ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd ODI between England and West Indies.

The second One-Day International between the West Indies (WI) and England (ENG) will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The home team hammered the visitors by 238 runs in the opening game to take the lead.

England’s top seven all scored over 30 runs – the first in ODI history – to post 400 on the board. Jacob Bethell struck an impressive 82 off 53 with Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Harry Brook also scoring fifties.

Chasing the target, West Indies had a huge collapse with none of their batters touching the 30-run mark. Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton claimed three wickets each for the hosts. The visitors will be hoping for a better outing in the second game to level the series.

ENG vs WI Predictions: 2nd ODI Probable Playing XIs

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

West Indies: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (capt/wk), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

ENG vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff has served competitive pitches with some assistance for batters and bowlers. The venue has hosted 27 ODIs with the average first innings score of 241. The team batting first has crossed 300 twice in the last 10 games.

The weather in Cardiff is expected to be mostly sunny and windy, with the temperature ranging between 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope has a solid record in the fifty-over format with over 5500 runs at an average of nearly 50.

He has 17 hundreds and 27 fifties to his credit in ODI cricket.

Keacy Carty (WI)

Keacy Carty has been in exceptional form with the bat in the fifty-over format.

He has piled on 679 runs in the last 10 ODIs at a magnificent average of 89 and strike rate of 100.

Harry Brook (ENG)

The new England skipper scored 58 runs off 45 deliveries in the first ODI.

Brook has an average of 35 and strike rate of 102 in the format, with one century and six half centuries.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett, who recently scored 140 in the Zimbabwe Test, struck 60 in the first ODI.

Duckett has amassed 525 runs in the previous eight ODIs at an average of 65 and strike rate of 114.

The opening batter has three centuries and seven half centuries in ODIs.

Joe Root (ENG)

Joe Root has scored 394 runs in seven innings this year at an average of 56 and strike rate of 91.

He has hit one century and three half centuries in the fifty-over format in this period.

Saqib Mahmood (ENG)

Saqib Mahmood was excellent in the previous game, picking 3 for 32 in seven overs.

He has taken 20 wickets in ODI cricket at an economy of 5.24, with one four-wicket haul.

ENG vs WI Player to Avoid

Amir Jangoo (WI)

Amir Jangoo has scored only 49 runs in the last four ODIs and can be avoided in your fantasy team.

Grand League Team for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

England are a significantly stronger side on paper, and will be favourites to win this game. They smashed West Indies in the series opener on the back of a strong batting and bowling performance.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.