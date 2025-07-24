EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 8 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between England Champions and South Africa Champions.

The eighth match of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025 will witness England Champions (EDC) taking on South Africa Champions (SAC). The action will unfold at Grace Road, Leicester.

England Champions have lost two out of three games with one ending in a no result. They lost to West Indies in the previous game by 10 runs. Stuart Meaker claimed 4 for 24 while Ajmal Shahzad bagged 3 for 8 in his four. Chasing 165, England lost half the side for 59. Samit Patel struck 52 off 36 but it wasn’t enough.

South Africa Champions have two out of two games, most recently beating India by 88 runs. AB de Villiers starred with an unbeaten 61 off 30 while JJ Smuts hit 30 not out in 17 to power the side to 208. Aaron Phangiso later snared 3 for 17 in four overs.

EDC vs SAC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Champions: Tim Ambrose (wk), Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Sidebottom.

South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk (wk), AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso.

EDC vs SAC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Grace Road, Leicester is a pretty good venue for batting in the shorter format. The average first innings score here in men’s T20 cricket stands at 165. Expect a high-scoring contest here.

The weather forecast suggests it will be mostly cloudy with around a 10% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Aaron Phangiso (SAC)

Aaron Phangiso has taken five wickets from two innings in this tournament at an economy of 7.20.

He took 2 for 19 in the first game and followed it up with 3 for 17 in the second.

Moeen Ali (EDC)

Moeen Ali is still active in franchise cricket, making him a good fantasy option here.

The all-rounder has picked four wickets in the last four outings, and has scored 40 and 30* in two of those games.

JJ Smuts (SAC)

JJ Smuts picked up a wicket in the first game and smashed 30 off 17 in the second.

His dual value makes him a good fantasy pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Ian Bell (EDC)

Ian Bell made 51 not out off deliveries in the first game of the tournament against Pakistan.

Bell had scored 230 runs in the previous edition at an average of 77 with two half-centuries.

AB de Villiers (SAC)

AB de Villiers, one of the greatest batters to play the game, made his return to action in great style.

He smashed 61 runs off 30 balls in the second game against India Champions.

Samit Patel (EDC)

Samit Patel picked up a wicket in the previous match and scored a fifty after a top order collapse.

His all-round ability makes Samit a top captaincy option in this game.

Grand League Team for EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

England Champions haven’t won a game yet while South Africa have won two in two. The Proteas have better batters in their line-up with form on their side.

