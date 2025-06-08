ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd T20I between England and West Indies.
England (ENG) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the second T20 international at County Ground in Bristol. The home side took the lead after winning the series opener by 21 runs.
England chose to bat first and had a blistering start with 78 runs in the powerplay. Jamie Smith hit 38 off 20 while Jos Buttler went on to score a superb 96 off 59 deliveries. Gudakesh Motie conceded only 21 runs in four overs to pull things back.
Chasing the target, Evin Lewis struck 39 off 23 but the victories kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Liam Dawson was outstanding for England, snaring 4 for 20 in four overs while Adil Rashid picked 1 for 22.
England: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (capt), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (capt/wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.
The pitches at County Ground, Bristol are usually pretty good for batting. The average batting first score at the venue in all T20s reads 165. That number rises to 184 from six matches at international level. There’s a bias for chasing so expect the teams to look to field first.
The weather in Bristol could be partly cloudy with around an 8% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
Jamie Smith (ENG)
Evin Lewis (WI)
Adil Rashid (ENG)
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Ben Duckett (ENG)
Liam Dawson (ENG)
Tom Banton (ENG)
England have dominated the proceedings throughout this white-ball series. They boast of a destructive batting line-up and a quality bowling attack. West Indies lack the defensive ability in their bowling unit.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.