ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I
fantasy-cricket

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 1, 2025
4 min read
ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I

The second T20 international of the five match series between England Women (ENG-W) and India Women (IND-W) will be played at the County Ground in Bristol.

India began the T20I series with a dominant 97 run win over England at Trent Bridge, led by stand in captain Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant 112 off 62 balls. Harleen Deol added a quick 43 as India posted 210 for 5, their second highest T20I total.

England struggled with both bat and ball. Despite Nat Sciver Brunt’s 66, they were bowled out for 113 in under 15 overs. Debutant Shree Charani impressed with 4 for 12, giving India a strong start to the five match series.

ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani.

ENG-W vs IND-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

County Ground in Bristol usually offers a batting-friendly pitch with good bounce and pace, making it ideal for high scores, especially in limited overs matches. Bowlers may get some help later, but it mainly suits batters.

The temperature is expected to be around 23°C with no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Deepti Sharma (IND-W)

  • Deepti Sharma took 2 wickets in the first T20I against England.
  • She is a reliable all rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball.
  • She bats in the lower middle order and can score quick runs when needed.
  • In Women’s T20Is, she has scored around 1000 runs and taken 140 wickets.

Lauren Bell (ENG-W)

  • Lauren Bell took 3 wickets in the first T20I against India.
  • She has picked up 10 wickets in her last four T20I matches.
  • She has been consistent, taking at least one wicket in most of her recent games.
  • Her current form makes her a key bowler for England in the series.

Shree Charani (IND-W)

  • Shree Charani made her T20I debut in the first match against England and impressed with 4 wickets.
  • Before this, she had played five WODIs and picked up at least one wicket in every game.
  • She has shown a consistent ability to take wickets in almost every match she has played.

Harleen Deol (IND-W)

  • Harleen Deol has been in decent form recently.
  • She scored 43 runs off 23 balls in the first T20I against England.
  • In the 50 overs practice match before the series, she scored an unbeaten 100.
  • As a top order batter, she can be a good pick for the upcoming matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Smriti Mandhana (IND-W)

  • Smriti Mandhana is in red hot form, scoring 112 in the first T20I against England.
  • She has scored 836 runs in 22 T20I matches against England — the most she has scored against any team.
  • Her record includes 1 century and 7 half centuries against England in T20Is.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W)

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 66 runs in the first T20I against India.
  • She will not bowl during this tour.
  • She has scored 534 runs in 18 T20Is against India.
  • Her record includes 6 half centuries against India.

Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W)

  • Sophie Ecclestone took 1 wicket in the last match, though she conceded 43 runs.
  • Despite the runs, she is known for being an economical bowler.
  • She has a consistent record of picking up wickets in almost every match.
  • Against India in T20Is, she has taken 21 wickets in 16 matches.

ENG-W vs IND-W Player to Avoid

Alice Capsey (ENG-W)

  • Alice Capsey can be avoided for this match.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

India dominated the first T20I against England and are expected to have the edge, but England are likely to fight back in the next match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG W vs IND W
ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction
England Women
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
India Women
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

