ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 5th T20I between England Women and India Women.
India Women (IND-W) have clinched the five-match T20I series against England Women (ENG-W) with an unassailable lead of 3-1. The fifth and final match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
England were in a must-win situation to force a decider but they lost the fourth match by six wickets. Having opted to bat first, the home side could manage only 126 on the board, with none of their batters touching 25. Radha Yadav was excellent for India, picking up 3 for 15 in her full quota.
Shafali Verma got India’s run-chase to a good start with 31 off 19 deliveries. Smriti Mandhana scored 32 off 31 while Jemimah Rodrigues made unbeaten 24 to see her side over the line.
162/7
84/6
166/5
172/3
England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Tammy Beaumont (c), Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani.
The pitches at Edgbaston are generally on the slower side with spinners finding decent assistance. It has hosted 19 T20Is in women’s cricket with the average first innings score of 132. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.
The weather in Birmingham is expected to be mostly clear with no threat of rain.
Danni Wyatt-Hodge (ENG-W)
Deepti Sharma (IND-W)
Lauren Bell (ENG-W)
Smriti Mandhana (IND-W)
Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W)
Shafali Verma (IND-W)
Alice Capsey (ENG-W)
India Women have been the better side in this series by some distance. They have a stronger batting line-up and bowlers have done an excellent job.
