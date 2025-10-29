ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st Semi Final: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st Semi Final between England Women and South Africa Women.
The 1st semi final of the Women’s World Cup 2025 will have England Women (ENG) and South Africa Women (SA) locking horns at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Here is our ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this match.
Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, England secured second spot in the group stage with 11 points. They won five games and the solitary defeat came against Australia. In the final league game, they hammered New Zealand by eight wickets on the back of Linsey Smith’s three-for and Amy Jones’ 86 not out.
The Proteas women came third in the league stage with 10 points. They won five games and lost twice. They lost the most recent fixture against Australia by seven wickets after getting bowled out for just 97. They had also suffered a heavy loss against England earlier in the competition.
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
The pitches in Guwahati have favoured bowlers in the ongoing tournament. Spinners in particular have found good grip and turn. The average batting first score from four matches hosted here in this tournament stands at 186.
The weather is expected to be partly cloudy and humid, with a 25% chance of precipitation in the afternoon and evening.
Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)
Laura Wolvaardt (SA)
Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG)
Linsey Smith (ENG)
Marizanne Kapp (SA)
England hammered South Africa earlier in the tournament and will hold an edge heading into this game. The Proteas women have been vulnerable against spin, and England have the resources to exploit it.
