GC vs BBS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 10, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No.10 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see Gwalior Cheetahs (GC) take on Bundelkhand Bulls (BBS). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. Let’s look into the BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction.
Gwalior Cheetahs won their last match against Jabalpur Royal Lions by 15 runs. They have played three matches so far and managed to win just one.
Bundelkhand Bulls suffered a heavy 98-run loss against Bhopal Leopards in their last match. They have now lost both of their opening matches in the tournament this season.
Gwalior Cheetahs XI: Parth Chaudhary, Vikas Sharma, Anvesh Chawla, Suraj Yadav, Parth Sahani(c), Rishabh Chauhan, Rakesh Thakur(w), Mangesh Yadav, Arpit Patel, Akash Raghuwanshi, Vishnu Bhardwaj
Bundelkhand Bulls XI: Harsh Gawli(w/c), Abhishek Pathak, Karan Tahliyani, Abhishekh Mavi, Divyanshu Yadav, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Aryan Tiwari, Priyanshu Shukla, Saumy Pandey, Shubham Kaithwas, Vivek Sharma
The pitch at Gwalior is flat early on, making it easier to score runs and giving an advantage to the team batting first. As the match goes on, spinners start getting help, which makes batting more difficult and chasing tougher. So, the team winning the toss should look to bat first.
The temperature is expected to be around 35°C with no rain forecast.
Bundelkhand Bulls have lost both their matches so far, while Gwalior are coming off a win against defending champions Jabalpur Royal Lions, which gives them the edge going into this match.
