ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

England (ENG) and West Indies (WI) will face each other in the third T20 international at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. England are leading the series 2-0 after winning the second match by four wickets.

West Indies batted first and scored 196 runs in 20 overs. Shai Hope made 49, Johnson Charles got 47, and Rovman Powell hit a quick 34 from just 15 balls. For England, Luke Wood took two wickets, while Jacob Bethell and Brydon Carse got one each.

England chased the target with four wickets left and nine balls to spare. Jos Buttler scored 47 runs, Harry Brook made 34, and Tom Banton played a fast unbeaten knock of 30 from only 11 balls to finish the game.

ENG vs WI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

ENG vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at The Rose Bowl in Southampton is expected to help both batters and bowlers. The team that wins the toss may choose to bowl first.

The weather in Southampton is likely to be partly cloudy, with only about a 6% chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Jacob Bethell (ENG)

Jacob Bethell took one wicket and scored 26 runs in the last match.

In the first game, he remained unbeaten on 23 and also took two wickets.

With his consistent all-round performances, he could be a smart pick for this match.

Romario Shepherd (WI)

Romario Shepherd has taken three wickets in the first two matches of this series.

He has picked up at least one wicket in each of his last six T20 matches.

He can also add valuable runs with the bat lower down the order.

Sherfane Rutherford

Sherfane Rutherford hasn’t scored much in the first two games of this series.

However, he scored 70 runs in the last ODI match.

In IPL 2025, he made 291 runs in 11 innings at an average of 32.33.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler is in excellent form.

He scored 96 runs in the first T20I and 47 in the second.

In IPL 2025, he made 538 runs.

Given his recent performances, he is a strong captaincy choice.

Liam Dawson (ENG)

Liam Dawson went wicketless in the last match.

He picked up four wickets in the first T20I.

Before that, he also took four wickets in a domestic T20 game.

He can contribute with the bat as well in the lower order.

Considering his all-round ability, he could be a good captaincy choice.

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett scored 30 runs in the last T20I.

In the ODI series, he made 118 runs in 3 matches, including two fifties.

Based on his recent form, he could be a good pick for captain or vice-captain.

ENG vs WI Player to Avoid

Tom Banton (ENG)

Even though Tom Banton scored 34* in the last match, he can be avoided for this game.

He bats lower down the order, which might limit his scoring chances.

Grand League Team for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

England are expected to win this match too, as they have been stronger in all departments throughout the series, whether in ODIs or T20Is.

