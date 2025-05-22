ENG vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, Only Test Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the Only Test between England and Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe (ZIM) are set to take on England (ENG) in a one-off Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. These two teams will be meeting in the longer format after 22 years.
England have selected a strong side for this game with one eye on the upcoming five-match series against India. The last time they donned whites in December-January, they defeated New Zealand by 2-1 away from home.
Zimbabwe, led by Craig Ervine, will look to pull off a miracle against a strong side. In April, they toured Bangladesh and managed to draw the series 1-1. They have played four Tests this year, with seven more lined up.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Sam Cook, Shoaib Bashir.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri.
The Trent Bridge is a venue where pitches are slightly on the batting friendly side. Fast bowlers can get decent assistance here, especially with the new ball. The previous Test played here had over 400 runs in three out of four innings.
The weather is expected to be partly sunny on most days but the third day of the match could witness rain, with 90% chance of precipitation.
Ben Duckett (ENG)
Sean Williams (ZIM)
Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)
Joe Root (ENG)
Harry Brook (ENG)
Gus Atkinson (ENG)
Tafadzwa Tsiga (ZIM)
England are a significantly stronger side and will head into this game as heavy favourites. They have a much better batting line-up along with a potent bowling attack. Zimbabwe will have to play well to be competitive in the match.
