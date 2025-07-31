ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 5th Test between England and India.
England (ENG) and India (IND) will lock horns in the fifth and final Test of the series at the Oval, London. The hosts are leading by 2-1 and India needs to win here to draw the series.
The Shubman Gill-led side put on a remarkable effort to draw the Manchester Test after conceding a 311-run lead in the first innings. KL Rahul made 90 while Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar scored centuries to deny England a victory.
For the hosts, captain Ben Stokes bagged five wickets in the first innings and went on to smash a century as well. Joe Root also registered a century as they piled on 669. But the bowlers could not get through the Indian batting line-up in the second innings.
England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.
The pitches at the Oval are generally very flat with nothing in it for bowlers. In recent years, batters have been able to pile on big scores here. The average score for the first and second innings at the venue stands at 338 and 300, respectively.
The weather forecast suggests the first day of the match could witness rain with a 90% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
KL Rahul (IND)
Jamie Smith (ENG)
Ravindra Jadeja (IND)
Joe Root (ENG)
Shubman Gill (IND)
Ben Duckett (ENG)
Jamie Overton (ENG)
India will be without Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah in this game, which gives England an advantage. England head into this encounter as slight favourites.
