ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd ODI between England and West Indies.
The second One-Day International between the West Indies (WI) and England (ENG) will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The home team hammered the visitors by 238 runs in the opening game to take the lead.
England’s top seven all scored over 30 runs – the first in ODI history – to post 400 on the board. Jacob Bethell struck an impressive 82 off 53 with Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Harry Brook also scoring fifties.
Chasing the target, West Indies had a huge collapse with none of their batters touching the 30-run mark. Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton claimed three wickets each for the hosts. The visitors will be hoping for a better outing in the second game to level the series.
England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
West Indies: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (capt/wk), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff has served competitive pitches with some assistance for batters and bowlers. The venue has hosted 27 ODIs with the average first innings score of 241. The team batting first has crossed 300 twice in the last 10 games.
The weather in Cardiff is expected to be mostly sunny and windy, with the temperature ranging between 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Shai Hope (WI)
Keacy Carty (WI)
Harry Brook (ENG)
Ben Duckett (ENG)
Joe Root (ENG)
Saqib Mahmood (ENG)
Amir Jangoo (WI)
England are a significantly stronger side on paper, and will be favourites to win this game. They smashed West Indies in the series opener on the back of a strong batting and bowling performance.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.