ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 27: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

England Women (ENG) and New Zealand Women (NZ) will be up against each other in Match No.27 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Here is our ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for this game, to be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
England have qualified for the semifinals and will look at this game as a warm-up. They have won four out of six matches in the tournament. Their only defeat came in the previous game, where they lost to Australia by six wickets after managing to post only 244/9 in 50 overs.
New Zealand had to deal with terrible luck as two of their games were washed out due to rain. They managed to win one and lost three. They were knocked out after losing to India in the previous game by 53 runs on DLS method.
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.
New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Bree Illing.
The pitches in Visakhapatnam have been excellent for batting in recent times. Spinners do have something to work with but dew plays a part in the second innings. The average batting first score from four games played in this tournament stands at 252.
The weather is expected to be cloudy and humid, with a 55% chance of precipitation in the afternoon and evening.
Linsey Smith (ENG)
Amelia Kerr (NZ)
Heather Knight (ENG)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG)
Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)
Sophie Devine (NZ)
England have a better side on paper with multiple players in good form. New Zealand, on the other hand, have relied heavily on Sophie Devine in the batting department. Expect England to win this contest.
