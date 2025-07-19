EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd ODI between England Women and India Women.

The second match of the three-match ODI series between England Women (EN-W) and India Women (IN-W) will take place at Lord’s in London. India have taken the lead with a four-wicket win in Southampton.

England Women will rue their performance in the series opener, where they managed to post 258. Sophia Dunkley was the top batter with 83 off 92 deliveries with Alice Davidson-Richards also made a fifty. For India, Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 31 in 10 overs.

Chasing the target, the visitors were in a tricky spot after losing four wickets for 124. But Jemimah Rodrigues (48) and Deepti Sharma stitched a 90-run partnership. Deepti remained unbeaten on 62 off 64 to see them over the line.

EN-W vs IN-W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani.

EN-W vs IN-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Lord’s have historically been tougher to bat on. Bowlers generally get a good amount of assistance here. The average first innings score at the venue reads 200 from 15 women’s ODIs. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first.

The weather in Lord’s is expected to be cloudy with a possibility of rain in the afternoon. The radar shows around 40% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W)

Sophie Ecclestone picked 1 for 34 off her 10 overs and scored 23 not out in the first ODI.

Earlier in the T20I series, she snared four wickets and struck 65 runs.

The left-arm spinner is the best in the business, having taken 121 wickets in ODI cricket at an economy of 3.69.

Pratika Rawal (IN-W)

Pratika Rawal has had a great start to her career, piling on 674 runs in 12 matches at an average of 61 and strike rate of 88.

Rawal has hit one century and five half-centuries at this level.

Charlie Dean (EN-W)

Charlie Dean picked 2 for 52 in the previous match.

The off-spinner has an excellent record in the fifty-over format with 76 wickets from 42 innings at an economy of 4.76.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W)

Smriti Mandhana has looked good in the previous game where she made 28 runs in 24 balls.

Mandhana has amassed 598 runs in the last 11 ODI innings at an average of 54 and strike rate of 102.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (EN-W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt made 41 off 52 in the first ODI.

The England superstar has 3,973 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 46 and strike rate of 95.

Sciver-Brunt has scored nine centuries and 24 half-centuries in the format.

Deepti Sharma (IN-W)

Deepti Sharma went wicketless in the previous game but made an unbeaten 62 with the bat.

She has taken 18 wickets in the last 10 ODIs at an economy of 4.29.

Deepti is a good captaincy option thanks to her all-round skill set.

EN-W vs IN-W Player to Avoid

Kate Cross (EN-W)

Kate Cross was expensive in the previous game and can be left out.

Grand League Team for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

India have defeated England women in five of the last six ODI encounters. The visitors have a quality bowling attack and different batters have stepped up throughout this tour. India should also hold an edge at a venue like Lord’s.

