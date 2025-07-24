EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 8 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between England Champions and South Africa Champions.
The eighth match of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025 will witness England Champions (EDC) taking on South Africa Champions (SAC). The action will unfold at Grace Road, Leicester.
England Champions have lost two out of three games with one ending in a no result. They lost to West Indies in the previous game by 10 runs. Stuart Meaker claimed 4 for 24 while Ajmal Shahzad bagged 3 for 8 in his four. Chasing 165, England lost half the side for 59. Samit Patel struck 52 off 36 but it wasn’t enough.
South Africa Champions have two out of two games, most recently beating India by 88 runs. AB de Villiers starred with an unbeaten 61 off 30 while JJ Smuts hit 30 not out in 17 to power the side to 208. Aaron Phangiso later snared 3 for 17 in four overs.
England Champions: Tim Ambrose (wk), Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Sidebottom.
South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk (wk), AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso.
Grace Road, Leicester is a pretty good venue for batting in the shorter format. The average first innings score here in men’s T20 cricket stands at 165. Expect a high-scoring contest here.
The weather forecast suggests it will be mostly cloudy with around a 10% chance of precipitation.
Aaron Phangiso (SAC)
Moeen Ali (EDC)
JJ Smuts (SAC)
Ian Bell (EDC)
AB de Villiers (SAC)
Samit Patel (EDC)
England Champions haven’t won a game yet while South Africa have won two in two. The Proteas have better batters in their line-up with form on their side.
