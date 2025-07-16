EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st ODI between England Women and India Women.
After the T20I series, England Women (EN-W) and India Women (IN-W) will shift their focus towards the fifty-over format. The two teams will lock horns in the first of the three games at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Here, we check the EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction.
England Women should have their captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, back after missing a few T20Is. Their last ODI assignment was against the West Indies away from home, which they won 3-0.
India Women last played ODIs on the tour of Sri Lanka last month. They lost the opening game but bounced back to take the series 2-1. The last time India visited England, they beat the home side in all three ODIs.
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.
India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani.
The pitches at the Rose Bowl have traditionally offered good help for bowlers, making it a competitive contest between bat and ball. The average batting first score at this ground reads 254 in men’s ODIs. In three women’s ODIs, the number stands at 202.
The weather in Southampton is likely to be a bit cloudy, but rain should not be a concern.
Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W)
Deepti Sharma (IN-W)
Tammy Beaumont (EN-W)
Smriti Mandhana (IN-W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (EN-W)
Pratika Rawal (IN-W)
Alice Capsey (EN-W)
India Women have won four out of the last five encounters versus England. They have an in-form batting unit and a good quality bowling attack. England are favourites according to the market, but India have form on their side.
