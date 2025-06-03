ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

After already taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, hosts England will be eyeing for a whitewash in the final dead-rubber at The Oval, in London. West Indies on the other hand will be hoping to salvage a win and get momentum on their side with the T20Is lined up next, from June 6.

In the last game in Cardiff, it was a high-scoring affair where the Windies posted 308 after batting first, courtesy of a flamboyant century from in-form Keacy Carty (103 off 105 balls). However, Carty’s efforts were eclipsed by England great Joe Root, who produced a batting masterclass with an unbeaten 166* off 139 balls (his highest ODI score) and helped England win the decisive clash by three wickets.

ENG vs WI Predictions: 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

West Indies: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Jewel Andrew, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

ENG vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

It is a good batting wicket which offers some swing and movement with the new ball. Also, with rain predicted for Wednesday (June 3), bowlers might get some help but overall, it is a good surface to bat on and we can expect another high-scoring game.

The weather in London is expected to be slightly overcast with slight chances of rain earlier in the day. The temperature will range between 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope has a solid record in the fifty-over format with over 5500 runs at an average of nearly 50.

He has 17 hundreds and 28 fifties to his credit in ODI cricket.

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett scored 60 in the first ODI but fell for a duck in the second. Expect him to make amends and come good in the series finale.

Duckett has amassed over 1000 runs in 24 ODIs at an average of 48.60.

The opening batter has three centuries and seven half centuries in ODIs.

Harry Brook (ENG)

The new England skipper scored 58 runs off 45 deliveries in the first ODI and narrowly missed a second fifty in the last match, falling for 47.

Brook has an average over 35 and strike rate of 103 in the format, with one century and six half-centuries.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Keacy Carty (WI)

Keacy Carty has been in exceptional form with the bat in the fifty-over format. He scored a century in the last match as well.

He has piled on 763 runs in the last 10 ODIs.

Joe Root (ENG)

Joe Root has scored 560 runs in eight innings this year at an impressive average of 80. He registered his highest ODI score in the last match (166*)

He has hit two centuries and three half centuries in the fifty-over format in this period.

Saqib Mahmood (ENG)

Saqib Mahmood has been excellent in the series and is the leading wicket-taker, picking 3 wickets in each of the two matches so far.

He has taken 23 wickets in ODI cricket at an economy of 5.13, with one four-wicket haul.

ENG vs WI Player to Avoid

Jewel Andrew (WI)

Jewel Andrew has not looked in good touch, managing scores of 8 and 0 in the two games and can thus be avoided in your fantasy team.

Grand League Team for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler, Shai Hope (vc), Ben Duckett, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root (c), Roston Chase, Adil Rashid, Alzarri Joseph, Saqib Mahmood

Small League Team for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope, Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Keacy Carty (vc), Harry Brook, Sherfane Rutherford, Joe Root (c), Will Jacks, Matthew Forde, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

England undoubtedly have the better side and they have dominated the series so far. Expect the hosts to win the third match too and secure a whitewash.

