ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st Test Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

The first Test of the five-match series between England and India, now known as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, will be played at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. This match will mark the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 to 2027 cycle for both teams.

India finished third in the World Test Championship 2023 to 2025 cycle with nine wins, eight losses, and two draws from 19 matches.

England came fifth in the standings, winning 11 matches, losing 10, and drawing one out of their 22 games.

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

ENG vs IND: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch is expected to help the bowlers a bit early on, but it will become flat and better for batting as the match goes on. So, batters will enjoy batting later. The captain who wins the toss should choose to bowl first, to make the most of the early help for bowlers.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (IND)

Scored 972 runs in 16 matches during the WTC 2023 to 2025 cycle.

Averaged 37.38 with three centuries and three half centuries.

Has 592 runs in 10 Test matches against England.

That includes two centuries and three half centuries.

Recently made 650 runs in 15 matches during IPL 2025.

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett was the third highest run scorer in the WTC 2023 to 2025 cycle.

He scored 1470 runs in 22 matches at an average of 36.75.

He hit two centuries and eight half centuries during the cycle.

In the one off Test against Zimbabwe last month, he scored 140 runs off 134 balls.

Ben Stokes (ENG)

Ben Stokes is a good pick for this match because of all round abilities.

Scored 1007 runs in 18 matches during the WTC 2023 to 2025 cycle.

Registered one century and seven half centuries.

Also took 16 wickets during the cycle despite limited bowling due to injury.

Now fully fit and bowled in the one off Test against Zimbabwe, picking wickets in both innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 ENG vs IND Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND)

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the second highest run scorer in the WTC 2023 to 2025 cycle.

He scored 1798 runs in 19 matches at an average of 52.88.

He hit four centuries and 10 half centuries during the cycle.

Against England he has scored 712 runs in five matches.

His performance includes two double centuries and three half centuries.

Recently scored 559 runs in 14 matches during IPL 2025.

Joe Root (ENG)

Joe Root has been in great form recently.

Top run scorer in the 2023 to 2025 World Test Championship cycle.

Scored 1968 runs in 22 matches at an average of 54.66.

Smashed seven centuries and seven half centuries during this period.

A strong captaincy choice in fantasy teamsHas scored 2846 runs and 10 centuries against India in 30 Tests — the most he has managed against any team in Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah was the second highest wicket taker in the WTC 2023 to 2025 cycle.

He picked up 77 wickets in 15 matches.

Recorded four-fers and five five-fers.

In the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, he took 32 wickets in just 9 innings.

He has been in good form recently, taking 18 wickets in 12 matches during IPL 2025.

Grand League Team for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

It is expected to be a close match between England and India, but India might have a slight edge.

