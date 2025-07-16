EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st ODI between England Women and India Women.

After the T20I series, England Women (EN-W) and India Women (IN-W) will shift their focus towards the fifty-over format. The two teams will lock horns in the first of the three games at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Here, we check the EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction.

England Women should have their captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, back after missing a few T20Is. Their last ODI assignment was against the West Indies away from home, which they won 3-0.

India Women last played ODIs on the tour of Sri Lanka last month. They lost the opening game but bounced back to take the series 2-1. The last time India visited England, they beat the home side in all three ODIs.

EN-W vs IN-W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani.

EN-W vs IN-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at the Rose Bowl have traditionally offered good help for bowlers, making it a competitive contest between bat and ball. The average batting first score at this ground reads 254 in men’s ODIs. In three women’s ODIs, the number stands at 202.

The weather in Southampton is likely to be a bit cloudy, but rain should not be a concern.

Top Player Picks for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W)

Sophie Ecclestone is the best spinner in the world and found her form in the T20I series.

She picked four wickets and scored 65 runs in the series.

The left-armer has taken 120 wickets in ODI cricket at an incredible economy of 3.69.

Deepti Sharma (IN-W)

Deepti Sharma has taken 20 wickets in the last 10 ODIs at an economy of 4.15.

Her form and all-round skill set make Deepti a top fantasy option in this game.

Tammy Beaumont (EN-W)

Tammy Beaumont has been the top run-scorer for England in ODIs since last year.

She has scored 837 runs in 19 innings at an average of 52, including three hundreds and five fifties.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W)

Smriti Mandhana has been in superb touch with the bat, scoring a century and a half-century in the T20I series.

Mandhana has piled on 570 runs in the last 10 ODI innings at an excellent average of 57 and a strike rate of 102.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (EN-W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been a prolific run-scorer across formats.

She has 3,932 runs in the fifty-over format at an average of 46 while striking at 95.

Sciver-Brunt has registered nine centuries and 24 half-centuries at this level.

Pratika Rawal (IN-W)

Pratika Rawal has had a sensational start to her ODI career.

The opening batter has amassed 638 runs in 11 matches at a magnificent average of 63.8.

Rawal has five fifties and a hundred to her credit, along with four wickets with the ball.

EN-W vs IN-W Player to Avoid

Alice Capsey (EN-W)

Alice Capsey had a poor T20I series and will be batting in the lower middle order in ODIs. Leaving her out is a sensible choice.

Grand League Team for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

India Women have won four out of the last five encounters versus England. They have an in-form batting unit and a good quality bowling attack. England are favourites according to the market, but India have form on their side.

