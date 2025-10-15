ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 16: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

We bring you the ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for Match No.16 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. England Women (ENGW) and Pakistan Women (PAKW) will take on each other at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

England women won their last match against Sri Lanka women by 89 runs. They have played three matches so far and won all of them.

Pakistan women lost their last match against Australia women by 107 runs. They have played three matches in the tournament and lost all of them.

ENG vs PAK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig.

ENGW vs PAKW: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo usually helps spin bowlers. The pitch offers a lot of turn, so batting can be difficult.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction:

Linsey Smith (ENGW)

Linsey Smith has taken six wickets in three matches.

She claimed three wickets in the first match, two in the second, and one in the third.

Overall, she has 16 wickets in seven matches.

Fatima Sana (PAKW)

Fatima Sana has taken five wickets in three matches so far.

She picked two wickets each in the last two matches.

Charlie Dean (ENGW)

Charlie Dean has taken six wickets in three matches.

She picked two wickets in each match.

With the bat, she scored 19 runs in the previous match and 27* in the one before that.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction:

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENGW)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 149 runs in two innings so far.

She has also taken four wickets in three matches.

In the previous match, she scored 117 runs and picked two wickets.

Sophie Ecclestone (ENGW)

Sophie Ecclestone has taken nine wickets in three matches so far.

She took two wickets in the first match, three wickets in the second, and four wickets in the last match.

Diana Baig (PAKW)

Diana Baig has taken six wickets in three matches so far.

In the second match of the tournament, she picked four wickets against India.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team:

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Who will Win Match 16 of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

The two teams have very different forms so far. England are undefeated, while Pakistan haven’t won any matches yet. This makes England the clear favourites for the game.

