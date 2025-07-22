EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

After a defeat in the first ODI, England Women (EN-W) made a solid comeback in the second fixture and registered an emphatic victory by eight wickets (DLS method). They have levelled the series 1-1, and the winner of the third ODI will take the trophy home.
Bowling first, England Women restricted India Women (IN-W) to a mere 143/8 in 29 overs in a rain-curtailed game. Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets, while Linsey Smith and Em Arlott dismissed two batters each.
While chasing, England Women were off to a decent start, with the openers stitching a 54-run stand before other batters finished the job. Amy Jones top-scored 46 runs, while Tammy Beaumont (34) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (21) made useful contributions to take the team over the line.
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Maria Bouchier, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani
Since 2015, only two Women’s ODIs have been played in Chester-le-Street by England Women. Both matches saw low first-inning scores, and teams batting second won comfortably both times. Expect another similar surface, with batting being slightly tough early in the game. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 220 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 19°, with high rain chances, is forecast.
Amy Jones (EN-W):
Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W):
Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W):
Nat Sciver-Brunt (EN-W):
Smriti Mandhana (IN-W):
Deepti Sharma (IN-W):
Emma Lamb (EN-W):
India Women have played better cricket throughout this tour. They lost the previous contest, but India Women are a solid unit. Expect them to win.
