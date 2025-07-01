ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

The second Test of the five-match series between England and India, now known as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
India began the Headingley Test on a strong note with centuries from Jaiswal, Gill, and Pant, posting 475 in the first innings. Pant and KL Rahul repeated their brilliance in the second innings centuries, setting England a target of 371. However, a late collapse and poor fielding let India down.
166/7
171/5
Mahipar Stars beat Maiwand Champions by 5 runs
176/8
82/10
Hindukush Strikers beat Pamir Legends by 94 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
148/5
100/8
Sofia Stars beat BSCU All Stars by 48 runs
Sofia Stars beat BSCU All Stars by 48 runs
119/6
118/5
MUS Akademik Ravens beat BSCU All Stars by 1 runs
82/10
116/6
Sofia Stars beat MUS Akademik Ravens by 34 runs
86/10
87/1
BSCU – MU Plovdiv beat BSCU All Stars by 9 wickets
88/8
132/3
Sofia Stars beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 49 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
186/7
129/10
North West Warriors beat Munster Reds by 57 runs
123/10
85/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
75/3
73/10
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen beat Irises Cricket Club by 7 wickets
10/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
123/10
202/5
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans beat Chepauk Super Gillies by 79 runs
–
–
England chased the target confidently with a 188-run opening stand between Duckett and Crawley. Despite a few hiccups, Root and Jamie Smith saw the team home. England pulled off their second-highest successful Test chase, while India were left to rue missed chances and dropped catches.
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.
India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
The Edgbaston pitch is likely to assist fast bowlers in the early stages with seam and bounce, especially if conditions are overcast. As the game moves forward, the surface is expected to settle, making it better for batting.
The temperature will be around 20°C with some chances of rain.
ALSO READ:
England seem to have the upper hand, but it could still be a close contest.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Mahipar Stars beat Maiwand Champions by 5 runs