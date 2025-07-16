News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today 1st ODI
fantasy-cricket

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 16, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the 1st ODI between England Women and India Women.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today 1st ODI

After the T20I series, England Women (EN-W) and India Women (IN-W) will shift their focus towards the fifty-over format. The two teams will lock horns in the first of the three games at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Here, we check the EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction.

England Women should have their captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, back after missing a few T20Is. Their last ODI assignment was against the West Indies away from home, which they won 3-0. 

India Women last played ODIs on the tour of Sri Lanka last month. They lost the opening game but bounced back to take the series 2-1. The last time India visited England, they beat the home side in all three ODIs.

Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Strass Rising Stars SRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Monchengladbach MON

SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

4/0

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
South Africa SA

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

EN-W vs IN-W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani.

EN-W vs IN-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at the Rose Bowl have traditionally offered good help for bowlers, making it a competitive contest between bat and ball. The average batting first score at this ground reads 254 in men’s ODIs. In three women’s ODIs, the number stands at 202. 

The weather in Southampton is likely to be a bit cloudy, but rain should not be a concern.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction  

Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W)

  • Sophie Ecclestone is the best spinner in the world and found her form in the T20I series. 
  • She picked four wickets and scored 65 runs in the series.
  • The left-armer has taken 120 wickets in ODI cricket at an incredible economy of 3.69. 

Deepti Sharma (IN-W) 

  • Deepti Sharma has taken 20 wickets in the last 10 ODIs at an economy of 4.15. 
  • Her form and all-round skill set make Deepti a top fantasy option in this game.

Tammy Beaumont (EN-W)

  • Tammy Beaumont has been the top run-scorer for England in ODIs since last year. 
  • She has scored 837 runs in 19 innings at an average of 52, including three hundreds and five fifties. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W)

  • Smriti Mandhana has been in superb touch with the bat, scoring a century and a half-century in the T20I series.
  • Mandhana has piled on 570 runs in the last 10 ODI innings at an excellent average of 57 and a strike rate of 102. 

Nat Sciver-Brunt (EN-W)

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt has been a prolific run-scorer across formats. 
  • She has 3,932 runs in the fifty-over format at an average of 46 while striking at 95. 
  • Sciver-Brunt has registered nine centuries and 24 half-centuries at this level. 

Pratika Rawal (IN-W)

  • Pratika Rawal has had a sensational start to her ODI career. 
  • The opening batter has amassed 638 runs in 11 matches at a magnificent average of 63.8. 
  • Rawal has five fifties and a hundred to her credit, along with four wickets with the ball.

EN-W vs IN-W Player to Avoid

Alice Capsey (EN-W)

  • Alice Capsey had a poor T20I series and will be batting in the lower middle order in ODIs. Leaving her out is a sensible choice. 

Grand League Team for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today 1st ODI Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction 

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today 1st ODI Playing XI Small League Team

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

India Women have won four out of the last five encounters versus England. They have an in-form batting unit and a good quality bowling attack. England are favourites according to the market, but India have form on their side. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction
EN-W vs IN-W Predictions
England Women
India Women
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd T20I

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

1:42 pm
Sagar Paul
SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match 2

SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 2nd Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

7:43 am
Sagar Paul
ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series, 1st Match

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 1st Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st Match between Zimbabwe and South Africa.
July 14, 2025
Sandip Pawar
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
July 13, 2025
Sandip Pawar
ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today 5th T20I

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 5th T20I between England Women and India Women.
July 12, 2025
Sandip Pawar
WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd Test

WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd Test between West Indies and Australia.
July 12, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.