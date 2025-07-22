EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

After a defeat in the first ODI, England Women (EN-W) made a solid comeback in the second fixture and registered an emphatic victory by eight wickets (DLS method). They have levelled the series 1-1, and the winner of the third ODI will take the trophy home.

Bowling first, England Women restricted India Women (IN-W) to a mere 143/8 in 29 overs in a rain-curtailed game. Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets, while Linsey Smith and Em Arlott dismissed two batters each.

While chasing, England Women were off to a decent start, with the openers stitching a 54-run stand before other batters finished the job. Amy Jones top-scored 46 runs, while Tammy Beaumont (34) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (21) made useful contributions to take the team over the line.

EN-W vs IN-W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Maria Bouchier, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani

EN-W vs IN-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Since 2015, only two Women’s ODIs have been played in Chester-le-Street by England Women. Both matches saw low first-inning scores, and teams batting second won comfortably both times. Expect another similar surface, with batting being slightly tough early in the game. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 220 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 19°, with high rain chances, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Amy Jones (EN-W):

Amy Jones will open the innings and looked in nice touch in the previous game. She can exploit the powerplay and provide a good start.

Amy Jones is also a wicketkeeper and can fetch a few points with the gloves. She scored 46 in the last fixture.

Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W):

Sophie Ecclestone can contribute with both bat and ball. She bowled exceptionally well in the last game.

Sophie Ecclestone has four wickets at 15.25 runs apiece in two innings this series.

Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W):

There’s a chance of a few early wickets because the weather will assist new-ball bowlers. Harmanpreet Kaur will bat in the middle order and knows how to tackle these conditions.

Harmanpreet Kaur has 853 runs at an average of 42.65 and a 71.08 strike rate in 24 ODI innings against England Women. She also has five fifties and two centuries against them.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (EN-W):

Nat Sciver-Brunt is among the finest players in the world. She contributes with both bat and ball and is a safe option.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has 490 runs at an average of 37.69 and an 81.26 strike rate in 14 ODI innings against India Women. She also has five wickets at 65 runs apiece in 14 innings against them.

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W):

Smriti Mandhana will open the innings. She has been in fine form lately.

Smriti Mandhana has 897 runs at an average of 49.83 and an 80.59 strike rate in 19 ODI innings against England Women. She also has eight fifties against them.

Deepti Sharma (IN-W):

Deepti Sharma has been in fine form. She will contribute with both bat and ball.

Deepti Sharma has 92 runs in two innings this series. She has been wicketless this rubber but can snare a few wickets this time.

EN-W vs IN-W Player to Avoid

Emma Lamb (EN-W):

Emma Lamb might bat in the middle order and won’t bowl either. She can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

India Women have played better cricket throughout this tour. They lost the previous contest, but India Women are a solid unit. Expect them to win.

