointing outing in the first match of WCL 2025, still he remains a reliable T20 performer.

He is an active and prolific run-scorer in the T20 circuit.

In the T20 Blast 2025, he scored 436 runs in 13 matches.

Grand League Team for EDC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for EDC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

EDC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

Australia Champions have a stronger squad than England Champions and are expected to have the upper hand in this match.

