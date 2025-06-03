ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

After already taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, hosts England will be eyeing for a whitewash in the final dead-rubber at The Oval, in London. West Indies on the other hand will be hoping to salvage a win and get momentum on their side with the T20Is lined up next, from June 6.
In the last game in Cardiff, it was a high-scoring affair where the Windies posted 308 after batting first, courtesy of a flamboyant century from in-form Keacy Carty (103 off 105 balls). However, Carty’s efforts were eclipsed by England great Joe Root, who produced a batting masterclass with an unbeaten 166* off 139 balls (his highest ODI score) and helped England win the decisive clash by three wickets.
England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
West Indies: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Jewel Andrew, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.
It is a good batting wicket which offers some swing and movement with the new ball. Also, with rain predicted for Wednesday (June 3), bowlers might get some help but overall, it is a good surface to bat on and we can expect another high-scoring game.
The weather in London is expected to be slightly overcast with slight chances of rain earlier in the day. The temperature will range between 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Shai Hope (WI)
Ben Duckett (ENG)
Harry Brook (ENG)
Keacy Carty (WI)
Joe Root (ENG)
Saqib Mahmood (ENG)
Jewel Andrew (WI)
Jos Buttler, Shai Hope (vc), Ben Duckett, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root (c), Roston Chase, Adil Rashid, Alzarri Joseph, Saqib Mahmood
Shai Hope, Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Keacy Carty (vc), Harry Brook, Sherfane Rutherford, Joe Root (c), Will Jacks, Matthew Forde, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood
England undoubtedly have the better side and they have dominated the series so far. Expect the hosts to win the third match too and secure a whitewash.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.