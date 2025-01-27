FBA vs KHT BPL Match 35 Dream11 Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25

This will be the 35th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Fortune Barishal will take on the Khulna Tigers. The game will be played on 27th January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Fortune Barishal is in the 2nd position with 7 wins in 9 matches. They’ve won their last four games in a row. They defeated the Sylhet Strikers by 8 wickets in their previous game. Their squad has excellent depth, and bowling has been the biggest positive for them this season. They defeated the Khulna Tigers by 7 runs in their first meeting this season. Fortune Barishal will be eyeing their 5th consecutive win in this game.

Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers are 5th in the points table with 4 wins and five defeats. They won their last game against the Sylhet Strikers by six wickets. The Tigers have been in good form as a team lately but there’s room for improvement with both bat and ball. Alex Ross’ form will be a little concern for them in the middle order. Khulna Tigers will be eager to settle the score with Fortune Barishal in this game.

FBA vs KHT: Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Towid Hridoy, Dawid Malan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi, James Fuller, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Ripon Mondol

Khulna Tigers: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Afif Hossain, Alex Ross, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), William Bosisto, Aamer Jamal, Abu Hider Rony, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad

FBA vs KHT: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium will be an excellent one for batting. Both games played yesterday at this venue were low-scoring ones. But despite that, the wicket looked good for batting. The pacers got good assistance with the new ball and there was some help for the spinners as well. Scores in the range of 160-180 are expected with teams preferring to chase.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius during the game.

Also Read:

Top Player Picks for FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Mushfiqur Rahim (FBA)

Mushfiqur Rahim will bat at 4 for Barishal and he will keep the wickets as well. This makes him a top fantasy pick and he’s been in good form as well.

Mushfiqur scored 42* runs in the last game. He has a total of 120 runs in 6 innings this season.

Tamim Iqbal (FBA)

Tamim Iqbal has been the best batter for his team in BPL 2024-25 with 282 runs in 9 games at an average of 40.28 including 3 fifties.

He will be a key batter for his side at the top and can score big in this game. Tamim scored 42* runs in the last game.

Mohammad Naim (KHT)

Mohammad Naim will open the innings for Khulna and he likes to bat aggressively. He can score big on his day.

Naim has scored 282 runs in 9 games including a couple of fifties to his name. He scored 77 in the previous meeting against Barishal.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (KHT)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been exceptional in the last few games. He has 229 runs and 9 wickets to his name in 9 matches this season.

Mehidy scored 33 runs and picked up 3 wickets in the first game against Barishal. He will be an ideal C/VC option.

Abu Hider Rony (KHT)

Abu Hider Rony has been in excellent form this season. He’s a key bowler for Khulna and will be a top C/VC option in fantasy cricket.

He has 15 wickets to his name in 8 games at a strike rate of 12.30.

Faheem Ashraf (FBA)

Faheem Ashraf has 15 wickets in 9 matches. He also has 84 runs in 4 innings including a fifty. He picked up 5 wickets in just 3.1 overs for 7 runs in the last game.

Faheem may get promoted up the order and will bowl the important overs. He’ll be a great C/VC choice.

FBA vs KHT Player to Avoid

Towhid Hridoy (FBA)

Towhid Hridoy has 163 runs in 9 games. He’s going through a lean phase with the bat and will be our player to avoid for this game, especially in the small leagues.

Grand League Team for FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction:

Based on current forms and the team balance of both sides, the Khulna Tigers will be the favourites to win this game. Both teams are neck-to-neck on paper but Khulna’s batters have been in top form lately and that’s not the case with Fortune Barishal. Khulna Tigers to win this game.