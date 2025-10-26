ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 27: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 27 between England Women and New Zealand Women.

England Women (ENG) and New Zealand Women (NZ) will be up against each other in Match No.27 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Here is our ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for this game, to be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

England have qualified for the semifinals and will look at this game as a warm-up. They have won four out of six matches in the tournament. Their only defeat came in the previous game, where they lost to Australia by six wickets after managing to post only 244/9 in 50 overs.

New Zealand had to deal with terrible luck as two of their games were washed out due to rain. They managed to win one and lost three. They were knocked out after losing to India in the previous game by 53 runs on DLS method.

ENG vs NZ Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Bree Illing.

ENG vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Visakhapatnam have been excellent for batting in recent times. Spinners do have something to work with but dew plays a part in the second innings. The average batting first score from four games played in this tournament stands at 252.

The weather is expected to be cloudy and humid, with a 55% chance of precipitation in the afternoon and evening.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Linsey Smith (ENG)

Linsey Smith has been outstanding in the Women’s World Cup, snaring nine wickets at an economy of 3.68.

She’s the most economical bowler in the tournament with a minimum of 13 overs.

Amelia Kerr (NZ)

Amelia Kerr has had a poor tournament with the bat but has picked up seven wickets at 4.80 economy.

She has a career batting average of 41 in ODI cricket, along with 106 wickets at an excellent economy of 4.57.

Heather Knight (ENG)

Heather Knight has scored 255 runs in the competition at an average of 64 and strike rate of 87.

Knight was at her best versus India, blasting 109 off 91 deliveries.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has hit one century and taken six wickets in the ongoing tournament.

She has scored 418 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 53 while striking at 93.

Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)

Sophie Ecclestone has been exceptional with the ball, picking up 11 wickets from five games at an economy of 3.98.

Ecclestone has taken 4 for 17 and 3 for 24 in two of the games.

Sophie Devine (NZ)

Sophie Devine has smashed 112, 85, and 63 in three of the games in this tournament while picking up three wickets.

She has scored over 300 runs in the last eight innings at an average of 50 and strike rate of 84.

Team for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

England have a better side on paper with multiple players in good form. New Zealand, on the other hand, have relied heavily on Sophie Devine in the batting department. Expect England to win this contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.