ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Following a clean sweep in ODIs, England (ENG) will host the West Indies (WI) in a three-match T20I series. The first T20 international will be hosted at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Here we have the ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction.

It’s a new era for England as they look to build towards the T20 World Cup early next year under Harry Brook’s captaincy. The last time they played in this format, England lost to India by 4-1. They have Liam Dawson back in the side while Jamie Overton was ruled out of the series.

West Indies will begin their preparations for the next ICC event under Shai Hope. Their previous T20 assignment was in December against Bangladesh, losing all three games. WI have Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, and Akeal Hosein back in the squad but will miss Nicholas Pooran.

ENG vs WI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (capt), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (capt/wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph.

ENG vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Riverside Ground have historically been balanced with something in it for bowlers. The average batting first score at the venue reads 159 in all T20 cricket. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.

The weather in Chester-le-Street is likely to be mostly cloudy with around a 20% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope has scored over 1,500 runs in the shorter format in the last 12 months at an average of 36 and a strike rate of nearly 130.

He has hit nine fifties and a hundred in this period.

Sherfane Rutherford (WI)

Sherfane Rutherford has been in good form and is coming off a fifty in the third ODI.

He has scored 458 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 32 while striking at 164.

Will Jacks (ENG)

Since Phil Salt is unavailable, Will Jacks is likely to open the innings, making him a top fantasy option.

Jacks recently scored 233 runs in the IPL 2025 with one fifty, while picking up six wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett has been in superb form, hitting 60 and 58 in two of three ODIs.

The left-hand batter has scored 648 runs in T20 cricket in the past 12 months, averaging 38 at a strike rate of 165.

Duckett has hit six half-centuries in the format in this period.

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler is coming off a magnificent IPL season, where he piled on 538 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 163.

Buttler smashed five fifties in the tournament.

Batting at three, he’ll be a top captaincy option in this game.

Saqib Mahmood (ENG)

Saqib Mahmood was excellent in the ODI series, picking eight wickets in three games.

He has 11 wickets in his last five T20Is at a strike rate of 9.5.

Given his form, he’d be a good captaincy option in a Grand League.

ENG vs WI Player to Avoid

Shimron Hetmyer (WI)

Shimron Hetmyer hasn’t been in good form lately and can be avoided, especially considering his batting position.

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

The visitors boast of a strong and deep batting line-up but England remain favourites due to home conditions. They also have a slightly better bowling attack compared to West Indies.

