ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today 1st T20I
fantasy-cricket

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 28, 2025
3 min read

Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I between England Women and India Women.

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today 1st T20I

England Women (ENG-W) and India Women (IND-W) are set to lock horns in a five-match T20I series, followed by three ODIs. The first T20 international will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

England Women recently hosted West Indies in a three-match T20I series. They swept the visitors, winning all three games. Heather Knight will miss the series due to a hamstring injury. Sophie Ecclestone is back in the side while Sarah Glenn misses out. 

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has not played T20 internationals since December last year. They will begin their preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup. Shafali Verma is back in the side along with Sneh Rana. 

ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Paige Scholfield, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Emily Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani.

ENG-W vs IND-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Trent Bridge in Nottingham has been host to only one women’s T20I. But the venue has hosted 13 matches in the Women’s Hundred with the first innings scoring rate of around 7.90 rpo. Expect a good pitch for this fixture.  

The weather is expected to be cloudy with a 58% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. 

Top Player Picks for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction 

Shafali Verma (IND-W)

  • Shafali Verma returns to the Indian set-up after strong performances in the domestic circuit.
  • She smashed 304 runs in the Women’s Premier League, averaging 38 at a strike rate of 152. 

Amanjot Kaur (IND-W) 

  • Amanjot Kaur can be great fantasy option thanks to her all-round skill set. 
  • She batted at number three in the warm-up fixture and picked 2 for 29 in four overs with her medium pace bowling. 

Charlie Dean (ENG-W) 

  • Charlie Dean has taken 14 wickets in the last 10 T20 internationals at an economy of 7.23. 
  • The off-spin all-rounder has claimed 4 for 9 and 3 for 25 in two of the last three appearances in the T20 Blast. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W) 

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt has been in incredible form, scoring 689 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 49 and 145. 
  • She has hit six half centuries in this period. 
  • Sciver-Brunt hasn’t bowled for England recently but remains a top captaincy option for her batting alone. 

Smriti Mandhana (IND-W)

  • Smriti Manadhana is coming into this on the back of a 28-ball 47 in the warm-up game.
  • The India opener has amassed 383 runs in the last 10 T20 internationals at an average of 48 while striking at 139. 

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (ENG-W)

  • Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been superb in the shorter format this year, scoring 555 runs in 20 innings. 
  • She averages 33 in this period at a strike rate of 142, with seven half centuries. 

ENG-W vs IND-W Player to Avoid

Shree Charani (IND-W)

  • Shree Charani is inexperienced and can be avoided. 

Grand League Team for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today 1st T20I Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction 

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today 1st T20I Playing XI Small League Team

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

England Women have dominated the head-to-head record, winning four of the last five encounters in this rivalry. India have some quality players but the home side boasts of a more balanced unit and a more potent bowling attack. 

