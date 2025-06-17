GC vs BBS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 10, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No.10 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see Gwalior Cheetahs (GC) take on Bundelkhand Bulls (BBS). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. Let’s look into the BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction.

Gwalior Cheetahs won their last match against Jabalpur Royal Lions by 15 runs. They have played three matches so far and managed to win just one.

Bundelkhand Bulls suffered a heavy 98-run loss against Bhopal Leopards in their last match. They have now lost both of their opening matches in the tournament this season.

GC vs BBS Probable Playing XIs

Gwalior Cheetahs XI: Parth Chaudhary, Vikas Sharma, Anvesh Chawla, Suraj Yadav, Parth Sahani(c), Rishabh Chauhan, Rakesh Thakur(w), Mangesh Yadav, Arpit Patel, Akash Raghuwanshi, Vishnu Bhardwaj

Bundelkhand Bulls XI: Harsh Gawli(w/c), Abhishek Pathak, Karan Tahliyani, Abhishekh Mavi, Divyanshu Yadav, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Aryan Tiwari, Priyanshu Shukla, Saumy Pandey, Shubham Kaithwas, Vivek Sharma

GC vs BBS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Gwalior is flat early on, making it easier to score runs and giving an advantage to the team batting first. As the match goes on, spinners start getting help, which makes batting more difficult and chasing tougher. So, the team winning the toss should look to bat first.

The temperature is expected to be around 35°C with no rain forecast.

Top Player Picks for GC vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

Shubham Kaithwas (BBS)

Shubham Kaithwas picked up three wickets in the last match.

He also contributed with the bat, scoring 17 runs off just seven balls.

Parth Chaudhary (GC)

Parth Chaudhary has scored 107 runs in three matches this season.

He scored 11 runs in the last match.

Earlier, he scored 55 runs in the first match and 41 runs in the second.

Priyanshu Shukla (BBS)

Priyanshu Shukla has taken four wickets in two matches so far this season.

He picked up three wickets against Rewa in the first match.

In the second match against Bhopal, he took one wicket.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GC vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

Harsh Gawli (BBS)

Harsh Gawli found form in the last match, scoring 40 runs from 31 balls.

In List A cricket, he has a strong batting average of 46.

He also strikes at an impressive rate of 124 in that format.

Rishabh Chauhan (GC)

Rishabh Chauhan has scored 157 runs in three matches this season.

In the last match, he played a brilliant knock of 93 off 47 balls.*

He also contributed with the ball, picking up 1 wicket in the same match.

Before that, he had scored 55 runs in the match prior to the last one.

Mangesh Yadav (GC)

Mangesh Yadav has taken 6 wickets in three matches so far this season.

In the last match, he delivered an impressive spell of 4/23.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for GC vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GC vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

GC vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

Bundelkhand Bulls have lost both their matches so far, while Gwalior are coming off a win against defending champions Jabalpur Royal Lions, which gives them the edge going into this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.