ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 4th T20I between England Women and India Women.
India Women (IND-W) lead the scoreline against England Women (ENG-W) by 2-1 heading into the fourth T20I of the series. The match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Playing without Nat Sciver-Brunt, England did well to clinch the third game by five runs and keep the series alive. Sophia Dunkley (75 off 53) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (66 off 42) helped the team get 171. India bowlers pulled things back in the final five overs, picking nine wickets for 35 runs. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 27.
Smriti Mandhana scored 56 off 49 while Shafali Verma blasted 47 in 24 deliveries. Lauren Filer picked 2 for 30 with some serious pace and Sophie Ecclestone took 1 for 24 in four overs as they managed to hold on to a narrow victory.
England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Tammy Beaumont (c), Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani.
The pitches at Old Trafford are generally on the slower side with assistance for spinners. Run-scoring isn’t as easy at this venue. There have been 12 matches in the Women’s Hundred and the team batting first has crossed 140+ only twice.
Manchester is expected to be cloudy but rain might not be a concern with only a 9% chance of precipitation.
Lauren Bell (ENG-W)
Amanjot Kaur (IND-W)
Deepti Sharma (IND-W)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge (ENG-W)
Smriti Mandhana (IND-W)
Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W)
Alice Capsey (ENG-W)
England Women bounced back in the previous game with a close victory. But their batting unit is depleted without Nat Sciver-Brunt. Moreover, India should enjoy playing on a slower pitch in Manchester and they are expected to win.
