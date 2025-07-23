ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 4th Test between England and India.

It is 2-1 in favour of England (ENG) as they host India (IND) in the fourth Test of the series. The action will unfold at Old Trafford in Manchester. Let’s look into the ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction.

The Ben Stokes-led team took a crucial lead in the series with a thrilling 22-run win at Lord’s. Joe Root scored a century in the first innings to help England reach 387. India levelled that score thanks to a century from KL Rahul.

England had a disastrous second innings, being bowled out for just 193. But the bowlers stepped up in the final innings. Stokes and Jofra Archer claimed three wickets each while Brydon Carse picked up two. Ravindra Jadeja fought hard after India were reduced to 112/8, but it wasn’t enough.

ENG vs IND: Probable Playing XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

ENG vs IND: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Old Trafford have historically provided good pace and bounce for seam bowlers. In recent times, however, pitches have been flatter. The spinners could have an important role on the last two days of the match. The average first and second innings score at the ground reads 331 and 275, respectively.

The weather forecast for Manchester doesn’t look good as showers are expected on multiple days. The chance of precipitation is over 50% on the first, fourth, and fifth day.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Jamie Smith (ENG)

Jamie Smith was magnificent at Edgbaston, scoring 184 not out and 88 in two innings.

The wicketkeeper batter has had a stellar start to his Test career, with 1,056 runs in 13 games at an average of 55.54, including two hundreds and five fifties.

Smith has scored 413 runs in the ongoing series.

Ben Stokes (ENG)

The England captain delivered a match-winning performance at Lord’s, picking up five wickets and scoring 77 runs.

Stokes’ all-round ability makes him a good fantasy option.

KL Rahul (IND)

KL Rahul has done an excellent job for India at the top of the order.

He has piled on 375 runs in the series with two centuries and two half-centuries.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah has claimed two five-wicket hauls in two games in the series.

Since 2024, Bumrah has taken 85 wickets in Test cricket at an average of just 15.80.

He has 49 wickets to his name in England at 24.70 apiece, including four five-wicket hauls.

Joe Root (ENG)

Joe Root had a poor start to the series but bounced back with a century and 40 in the third Test.

Root has an outstanding record against India, with 3,099 runs at an average of 57.38, including 11 centuries.

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill had a quiet game at Lord’s but remains a top pick considering the form he’s in.

He has amassed 607 runs in the series, including three centuries.

At Edgbaston, Gill hammered 269 and 161 in two innings.

ENG vs IND Player to Avoid

Zak Crawley (ENG)

Zak Crawley has an average of less than 30 in Test cricket since 2024. Leaving him out would be a wise choice.

Grand League Team for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India are plagued by injuries, and that gives England an edge heading into this game. Both sides are neck and neck, but England might be better suited for these conditions.

