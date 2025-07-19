EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd ODI between England Women and India Women.
The second match of the three-match ODI series between England Women (EN-W) and India Women (IN-W) will take place at Lord’s in London. India have taken the lead with a four-wicket win in Southampton.
England Women will rue their performance in the series opener, where they managed to post 258. Sophia Dunkley was the top batter with 83 off 92 deliveries with Alice Davidson-Richards also made a fifty. For India, Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 31 in 10 overs.
Chasing the target, the visitors were in a tricky spot after losing four wickets for 124. But Jemimah Rodrigues (48) and Deepti Sharma stitched a 90-run partnership. Deepti remained unbeaten on 62 off 64 to see them over the line.
105/9
76/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.
India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani.
The pitches at Lord’s have historically been tougher to bat on. Bowlers generally get a good amount of assistance here. The average first innings score at the venue reads 200 from 15 women’s ODIs. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first.
The weather in Lord’s is expected to be cloudy with a possibility of rain in the afternoon. The radar shows around 40% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W)
Pratika Rawal (IN-W)
Charlie Dean (EN-W)
Smriti Mandhana (IN-W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (EN-W)
Deepti Sharma (IN-W)
Kate Cross (EN-W)
India have defeated England women in five of the last six ODI encounters. The visitors have a quality bowling attack and different batters have stepped up throughout this tour. India should also hold an edge at a venue like Lord’s.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.