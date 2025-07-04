ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd T20I between England Women and India Women.
England Women (ENG-W) will be desperate to keep the series alive when they host India Women (IND-W) in the third T20 international. The match will be hosted at The Oval in London. We look into the ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction.
The Women in Blue took a 2-0 lead with a 24-run victory in Bristol. Amanjot Kaur was the Player of the Match for her 63 not out off 40 deliveries and a wicket of Nat Sciver-Brunt. Jemimah Rodrigues also scored 63 off 41 to power the team to 181.
Chasing the target, the home side lost three wickets for 17 runs. Tammy Beaumont made a fifty along with 30s from Amy Jones and Sophie Ecclestone, but they could not pose any real threat to India.
England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Tammy Beaumont (c), Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani.
The Oval, London, usually produces good pitches for batting with not much assistance for bowlers. Only two T20Is have been played here, with the average first innings score reading 174. The venue has had five totals of 140+ in the last nine games in the Women’s Hundred.
The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a 25% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
Lauren Bell (ENG-W)
Amanjot Kaur (IND-W)
Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W)
Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W)
Smriti Mandhana (IND-W)
Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W)
Alice Capsey (ENG-W)
England Women have lost the first two games, and they will be without their captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, in this game. India have form on their side.
