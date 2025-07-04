News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd T20I
fantasy-cricket

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 4, 2025
3 min read

Fantasy tips for the 3rd T20I between England Women and India Women.

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd T20I

England Women (ENG-W) will be desperate to keep the series alive when they host India Women (IND-W) in the third T20 international. The match will be hosted at The Oval in London. We look into the ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction.

The Women in Blue took a 2-0 lead with a 24-run victory in Bristol. Amanjot Kaur was the Player of the Match for her 63 not out off 40 deliveries and a wicket of Nat Sciver-Brunt. Jemimah Rodrigues also scored 63 off 41 to power the team to 181. 

Chasing the target, the home side lost three wickets for 17 runs. Tammy Beaumont made a fifty along with 30s from Amy Jones and Sophie Ecclestone, but they could not pose any real threat to India. 

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Pamir Legends PAL

154/8

Mahipar Stars MPS

128/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Maiwand Champions MDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU All Stars BSAS

98/3

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

96/3

BSCU All Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

24/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
05 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Indonesia Women INA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

65/4

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Malaysia Blues MB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MI New York MINY

Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Germany GER

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
Australia A AUS A

332/4

Sri Lanka A SL-A

134/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George’s
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Hampshire Women HAM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings

ENG-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Tammy Beaumont (c), Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani.

ENG-W vs IND-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Oval, London, usually produces good pitches for batting with not much assistance for bowlers. Only two T20Is have been played here, with the average first innings score reading 174. The venue has had five totals of 140+ in the last nine games in the Women’s Hundred.  

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a 25% chance of precipitation. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction 

Lauren Bell (ENG-W)

  • Lauren Bell claimed 3 for 27 off four overs in the opening game and followed it up with 2 for 17 in the second. 
  • The right-arm seamer has 49 wickets in 34 T20Is at an economy of 6.98. 

Amanjot Kaur (IND-W) 

  • Amanjot Kaur was the architect of India’s win in the second game, scoring 63* off 40 balls and picking up a wicket. 
  • Her all-round ability makes her a great fantasy option.  

Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W) 

  • Sophie Ecclestone is one of the best spinners in the game.
  • The left-arm spinner has taken 138 runs in T20 internationals at an exceptional economy of 5.96.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W) 

  • Tammy Beaumont is coming off a 54-run knock in the second game.
  • She has been in good form, scoring 81, 44, and 54 in three of the last four T20 games.

Smriti Mandhana (IND-W)

  • Smriti Mandhana obliterated the English bowlers in the opening game, hitting 112 runs in 65 deliveries. 
  • She loves playing against England, having scored over 800 runs at an average of 42 while striking at 140. 

Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W)

  • Jemimah Rodrigues was excellent in the previous game, scoring 63 off 41 after coming in at number three. 
  • She has scored 789 runs in the number three position since last year at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 134. 

Player to Avoid

Alice Capsey (ENG-W)

  • Alice Capsey has scored 15 runs and picked only one wicket in the last four T20 matches. 

Grand League Team for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd T20I Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction 

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd T20I Playing XI Small League Team

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

England Women have lost the first two games, and they will be without their captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, in this game. India have form on their side. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction
ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions
England Women
India Women
India Women tour of England Women
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Qualifier 2

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today Qualifier 2 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons.
1:00 pm
Sandip Pawar
WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today 2nd Test

WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd Test between West Indies and Australia.
9:20 am
Sandip Pawar
DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Eliminator

DD vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Eliminator Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

July 2, 2025
Sagar Paul
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
July 2, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

July 2, 2025
Sagar Paul
CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Qualifier 1

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today Qualifier 1 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.
July 1, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.