ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

England (ENG) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the second T20 international at County Ground in Bristol. The home side took the lead after winning the series opener by 21 runs.

England chose to bat first and had a blistering start with 78 runs in the powerplay. Jamie Smith hit 38 off 20 while Jos Buttler went on to score a superb 96 off 59 deliveries. Gudakesh Motie conceded only 21 runs in four overs to pull things back.

Chasing the target, Evin Lewis struck 39 off 23 but the victories kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Liam Dawson was outstanding for England, snaring 4 for 20 in four overs while Adil Rashid picked 1 for 22.

ENG vs WI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (capt), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (capt/wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.

ENG vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at County Ground, Bristol are usually pretty good for batting. The average batting first score at the venue in all T20s reads 165. That number rises to 184 from six matches at international level. There’s a bias for chasing so expect the teams to look to field first.

The weather in Bristol could be partly cloudy with around an 8% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Jamie Smith (ENG)

Jamie Smith has been in terrific form with the bat.

He hit 64 off 28 deliveries in the third ODI and followed it up with 38 off 20 in the first T20I.

Evin Lewis (WI)

Evin Lewis was the lone fighter for West Indies in the series opener, scoring 39 off 23 balls.

He has scored 68, 29*, and 39 in his previous three T20 innings.

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Adil Rashid will be a good fantasy option in this game, given West Indies batters’ struggles against spin.

Rashid picked 1 for 22 in his four overs in the previous game.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler produced an incredible knock in the first T20I, blasting 96 off 59 deliveries.

He has piled on 780 runs in the format this year, averaging 52 at a strike rate of 157.

Buttler has registered seven half centuries in this period.

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett fell early in the last game but remains a top captaincy option due to his form.

Duckett has amassed 651 runs in T20 cricket in the past 12 months at an average of 38 and strike rate of 165, including six half centuries.

Liam Dawson (ENG)

Liam Dawson has been in phenomenal form with the bat, picking up two four-wicket hauls in the last two T20 games.

He has taken 40 wickets in the last 12 months at an economy of 7.52.

Given the opposition’s vulnerability against spin, he can be a good captaincy option.

ENG vs WI Player to Avoid

Tom Banton (ENG)

Tom Banton bats down the order in this line-up and doesn’t bowl. Leaving him out is a better option.

Grand League Team for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

England have dominated the proceedings throughout this white-ball series. They boast of a destructive batting line-up and a quality bowling attack. West Indies lack the defensive ability in their bowling unit.

