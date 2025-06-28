ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I between England Women and India Women.

England Women (ENG-W) and India Women (IND-W) are set to lock horns in a five-match T20I series, followed by three ODIs. The first T20 international will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

England Women recently hosted West Indies in a three-match T20I series. They swept the visitors, winning all three games. Heather Knight will miss the series due to a hamstring injury. Sophie Ecclestone is back in the side while Sarah Glenn misses out.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has not played T20 internationals since December last year. They will begin their preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup. Shafali Verma is back in the side along with Sneh Rana.

All matches (43) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 Baroda Premier League, 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 ECS-W Finland, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Live – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – PAL 44/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MPS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – HS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Namibia Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 NAM – ASM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ASA – PRP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 AHWS – MUKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 LSKT-W – SSM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 EL-W – SKK-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 PCS-W – OCC-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 OCC-W – EL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 SKK-W – PCS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 PCS-W – EL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 OCC-W – SKK-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W – SCO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 THUB – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 GUC – THN – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 141/7 MR 100/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – MB – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR 238/7 MINY 237/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 IRSCC 149/6 ALSC 4/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 BES – CAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 LKK – SMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT – NRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 DID – TGC – Fixtures Standings

ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Paige Scholfield, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Emily Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani.

ENG-W vs IND-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Trent Bridge in Nottingham has been host to only one women’s T20I. But the venue has hosted 13 matches in the Women’s Hundred with the first innings scoring rate of around 7.90 rpo. Expect a good pitch for this fixture.

The weather is expected to be cloudy with a 58% chance of precipitation in the afternoon.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Shafali Verma (IND-W)

Shafali Verma returns to the Indian set-up after strong performances in the domestic circuit.

She smashed 304 runs in the Women’s Premier League, averaging 38 at a strike rate of 152.

Amanjot Kaur (IND-W)

Amanjot Kaur can be great fantasy option thanks to her all-round skill set.

She batted at number three in the warm-up fixture and picked 2 for 29 in four overs with her medium pace bowling.

Charlie Dean (ENG-W)

Charlie Dean has taken 14 wickets in the last 10 T20 internationals at an economy of 7.23.

The off-spin all-rounder has claimed 4 for 9 and 3 for 25 in two of the last three appearances in the T20 Blast.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been in incredible form, scoring 689 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 49 and 145.

She has hit six half centuries in this period.

Sciver-Brunt hasn’t bowled for England recently but remains a top captaincy option for her batting alone.

Smriti Mandhana (IND-W)

Smriti Manadhana is coming into this on the back of a 28-ball 47 in the warm-up game.

The India opener has amassed 383 runs in the last 10 T20 internationals at an average of 48 while striking at 139.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (ENG-W)

Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been superb in the shorter format this year, scoring 555 runs in 20 innings.

She averages 33 in this period at a strike rate of 142, with seven half centuries.

ENG-W vs IND-W Player to Avoid

Shree Charani (IND-W)

Shree Charani is inexperienced and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

England Women have dominated the head-to-head record, winning four of the last five encounters in this rivalry. India have some quality players but the home side boasts of a more balanced unit and a more potent bowling attack.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.