EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between England Champions and Pakistan Champions.

The second edition of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) is set to kick off with a clash between England Champions (EDC) and Pakistan Champions (PNC). The match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Let’s get into the EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction.

Former World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will lead the England Champions side. They also have players like James Vince, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, and Liam Plunkett.

Shahid Afridi will lead Pakistan Champions in this tournament. The side includes some past players like Imad Wasim, Saeed Ajmal, Shoaib Malik, and Wahab Riaz.

All matches (60) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL 152/5 HKG 151/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 136/8 SAM 54/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG – SAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 173/7 DBS 201/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG 15/0 BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR 91/10 NAJC 145/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – CCC 112/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – FLI – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA 180/4 NIG 61/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – KNY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 WIC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings

EDC vs PNC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Champions: Alastair Cook, James Vince, Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Tim Bresnan, and Ryan Sidebottom.

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi (c), Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, and Saeed Aj.

EDC vs PNC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Edgbaston in Birmingham is one of the better venues for batting in England in white-ball cricket. The pitches are generally flat with plenty of runs on offer. Expect a similar surface for this game. The average first innings score here in men’s T20 cricket reads 166.

The weather forecast suggests there could be some showers in the evening. There is over a 40% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction

Shoaib Malik (PNC)

Shoaib Malik was outstanding for Pakistan Champions last season, scoring 245 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 140.

Malik smashed three fifties in the session.

The off-spinner also took nine wickets at a strike rate of 12.3.

Ian Bell (EDC)

Ian Bell was the top run-scorer for England Champions in the first edition.

He made 230 runs in the tournament at an average of 76 while striking at 136, including two half-centuries.

Ravi Bopara (EDC)

Ravi Bopara picked up six wickets in the previous season from three innings at an economy of 7.09.

He also scored 83 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 157.

His all-round value makes him a good fantasy option.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction

James Vince (EDC)

James Vince is quite active in the T20 arena and is a prolific run-scorer.

He has scored over 1,100 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 145.

Vince has hit one century and 10 half-centuries in this period, including 98 not out last Sunday.

Moeen Ali (EDC)

Moeen Ali has also been playing in the T20 leagues.

He has recently played in the Global Super League, where he made 70 runs in the last two innings and picked up three wickets.

His all-round skill set makes him a top captaincy option.

Imad Wasim (PNC)

Imad Wasim has played in the T20 Blast recently, and his dual value makes him an attractive captaincy pick.

He has taken 10 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches.

Grand League Team for EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction

EDC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction

England Champions will head into this game as favourites. They are the home side and have more players who have played the game in the last few years.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.