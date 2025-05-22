ENG vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, Only Test Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the Only Test between England and Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe (ZIM) are set to take on England (ENG) in a one-off Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. These two teams will be meeting in the longer format after 22 years.

England have selected a strong side for this game with one eye on the upcoming five-match series against India. The last time they donned whites in December-January, they defeated New Zealand by 2-1 away from home.

Zimbabwe, led by Craig Ervine, will look to pull off a miracle against a strong side. In April, they toured Bangladesh and managed to draw the series 1-1. They have played four Tests this year, with seven more lined up.

ENG vs ZIM Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Sam Cook, Shoaib Bashir.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri.

ENG vs ZIM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Trent Bridge is a venue where pitches are slightly on the batting friendly side. Fast bowlers can get decent assistance here, especially with the new ball. The previous Test played here had over 400 runs in three out of four innings.

The weather is expected to be partly sunny on most days but the third day of the match could witness rain, with 90% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for ENG vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett will be a must pick given his form and playing style.

The left-hand opening batter has amassed 806 runs in the past 12 months at an average of 38.

He has hit one century and six half centuries in this period.

Sean Williams (ZIM)

The veteran Zimbabwe batter remains a key figure in their line-up, and has been in good form.

Sean Williams has collected 471 runs in the last five Tests at an average of 52.

Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)

Blessing Muzarabani has an excellent record in the longer format, with 51 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.84.

The fast bowler has three five-wicket hauls and three four-wicket hauls to his credit.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Joe Root (ENG)

Joe Root is the best batter in the England side and has been in good form.

He has made 1032 runs in the last 10 Tests at an excellent average of 64.5.

Root has registered three centuries and three half centuries in this period.

Harry Brook (ENG)

Harry Brook has amassed over 900 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 53 and strike rate of 85.

Brook has hit three hundreds and two fifties in these games, including a triple century.

Gus Atkinson (ENG)

Gus Atkinson has been incredible in the longer format since making his debut.

The fast bowler has taken 52 wickets from just 11 Tests at a magnificent average of 22.15.

Atkinson has claimed three five-fors and two four-fors, and will be a good captaincy option.

ENG vs ZIM Player to Avoid

Tafadzwa Tsiga (ZIM)

Zimbabwe wicket-keeper has scored only 42 runs from three games in the longer format, and leaving him out would be sensible.

Grand League Team for ENG vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

England are a significantly stronger side and will head into this game as heavy favourites. They have a much better batting line-up along with a potent bowling attack. Zimbabwe will have to play well to be competitive in the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.