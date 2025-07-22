News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd ODI
fantasy-cricket

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 22, 2025
4 min read
EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd ODI

After a defeat in the first ODI, England Women (EN-W) made a solid comeback in the second fixture and registered an emphatic victory by eight wickets (DLS method). They have levelled the series 1-1, and the winner of the third ODI will take the trophy home.

Live – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Malaysia MAL

Hong Kong HKG

21/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Hong Kong HKG

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malawi ML

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland
County Championship Division Two, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Eswatini Women EWW-W

Mozambique Women MZW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Malawi Women MWW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Botswana Women BOT-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Cameroon Women CW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Manchester
India tour of England, Test, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Royal Lions CC RLC

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Uganda UGA

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Uganda A UGAA

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Australia Champions AAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand NZ

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings

Bowling first, England Women restricted India Women (IN-W) to a mere 143/8 in 29 overs in a rain-curtailed game. Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets, while Linsey Smith and Em Arlott dismissed two batters each.

While chasing, England Women were off to a decent start, with the openers stitching a 54-run stand before other batters finished the job. Amy Jones top-scored 46 runs, while Tammy Beaumont (34) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (21) made useful contributions to take the team over the line.

EN-W vs IN-W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Maria Bouchier, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani

EN-W vs IN-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Since 2015, only two Women’s ODIs have been played in Chester-le-Street by England Women. Both matches saw low first-inning scores, and teams batting second won comfortably both times. Expect another similar surface, with batting being slightly tough early in the game. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 220 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 19°, with high rain chances, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Amy Jones (EN-W):

  • Amy Jones will open the innings and looked in nice touch in the previous game. She can exploit the powerplay and provide a good start.
  • Amy Jones is also a wicketkeeper and can fetch a few points with the gloves. She scored 46 in the last fixture.

Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W):

  • Sophie Ecclestone can contribute with both bat and ball. She bowled exceptionally well in the last game.
  • Sophie Ecclestone has four wickets at 15.25 runs apiece in two innings this series.

Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W):

  • There’s a chance of a few early wickets because the weather will assist new-ball bowlers. Harmanpreet Kaur will bat in the middle order and knows how to tackle these conditions.
  • Harmanpreet Kaur has 853 runs at an average of 42.65 and a 71.08 strike rate in 24 ODI innings against England Women. She also has five fifties and two centuries against them.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (EN-W):

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt is among the finest players in the world. She contributes with both bat and ball and is a safe option.
  • Nat Sciver-Brunt has 490 runs at an average of 37.69 and an 81.26 strike rate in 14 ODI innings against India Women. She also has five wickets at 65 runs apiece in 14 innings against them.

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W):

  • Smriti Mandhana will open the innings. She has been in fine form lately.
  • Smriti Mandhana has 897 runs at an average of 49.83 and an 80.59 strike rate in 19 ODI innings against England Women. She also has eight fifties against them.

Deepti Sharma (IN-W):

  • Deepti Sharma has been in fine form. She will contribute with both bat and ball.
  • Deepti Sharma has 92 runs in two innings this series. She has been wicketless this rubber but can snare a few wickets this time.

EN-W vs IN-W Player to Avoid

Emma Lamb (EN-W):

  • Emma Lamb might bat in the middle order and won’t bowl either. She can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd ODI Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd ODI Playing XI Small League Team

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

India Women have played better cricket throughout this tour. They lost the previous contest, but India Women are a solid unit. Expect them to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

EN-W vs IN-W
EN-W vs IN-W Dream11
EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction
EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team
England Women
India Women
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

EDC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 5 WCL 2025

EDC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 5 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

10:32 am
Sagar Paul
BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

9:57 am
Sagar Paul
NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today Match 5

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-Series, 5th Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

9:25 am
Sagar Paul
BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today 1st T20I

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
July 20, 2025
Sandip Pawar
ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series, 4th Match

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 4th Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 4th Match between Zimbabwe and South Africa.
July 20, 2025
Sandip Pawar
EDC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 3 WCL 2025

EDC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 3 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

July 19, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.