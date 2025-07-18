News
EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025
fantasy-cricket

EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 18, 2025
3 min read

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between England Champions and Pakistan Champions.

EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025

The second edition of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) is set to kick off with a clash between England Champions (EDC) and Pakistan Champions (PNC). The match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Let’s get into the EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction.

Former World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will lead the England Champions side. They also have players like James Vince, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, and Liam Plunkett. 

Shahid Afridi will lead Pakistan Champions in this tournament. The side includes some past players like Imad Wasim, Saeed Ajmal, Shoaib Malik, and Wahab Riaz. 

EDC vs PNC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Champions: Alastair Cook, James Vince, Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Tim Bresnan, and Ryan Sidebottom. 

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi (c), Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, and Saeed Aj.

EDC vs PNC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Edgbaston in Birmingham is one of the better venues for batting in England in white-ball cricket. The pitches are generally flat with plenty of runs on offer. Expect a similar surface for this game. The average first innings score here in men’s T20 cricket reads 166. 

The weather forecast suggests there could be some showers in the evening. There is over a 40% chance of precipitation. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction  

Shoaib Malik (PNC)

  • Shoaib Malik was outstanding for Pakistan Champions last season, scoring 245 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 140. 
  • Malik smashed three fifties in the session. 
  • The off-spinner also took nine wickets at a strike rate of 12.3. 

Ian Bell (EDC)

  • Ian Bell was the top run-scorer for England Champions in the first edition. 
  • He made 230 runs in the tournament at an average of 76 while striking at 136, including two half-centuries.

Ravi Bopara (EDC) 

  • Ravi Bopara picked up six wickets in the previous season from three innings at an economy of 7.09.
  • He also scored 83 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 157. 
  • His all-round value makes him a good fantasy option. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction

James Vince (EDC)

  • James Vince is quite active in the T20 arena and is a prolific run-scorer. 
  • He has scored over 1,100 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 145. 
  • Vince has hit one century and 10 half-centuries in this period, including 98 not out last Sunday.  

Moeen Ali (EDC)

  • Moeen Ali has also been playing in the T20 leagues.
  • He has recently played in the Global Super League, where he made 70 runs in the last two innings and picked up three wickets. 
  • His all-round skill set makes him a top captaincy option. 

Imad Wasim (PNC) 

  • Imad Wasim has played in the T20 Blast recently, and his dual value makes him an attractive captaincy pick. 
  • He has taken 10 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches. 

Grand League Team for EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction

EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction 

EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Playing XI Small League Team

EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction

England Champions will head into this game as favourites. They are the home side and have more players who have played the game in the last few years. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

