FBA vs KHT BPL Match 35 Dream11 Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25

This will be the 35th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Fortune Barishal will take on the Khulna Tigers. The game will be played on 27th January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
Fortune Barishal is in the 2nd position with 7 wins in 9 matches. They’ve won their last four games in a row. They defeated the Sylhet Strikers by 8 wickets in their previous game. Their squad has excellent depth, and bowling has been the biggest positive for them this season. They defeated the Khulna Tigers by 7 runs in their first meeting this season. Fortune Barishal will be eyeing their 5th consecutive win in this game.
Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers are 5th in the points table with 4 wins and five defeats. They won their last game against the Sylhet Strikers by six wickets. The Tigers have been in good form as a team lately but there’s room for improvement with both bat and ball. Alex Ross’ form will be a little concern for them in the middle order. Khulna Tigers will be eager to settle the score with Fortune Barishal in this game.
Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Towid Hridoy, Dawid Malan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi, James Fuller, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Ripon Mondol
Khulna Tigers: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Afif Hossain, Alex Ross, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), William Bosisto, Aamer Jamal, Abu Hider Rony, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad
The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium will be an excellent one for batting. Both games played yesterday at this venue were low-scoring ones. But despite that, the wicket looked good for batting. The pacers got good assistance with the new ball and there was some help for the spinners as well. Scores in the range of 160-180 are expected with teams preferring to chase.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius during the game.
Mushfiqur Rahim (FBA)
Tamim Iqbal (FBA)
Mohammad Naim (KHT)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (KHT)
Abu Hider Rony (KHT)
Faheem Ashraf (FBA)
Towhid Hridoy (FBA)
Based on current forms and the team balance of both sides, the Khulna Tigers will be the favourites to win this game. Both teams are neck-to-neck on paper but Khulna’s batters have been in top form lately and that’s not the case with Fortune Barishal. Khulna Tigers to win this game.