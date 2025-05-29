ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Match Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

England will host West Indies for a three-match ODI series, with the opener set to be played this Thursday (May 29) at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Three Lions have lost all their six ODIs played so far this year and will hope to overturn their fortunes. Furthermore, this will also be Harry Brook’s first assignment after being named the captain of the white-ball side.

On the other hand, West Indies finished their tour of Ireland earlier this week, where they drew the 3-match ODI series 1-1. They lost the first game but made amends with a solid performance, winning the final match in a dominant 197-run win (via the DLS method) after the second game was abandoned due to rain.

England and West Indies have locked horns 108 times in ODIs. England holds a slight edge with 54 victories, while the West Indies have won 48 and six matches ended in no result.

ENG vs WI Playing XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid

West Indies (Probable): Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

ENG vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Edgbaston will host an ODI after four years. The pitch at Edgbaston has typically been inconsistent in pace, often favouring batters for the most part. However, as the ball gets older and begins to reverse swing, batters can struggle to counter-attack, particularly in the middle overs of the game. Based on past matches, a competitive total here would likely fall between 270 and 290 runs.

Weather conditions are expected to be partly cloudy, with only a slight chance of rain, meaning minimal disruptions. Temperatures will hover around 18-20°C, with humidity at approximately 60%. A moderate breeze of 10-14 km/h could assist swing bowlers early in the game.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler has looked in great touch recently in the IPL 2025. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 538 runs in 14 games at a stellar average of 59.77, including five fifties and will be a top pick for this match.

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope stands out as the top wicket-keeper choice for today’s match, thanks to his outstanding recent form in ODIs. He had a decent ODI series against Ireland where he managed 126 runs across 3 innings at a good strike rate of 91.97.

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Adil Rashid will mark a significant milestone by playing his 150th ODI on Thursday. The 37-year-old leg-spinner has been a key wicket-taker for England, claiming 215 wickets in the format, including a stellar 5/27 as his best figures.

Top Captaincy and Vice Captaincy Picks for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett maintains a consistent approach across all formats, sticking to his natural technique without adjustments. He emerged as England’s top performer in the ICC Champions Trophy, amassing 227 runs in just 3 matches at an impressive average of 75.66 and will hope to continue from there.

Keacy Carty (WI)

Keacy Carty has been in outstanding form for the West Indies. He dominated the recent three-match ODI series against Ireland, finishing as the highest run-scorer with a total of 278 runs at a remarkable average of 92.66.

Joe Root (ENG)

Joe Root will anchor England’s batting lineup and can read conditions better than most. During the Champions Trophy 2025, he looked in good touch amassing 225 runs in just 3 matches at an impressive average of 75. Additionally, his off-break bowling can also add valuable fantasy points.

ENG vs WI Player to Avoid

Amir Jangoo (WI)

Amir Jangoo haven’t looked in good touch of late and can be avoided for the match.

Grand League Team for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today Match Final Playing XI Grand League Team:

Jos Buttler, Shai Hope (vc), Jamie Smith, Evin Lewis, Ben Duckett (c), Keacy Carty, Joe Root, Roston Chase, Adil Rashid, Gudakesh Motie, Brydon Carse.

Small League Team for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today Match Final Playing XI Small League Team:

Jos Buttler, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis (vc), Ben Duckett, Keacy Carty, Harry Brook, Amir Jangoo, Joe Root (c), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jayden Seales

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

The Three Lions come into this game after six straight ODI losses in 2025. They also went down to 2-1 to West Indies last year. However, this is a new era for the team. They still boast plenty of firepower in the batting lineup and experience with the ball and we predict a win for the home side.

