ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st Semi Final: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st Semi Final between England Women and South Africa Women.

The 1st semi final of the Women’s World Cup 2025 will have England Women (ENG) and South Africa Women (SA) locking horns at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Here is our ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this match.

Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, England secured second spot in the group stage with 11 points. They won five games and the solitary defeat came against Australia. In the final league game, they hammered New Zealand by eight wickets on the back of Linsey Smith’s three-for and Amy Jones’ 86 not out.

The Proteas women came third in the league stage with 10 points. They won five games and lost twice. They lost the most recent fixture against Australia by seven wickets after getting bowled out for just 97. They had also suffered a heavy loss against England earlier in the competition.

ENG vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

ENG vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Guwahati have favoured bowlers in the ongoing tournament. Spinners in particular have found good grip and turn. The average batting first score from four matches hosted here in this tournament stands at 186.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy and humid, with a 25% chance of precipitation in the afternoon and evening.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)

Sophie Ecclestone has been superb, snaring 12 wickets from six innings in this World Cup at an economy of 3.98.

Ecclestone has claimed 4 for 17 and 3 for 24 in two of these games, and is a must pick.

Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

Laura Wolvaardt is the top run-scorer for South Africa in the competition, with 301 runs at an average of 50 and strike rate of 89.

She has smashed three half centuries in seven innings.

Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA)

Nonkululeko Mlaba is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in the tournament, having picked 11 wickets at 4.83 rpo.

The left-arm spinner has been wicketless in the last two games but remains a solid pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has smashed one century and has taken eight wickets in the ongoing World Cup.

She has amassed 418 runs in the last 10 ODI innings at an average of 53 and strike rate of 93.

Linsey Smith (ENG)

Linsey Smith has been magnificent in the tournament, claiming 12 wickets at an economy of 3.60.

She’s coming off an excellent spell of 3 for 30 in the previous game and had taken 3 for 7 versus South Africa earlier.

Marizanne Kapp (SA)

Marizanne Kapp has scored 162 runs in the tournament with two fifties and has taken seven wickets.

Given her all-round skill set, Kapp remains a top captaincy option.

Team for ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

England hammered South Africa earlier in the tournament and will hold an edge heading into this game. The Proteas women have been vulnerable against spin, and England have the resources to exploit it.

