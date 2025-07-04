ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd T20I between England Women and India Women.

England Women (ENG-W) will be desperate to keep the series alive when they host India Women (IND-W) in the third T20 international. The match will be hosted at The Oval in London. We look into the ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction.

The Women in Blue took a 2-0 lead with a 24-run victory in Bristol. Amanjot Kaur was the Player of the Match for her 63 not out off 40 deliveries and a wicket of Nat Sciver-Brunt. Jemimah Rodrigues also scored 63 off 41 to power the team to 181.

Chasing the target, the home side lost three wickets for 17 runs. Tammy Beaumont made a fifty along with 30s from Amy Jones and Sophie Ecclestone, but they could not pose any real threat to India.

ENG-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Tammy Beaumont (c), Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani.

ENG-W vs IND-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Oval, London, usually produces good pitches for batting with not much assistance for bowlers. Only two T20Is have been played here, with the average first innings score reading 174. The venue has had five totals of 140+ in the last nine games in the Women’s Hundred.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a 25% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Lauren Bell (ENG-W)

Lauren Bell claimed 3 for 27 off four overs in the opening game and followed it up with 2 for 17 in the second.

The right-arm seamer has 49 wickets in 34 T20Is at an economy of 6.98.

Amanjot Kaur (IND-W)

Amanjot Kaur was the architect of India’s win in the second game, scoring 63* off 40 balls and picking up a wicket.

Her all-round ability makes her a great fantasy option.

Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W)

Sophie Ecclestone is one of the best spinners in the game.

The left-arm spinner has taken 138 runs in T20 internationals at an exceptional economy of 5.96.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W)

Tammy Beaumont is coming off a 54-run knock in the second game.

She has been in good form, scoring 81, 44, and 54 in three of the last four T20 games.

Smriti Mandhana (IND-W)

Smriti Mandhana obliterated the English bowlers in the opening game, hitting 112 runs in 65 deliveries.

She loves playing against England, having scored over 800 runs at an average of 42 while striking at 140.

Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W)

Jemimah Rodrigues was excellent in the previous game, scoring 63 off 41 after coming in at number three.

She has scored 789 runs in the number three position since last year at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 134.

Player to Avoid

Alice Capsey (ENG-W)

Alice Capsey has scored 15 runs and picked only one wicket in the last four T20 matches.

Grand League Team for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

England Women have lost the first two games, and they will be without their captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, in this game. India have form on their side.

