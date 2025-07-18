EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between England Champions and Pakistan Champions.
The second edition of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) is set to kick off with a clash between England Champions (EDC) and Pakistan Champions (PNC). The match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Let’s get into the EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction.
Former World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will lead the England Champions side. They also have players like James Vince, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, and Liam Plunkett.
Shahid Afridi will lead Pakistan Champions in this tournament. The side includes some past players like Imad Wasim, Saeed Ajmal, Shoaib Malik, and Wahab Riaz.
England Champions: Alastair Cook, James Vince, Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Tim Bresnan, and Ryan Sidebottom.
Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi (c), Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, and Saeed Aj.
The Edgbaston in Birmingham is one of the better venues for batting in England in white-ball cricket. The pitches are generally flat with plenty of runs on offer. Expect a similar surface for this game. The average first innings score here in men’s T20 cricket reads 166.
The weather forecast suggests there could be some showers in the evening. There is over a 40% chance of precipitation.
Shoaib Malik (PNC)
Ian Bell (EDC)
Ravi Bopara (EDC)
James Vince (EDC)
Moeen Ali (EDC)
Imad Wasim (PNC)
England Champions will head into this game as favourites. They are the home side and have more players who have played the game in the last few years.
