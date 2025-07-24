News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 8
fantasy-cricket

EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 8 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 24, 2025
3 min read

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between England Champions and South Africa Champions.

EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 8

The eighth match of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025 will witness England Champions (EDC) taking on South Africa Champions (SAC). The action will unfold at Grace Road, Leicester. 

England Champions have lost two out of three games with one ending in a no result. They lost to West Indies in the previous game by 10 runs. Stuart Meaker claimed 4 for 24 while Ajmal Shahzad bagged 3 for 8 in his four. Chasing 165, England lost half the side for 59. Samit Patel struck 52 off 36 but it wasn’t enough.

South Africa Champions have two out of two games, most recently beating India by 88 runs. AB de Villiers starred with an unbeaten 61 off 30 while JJ Smuts hit 30 not out in 17 to power the side to 208. Aaron Phangiso later snared 3 for 17 in four overs. 

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Samoa SAM

188/2

Malaysia MAL

190/4

Malaysia beat Samoa by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

141/10

Hong Kong HKG

193/4

Hong Kong beat Singapore by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Romania ROM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Jinnah CC JIHCC

153/4

Marsta CC MAR

152/3

Jinnah CC Stockholm beat Marsta by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Rising Phoenix RPH

134/6

Huddinge HDN

137/5

Huddinge beat Rising Phoenix by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Huddinge HDN

7/0

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

203/4

91 Yards Club 91YC

49/10

Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 154 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Cameroon Women CW-W

177/5

Eswatini Women EWW-W

37/10

Cameroon Women beat Eswatini Women by 140 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Rwanda Women RWA-W

99/9

Botswana Women BOT-W

64/9

Rwanda Women beat Botswana Women by 35 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Mozambique Women MZW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Malawi Women MWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Stack CC STCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

Utkal Cricket Club UTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

MR KB Putrajaya MKP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
KL Gladiators KLG

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Nigeria NIG

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

152/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

124/7

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

121/10

Amo Sharks beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Boost Defenders BDS

157/2

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Amo Sharks ASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
Durham Women DUR-W

198/3

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

153/5

Fixtures Standings

EDC vs SAC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Champions: Tim Ambrose (wk), Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Sidebottom.

South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk (wk), AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso.

EDC vs SAC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Grace Road, Leicester is a pretty good venue for batting in the shorter format. The average first innings score here in men’s T20 cricket stands at 165. Expect a high-scoring contest here. 

The weather forecast suggests it will be mostly cloudy with around a 10% chance of precipitation. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction  

Aaron Phangiso (SAC)

  • Aaron Phangiso has taken five wickets from two innings in this tournament at an economy of 7.20. 
  • He took 2 for 19 in the first game and followed it up with 3 for 17 in the second. 

Moeen Ali (EDC)

  • Moeen Ali is still active in franchise cricket, making him a good fantasy option here. 
  • The all-rounder has picked four wickets in the last four outings, and has scored 40 and 30* in two of those games. 

JJ Smuts (SAC) 

  • JJ Smuts picked up a wicket in the first game and smashed 30 off 17 in the second.
  • His dual value makes him a good fantasy pick. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Ian Bell (EDC)

  • Ian Bell made 51 not out off deliveries in the first game of the tournament against Pakistan. 
  • Bell had scored 230 runs in the previous edition at an average of 77 with two half-centuries. 

AB de Villiers (SAC)

  • AB de Villiers, one of the greatest batters to play the game, made his return to action in great style. 
  • He smashed 61 runs off 30 balls in the second game against India Champions.

Samit Patel (EDC) 

  • Samit Patel picked up a wicket in the previous match and scored a fifty after a top order collapse. 
  • His all-round ability makes Samit a top captaincy option in this game. 

Grand League Team for EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 8 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction 

EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 8 Playing XI Small League Team

EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

England Champions haven’t won a game yet while South Africa have won two in two. The Proteas have better batters in their line-up with form on their side. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction
England Champions
South Africa Champions
WCL 2025
World Championship of Legends Cricket
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh have a bowling attack suited to the conditions, so they should win.

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

11:08 am
Darpan Jain
ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series, 6th Match

ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 6th Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 6th Match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand.
11:08 am
Sandip Pawar
AAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 7

AAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 7 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Australia Champions and West Indies Champions.
4:41 pm
Sandip Pawar
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today 4th Test

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 4th Test between England and India.
July 23, 2025
Sandip Pawar
IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 6 WCL 2025

IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 6 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

July 22, 2025
Sagar Paul
EDC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 5 WCL 2025

EDC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 5 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

July 22, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.