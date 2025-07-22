News
EDC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 5 WCL 2025
fantasy-cricket

EDC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 5 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 22, 2025
3 min read
EDC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 5 WCL 2025

The 5th match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is between the England Champions (EDC) and West Indies (WIC) at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Let’s get into the EDC vs WIC Dream11 prediction.

England Champions’ previous match against the Australia Champions was washed out due to rain after 17.1 overs in the first innings. They have played two matches so far, losing one and having one no result.

West Indies Champions, on the other hand, lost their first match to South Africa Champions in a bowl-out after the scores were tied in both innings.

EDC vs WIC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Champions (Playing XI): Phil Mustard(w), Sir Alastair Cook, James Vince, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan(c), Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Chris Tremlett, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker.

West Indies Champions (Playing XI): Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle(c), Kieron Pollard, William Perkins, Chadwick Walton(w), Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Bravo, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Sulieman Benn.

EDC vs WIC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Edgbaston in Birmingham usually has a flat and batting-friendly pitch. However, due to rain and recent conditions, the scores have mostly been on the lower side this tournament.

The temperature is expected to be around 21°C with a low chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for EDC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

James Vince (EDC)

  • James Vince scored 23 runs in the last match.
  • He is a consistent run-scorer in the T20 circuit.
  • In the T20 Blast 2025, he amassed 436 runs in 13 matches.

Dwayne Smith (WIC)

  • Dwayne Smith scored only seven runs in the first match of WCL 2025.
  • In the previous WCL season, he scored 202 runs, including two fifties.
  • He was in good form during the Masters tournament earlier this year, scoring 264 runs in seven matches for West Indies Masters.

Ravi Bopara (EDC)

  • Ravi Bopara scored 348 runs in 14 matches in the T20 Blast 2025.
  • He also made unbeaten 36 runs against Australia Champions in WCL 2025.
  • Given his recent form with the bat, he could be a good pick for this match.

Eoin Morgan (EDC)

  • Eoin Morgan scored 44 runs in the previous match of WCL 2025.
  • Earlier this year, he made 146 runs in five matches in the International Masters League.

Check the best odds and value bets by India’s best betting sites.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for EDC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

Lendl Simmons (WIC)

  • Lendl Simmons scored 28 runs in the first match of WCL 2025.
  • He was the second-highest run-getter in the International Masters League earlier this year.
  • He smashed 351 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 175.50.

Ian Bell (EDC)

  • Ian Bell scored an unbeaten 50 off 34 balls in the first match of WCL 2025.
  • He was the second-highest run-scorer in the previous season, scoring 230 runs in five matches.
  • Although he got out for a low score in the last match, he remains a strong pick for this game.

Kieron Pollard (WIC)

  • Although he was dismissed for a duck in the first match of WCL 2025, Kieron Pollard remains a good pick for the upcoming match.
  • He recently played in MLC 2025, scoring 317 runs in 12 matches at an average of 39.62 and a strike rate of 175.13, including two fifties.
  • Pollard also contributed with the ball, taking 6 wickets.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for EDC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

EDC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025 MATCH 5 Grand League Team

Small League Team for EDC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

EDC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025 MATCH 5 Small League Team

EDC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

It is expected to be a close contest, but West Indies Champions might have a slight edge in this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

EDC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction
England Champions
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
WCL 2025
West Indies Champions
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

