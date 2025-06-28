ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I between England Women and India Women.
England Women (ENG-W) and India Women (IND-W) are set to lock horns in a five-match T20I series, followed by three ODIs. The first T20 international will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
England Women recently hosted West Indies in a three-match T20I series. They swept the visitors, winning all three games. Heather Knight will miss the series due to a hamstring injury. Sophie Ecclestone is back in the side while Sarah Glenn misses out.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has not played T20 internationals since December last year. They will begin their preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup. Shafali Verma is back in the side along with Sneh Rana.
England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Paige Scholfield, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Emily Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani.
Trent Bridge in Nottingham has been host to only one women’s T20I. But the venue has hosted 13 matches in the Women’s Hundred with the first innings scoring rate of around 7.90 rpo. Expect a good pitch for this fixture.
The weather is expected to be cloudy with a 58% chance of precipitation in the afternoon.
Shafali Verma (IND-W)
Amanjot Kaur (IND-W)
Charlie Dean (ENG-W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W)
Smriti Mandhana (IND-W)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge (ENG-W)
Shree Charani (IND-W)
England Women have dominated the head-to-head record, winning four of the last five encounters in this rivalry. India have some quality players but the home side boasts of a more balanced unit and a more potent bowling attack.
