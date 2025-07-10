ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd Test between England and India.

England (ENG) and India (IND) will collide in the third Test of the five-match series at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. With the scoreline tied at 1-1, the two teams will look to get a vital lead here.

The home side won the opening game but India bounced back with a dominant 336-run victory at Edgbaston to level the series. Shubman Gill was the Player of the Match for his sensational 269 and 161, helping India get 587 and 427 in two innings. Akash Deep was magnificent with the ball, snaring 10 wickets in the match.

England were completely outbowled and outbatted. Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*) added 303 runs for the fifth wicket in the first innings but ended up conceding a 180-run lead. Smith hammered 88 in the second innings while the rest of the line-up failed to occupy the crease.

ENG vs IND Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

ENG vs IND: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Lord’s Cricket Ground generally produces pitches with good movement for bowlers. But the pitches have been flatter under the current England regime. Expect decent assistance for bowlers on the first couple of days.

The weather in London should be mainly clear on all five days of this fixture with occasional clouds. The chance of precipitation is predicted to be under 5%.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Jamie Smith (ENG)

Jamie Smith was England’s best batter in the Edgbaston Test, smashing 184 not out and 88.

He has had a great start to his Test career, with 997 runs in 12 games at an average of 58.64.

Smith has two hundreds and five fifties in the format.

Akash Deep (IND)

Akash Deep was the best bowler in the Edgbaston Test, claiming 4 for 88 and 6 for 99 on a flat pitch.

The right-arm seamer is known for his ability with the new ball and should be a big threat in this game.

Rishabh Pant (IND)

Rishabh Pant hammered two centuries in the series opener at Headingley.

He has a superb record in Test cricket, with over 3,200 runs at an average of 44.45 and strike rate of 74.

Pant has eight hundreds and 16 fifties in the format.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill has been outstanding in the ongoing series, amassing 584 runs in two matches.

He has smashed three centuries in four innings.

Gill is coming off a record-breaking performance at Edgbaston, scoring 269 and 161.

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah will be raring to go after he was rested from the Edgbaston Test.

He was excellent in the first innings at Headingley, picking up a five-wicket haul.

Since 2024, Bumrah has taken 78 wickets in the longer format at an average of just 15.80.

Joe Root (ENG)

Joe Root has had a poor series so far, managing only one fifty but he remains a key player in this game.

Root has an excellent record against India, with 2,955 runs at an average of 56.82, including 10 centuries and 12 half-centuries.

At Lord’s, Root has over 2,000 runs under his belt at an average of 54.64 with seven centuries.

ENG vs IND Player to Avoid

Zak Crawley (ENG)

Zak Crawley averages just 30 since the start of 2024 and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India have dominated the proceedings for the most part of these first two Tests. They have found their best bowling attack and it could pose some serious problems to a vulnerable English batting unit at Lord’s.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.