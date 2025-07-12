News
ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today 5th T20I
fantasy-cricket

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 12, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the 5th T20I between England Women and India Women.

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today 5th T20I

India Women (IND-W) have clinched the five-match T20I series against England Women (ENG-W) with an unassailable lead of 3-1. The fifth and final match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England were in a must-win situation to force a decider but they lost the fourth match by six wickets. Having opted to bat first, the home side could manage only 126 on the board, with none of their batters touching 25. Radha Yadav was excellent for India, picking up 3 for 15 in her full quota. 

Shafali Verma got India’s run-chase to a good start with 31 off 19 deliveries. Smriti Mandhana scored 32 off 31 while Jemimah Rodrigues made unbeaten 24 to see her side over the line.  

ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Tammy Beaumont (c), Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani.

ENG-W vs IND-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Edgbaston are generally on the slower side with spinners finding decent assistance. It has hosted 19 T20Is in women’s cricket with the average first innings score of 132. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first. 

The weather in Birmingham is expected to be mostly clear with no threat of rain.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction  

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (ENG-W) 

  • Danni Wyatt-Hodge hasn’t been at her best in this series but did smash 66 in the third game. 
  • She has amassed over 1,300 runs in T20 cricket over the past 12 months at an average of 31, including 14 half-centuries.

Deepti Sharma (IND-W) 

  • Deepti Sharma was superb in the third T20I, where she took 3 for 27 in her four overs. 
  • She has taken seven wickets in four innings in the series at an economy of 7.86. 

Lauren Bell (ENG-W)

  • Lauren Bell went wicketless in the last game but has picked six wickets in the series, including 3 for 27. 
  • The right-arm pacer has taken 50 T20I wickets from 36 innings at an economy of 7.06.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Smriti Mandhana (IND-W)

  • Smriti Mandhana has been in great form, hitting 112 off 65 and 56 off 49 in two of the innings in the series. 
  • The left-hander has scored 430 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 35 while striking at 137. 

Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W)

  • Sophie Ecclestone is arguably the best bowler in women’s T20I history.
  • The left-arm spinner has 140 wickets in the format at an exceptional economy of 5.96. 
  • She has snared 2 for 44 in eight overs in the last two games and has hit 61 runs in the series.  

Shafali Verma (IND-W)

  • Shafali Verma has been excellent in the last couple of games. 
  • She blasted 47 off 25 in the third game and followed it up with 31 off 19 in the previous outing. 
  • Shafali has over 2,100 runs at an average of 25 while striking at 129, including 10 half-centuries. 

ENG-W vs IND-W Player to Avoid

Alice Capsey (ENG-W)

  • Alice Capsey has scored 30 runs in the series at a strike rate of 78 and hasn’t picked a wicket.

Grand League Team for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today 5th T20I Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction 

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today 5th T20I Playing XI Small League Team

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

India Women have been the better side in this series by some distance. They have a stronger batting line-up and bowlers have done an excellent job. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction
ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions
England Women
India Women
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

