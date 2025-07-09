ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 4th T20I between England Women and India Women.

India Women (IND-W) lead the scoreline against England Women (ENG-W) by 2-1 heading into the fourth T20I of the series. The match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Playing without Nat Sciver-Brunt, England did well to clinch the third game by five runs and keep the series alive. Sophia Dunkley (75 off 53) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (66 off 42) helped the team get 171. India bowlers pulled things back in the final five overs, picking nine wickets for 35 runs. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 27.

Smriti Mandhana scored 56 off 49 while Shafali Verma blasted 47 in 24 deliveries. Lauren Filer picked 2 for 30 with some serious pace and Sophie Ecclestone took 1 for 24 in four overs as they managed to hold on to a narrow victory.

ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Tammy Beaumont (c), Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani.

ENG-W vs IND-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Old Trafford are generally on the slower side with assistance for spinners. Run-scoring isn’t as easy at this venue. There have been 12 matches in the Women’s Hundred and the team batting first has crossed 140+ only twice.

Manchester is expected to be cloudy but rain might not be a concern with only a 9% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Lauren Bell (ENG-W)

Lauren Bell has been excellent in the series, picking six wickets in three games, including 3 for 27.

The right-arm pacer has 50 T20I wickets from 35 innings at an economy of 7.05.

Amanjot Kaur (IND-W)

Amanjot Kaur was the Player of the Match in the second game, scoring an unbeaten 63 off 40 balls and taking a wicket.

She is a top fantasy option due to her all-round skill set.

Deepti Sharma (IND-W)

Deepti Sharma was terrific in London, claiming 3 for 27 in her four overs.

She has taken six wickets in three innings in the series.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (ENG-W)

Danni Wyatt-Hodge is coming off a 66-run knock in the previous game.

She has 1,333 runs in the shorter format in the past 12 months at an average of 31 with 14 half-centuries.

Smriti Mandhana (IND-W)

Smriti Mandhana smashed 112 runs in 65 deliveries in the first game and hit 56 off 49 in the third game.

The left-hander has 905 runs against England in T20I cricket at an average of 41 while striking at 138.

Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W)

Sophie Ecclestone has an incredible record in T20 internationals, picking 139 wickets at an economy of 5.96.

She can be a handy hitter down the order and has struck 45 runs in the last two innings.

ENG-W vs IND-W Player to Avoid

Alice Capsey (ENG-W)

Alice Capsey hasn’t been able to make a mark, collecting only 17 runs in the last four T20s and picking just one wicket.

Grand League Team for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

England Women bounced back in the previous game with a close victory. But their batting unit is depleted without Nat Sciver-Brunt. Moreover, India should enjoy playing on a slower pitch in Manchester and they are expected to win.

