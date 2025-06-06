ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I between England and West Indies.
Following a clean sweep in ODIs, England (ENG) will host the West Indies (WI) in a three-match T20I series. The first T20 international will be hosted at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Here we have the ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction.
It’s a new era for England as they look to build towards the T20 World Cup early next year under Harry Brook’s captaincy. The last time they played in this format, England lost to India by 4-1. They have Liam Dawson back in the side while Jamie Overton was ruled out of the series.
West Indies will begin their preparations for the next ICC event under Shai Hope. Their previous T20 assignment was in December against Bangladesh, losing all three games. WI have Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, and Akeal Hosein back in the squad but will miss Nicholas Pooran.
England: Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (capt), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (capt/wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph.
The pitches in Riverside Ground have historically been balanced with something in it for bowlers. The average batting first score at the venue reads 159 in all T20 cricket. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.
The weather in Chester-le-Street is likely to be mostly cloudy with around a 20% chance of precipitation.
Shai Hope (WI)
Sherfane Rutherford (WI)
Will Jacks (ENG)
Ben Duckett (ENG)
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Saqib Mahmood (ENG)
Shimron Hetmyer (WI)
The visitors boast of a strong and deep batting line-up but England remain favourites due to home conditions. They also have a slightly better bowling attack compared to West Indies.
