ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test
fantasy-cricket

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 1, 2025
4 min read
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test

The second Test of the five-match series between England and India, now known as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

India began the Headingley Test on a strong note with centuries from Jaiswal, Gill, and Pant, posting 475 in the first innings. Pant and KL Rahul repeated their brilliance in the second innings centuries, setting England a target of 371. However, a late collapse and poor fielding let India down.

England chased the target confidently with a 188-run opening stand between Duckett and Crawley. Despite a few hiccups, Root and Jamie Smith saw the team home. England pulled off their second-highest successful Test chase, while India were left to rue missed chances and dropped catches.

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

ENG vs IND: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Edgbaston pitch is likely to assist fast bowlers in the early stages with seam and bounce, especially if conditions are overcast. As the game moves forward, the surface is expected to settle, making it better for batting.

The temperature will be around 20°C with some chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Joe Root (ENG)

  • Joe Root scored 28 and remained unbeaten on 53 in the first Test of the series.
  • He was the top run-scorer in the 2023 to 2025 World Test Championship cycle.
  • Root made 1968 runs in 22 matches at an average of 54.66.
  • He hit seven centuries and seven half-centuries during this WTC period.
  • A strong pick for fantasy teams.
  • Has scored 2927 runs with 10 centuries in 31 Tests against India — his best record against any team in Test cricket.

KL Rahul (IND)

  • KL Rahul scored 42 runs in the first innings and followed it up with a brilliant 137 in the second innings of the first Test.
  • In the practice match before the Test, he also impressed with scores of 116 and 51 in both innings.
  • With consistent form, he could be a strong pick for the upcoming match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND)

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 101 runs in the first Test.
  • He was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2023 to 2025 World Test Championship cycle.
  • Scored 1798 runs in 19 matches at an average of 52.88.
  • Hit four centuries and 10 half-centuries during the cycle.
  • Has scored 817 runs in six Test matches against England.
  • Recently made 559 runs in 14 matches during IPL 2025.

Ben Stokes (ENG)

  • Ben Stokes picked up four wickets in the first innings and one in the second.
  • He also scored 20 and 33 runs with the bat in both innings.
  • He was impressive with the ball and showed his all-round value.
  • A strong fantasy pick as he contributes with both bat and ball.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 ENG vs IND Prediction

Shubman Gill (IND)

  • Shubman Gill began the series with a superb 147 in the first innings of the opening Test.
  • He has scored a total of 747 runs in 11 Tests against England.
  • His record against England includes three hundreds and three fifties.
  • In IPL 2025, he scored 650 runs across 15 games.

Rishabh Pant (IND)

  • Rishabh Pant scored 134 runs in the first innings and followed it up with 118 in the second innings of the first Test.
  • He has now scored 1033 runs in 13 Test matches against England.
  • His record includes five centuries and four half-centuries against them.

Ben Duckett (ENG)

  • Ben Duckett scored 64 runs in the first innings and followed it up with 149 in the second innings of the first Test.
  • He was the third-highest run scorer in the World Test Championship 2023 to 2025 cycle.
  • He made 1470 runs in 22 matches at an average of 36.75.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

England seem to have the upper hand, but it could still be a close contest.

ENG vs IND 2nd Test
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction
England
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
India
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

