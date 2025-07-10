ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd Test between England and India.
England (ENG) and India (IND) will collide in the third Test of the five-match series at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. With the scoreline tied at 1-1, the two teams will look to get a vital lead here.
The home side won the opening game but India bounced back with a dominant 336-run victory at Edgbaston to level the series. Shubman Gill was the Player of the Match for his sensational 269 and 161, helping India get 587 and 427 in two innings. Akash Deep was magnificent with the ball, snaring 10 wickets in the match.
England were completely outbowled and outbatted. Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*) added 303 runs for the fifth wicket in the first innings but ended up conceding a 180-run lead. Smith hammered 88 in the second innings while the rest of the line-up failed to occupy the crease.
England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Lord’s Cricket Ground generally produces pitches with good movement for bowlers. But the pitches have been flatter under the current England regime. Expect decent assistance for bowlers on the first couple of days.
The weather in London should be mainly clear on all five days of this fixture with occasional clouds. The chance of precipitation is predicted to be under 5%.
Jamie Smith (ENG)
Akash Deep (IND)
Rishabh Pant (IND)
Shubman Gill (IND)
Jasprit Bumrah (IND)
Joe Root (ENG)
Zak Crawley (ENG)
India have dominated the proceedings for the most part of these first two Tests. They have found their best bowling attack and it could pose some serious problems to a vulnerable English batting unit at Lord’s.
