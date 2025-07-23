ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 4th Test between England and India.
It is 2-1 in favour of England (ENG) as they host India (IND) in the fourth Test of the series. The action will unfold at Old Trafford in Manchester. Let’s look into the ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction.
The Ben Stokes-led team took a crucial lead in the series with a thrilling 22-run win at Lord’s. Joe Root scored a century in the first innings to help England reach 387. India levelled that score thanks to a century from KL Rahul.
England had a disastrous second innings, being bowled out for just 193. But the bowlers stepped up in the final innings. Stokes and Jofra Archer claimed three wickets each while Brydon Carse picked up two. Ravindra Jadeja fought hard after India were reduced to 112/8, but it wasn’t enough.
162/7
159/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
172/8
173/2
Australia won by 8 wkts
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
29/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
The pitches at Old Trafford have historically provided good pace and bounce for seam bowlers. In recent times, however, pitches have been flatter. The spinners could have an important role on the last two days of the match. The average first and second innings score at the ground reads 331 and 275, respectively.
The weather forecast for Manchester doesn’t look good as showers are expected on multiple days. The chance of precipitation is over 50% on the first, fourth, and fifth day.
READ MORE:
Jamie Smith (ENG)
Ben Stokes (ENG)
KL Rahul (IND)
Jasprit Bumrah (IND)
Joe Root (ENG)
Shubman Gill (IND)
Zak Crawley (ENG)
India are plagued by injuries, and that gives England an edge heading into this game. Both sides are neck and neck, but England might be better suited for these conditions.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Hong Kong beat Samoa by 3 wickets