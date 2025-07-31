News
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today 5th Test Playing XI
fantasy-cricket

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 31, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the 5th Test between England and India.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today 5th Test Playing XI

England (ENG) and India (IND) will lock horns in the fifth and final Test of the series at the Oval, London. The hosts are leading by 2-1 and India needs to win here to draw the series. 

The Shubman Gill-led side put on a remarkable effort to draw the Manchester Test after conceding a 311-run lead in the first innings. KL Rahul made 90 while Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar scored centuries to deny England a victory. 

For the hosts, captain Ben Stokes bagged five wickets in the first innings and went on to smash a century as well. Joe Root also registered a century as they piled on 669. But the bowlers could not get through the Indian batting line-up in the second innings. 

ENG vs IND Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

ENG vs IND: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at the Oval are generally very flat with nothing in it for bowlers. In recent years, batters have been able to pile on big scores here. The average score for the first and second innings at the venue stands at 338 and 300, respectively. 

The weather forecast suggests the first day of the match could witness rain with a 90% chance of precipitation. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction 

KL Rahul (IND) 

  • KL Rahul has been magnificent for India at the top of the order. 
  • He is the second leading run-scorer in the series with 511 runs at an average of 63.87. 
  • Rahul has recorded two centuries and two half-centuries.

Jamie Smith (ENG)

  • Jamie Smith is the top run-getter for the hosts in this series. 
  • He has added 424 runs at an average of over 84 at a similar strike rate. 
  • Smith has hammered one century and two half-centuries here. 

Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 

  • Ravindra Jadeja hasn’t done much with the ball on this tour but has been rock solid with the bat. 
  • The all-rounder has scored 454 runs in the series at an average of 113, including one century and four half-centuries. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Joe Root (ENG)

  • Joe Root has bounced back from the poor start to the series to hit centuries in the back to back games. 
  • After scoring a century and 40 in the third Test, he made 150 in Manchester.
  • Against India, Root has amassed 3,249 runs at an average of 59 with 12 centuries. 

Shubman Gill (IND) 

  • Shubman Gill has had an enormous series so far, with 722 runs at an average of over 90. 
  • The Indian captain has hammered four centuries in the series, including one in the second innings at Old Trafford. 

Ben Duckett (ENG)

  • Ben Duckett has had scores of 149, 62, and 94 in three of the seven innings in the ongoing series.
  • The destructive left-hand batter has smashed 863 runs in the last 10 Tests at an average of 48 while striking at 85. 

ENG vs IND Player to Avoid

Jamie Overton (ENG)

  • Jamie Overton is likely to play this game but he might not be effective on this pitch. Leaving him out would be logical.  

Grand League Team for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today 5th Test Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction 

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today 5th Test Playing XI Small League Team

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India will be without Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah in this game, which gives England an advantage. England head into this encounter as slight favourites. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction
ENG vs IND Predictions
England
India
India tour of England
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

