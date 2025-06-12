GC vs CGS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 1 Playing XI: MP T20 League 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No. 1 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see Gwalior Cheetahs (GC) take on Chambal Ghariyals (CGS). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Gwalior Cheetahs reached the eliminator last season but were defeated by Bhopal Leopards. On the other hand, Chambal Ghariyals are a new addition to the tournament this season.

GC vs CGS Probable Playing XIs

Gwalior Cheetahs Squad: Harshvardhan Hardia, Rishabh Chouhan, Varun Shinde, Ajay Mishra, Anvesh Chawla, Arpit Patel, Mangesh Yadav, Parth Chaudhary, Parth Sahani, Prarabdha Mishra, Vikas Sharma, Akash Raghuvanshi, Inder Singh Banjara, Rakesh Thakur, Anant Dubey, Suraj Yadav, Vishnu Bhardwaj

Chambal Ghariyals Squad: Aporve Dwivedi, Harpreet Singh, Rudransh Singh, Suraj Sengar, Akash Rajawat, Ankush Singh, Pankaj Sharma, Raj Dabi, Shubham Sharma, Tripuresh Singh, Vineet Rawat, Aman Bhadoriya, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Nayanraj Mewada, Rohit Rajawat

GC vs CGS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Gwalior International Stadium is good for both batting and bowling. It is flat in the beginning, so batters can score runs easily. Later in the match, spinners may get some help. It’s better to win the toss and bowl first on this pitch.

The temperature is expected to be around 42°C with no rain forecast.

Top Player Picks for GC vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

Ankush Singh (CGS)

Ankush Singh scored 120 runs in six matches this season.

He is a top-order batter and can be a good pick for this match.

He has the ability to make full use of the powerplay overs.

Aryan Pandey (CGS)

Aryan Pandey took seven wickets in five matches last season.

He also picked up seven wickets in five matches during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In his last four first-class matches, he has taken 12 wickets.

Kuldeep Sen (CGS)

Kuldeep Sen picked seven wickets in four matches last season.

He is an experienced bowler with 22 first-class matches and 60 wickets to his name.

His experience makes him a strong pick for this match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GC vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

Parth Sahani (GC)

Parth Sahani scored 138 runs in five matches last season.

He also took seven wickets during the season.

His all-round abilities make him a strong captaincy choice.

Tripuresh Singh (CGS)

Tripuresh played for Jabalpur Royal Lions last season.

He took nine wickets in five matches and was the second-highest wicket-taker.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he picked up 11 wickets in eight matches.

Shubham Sharma (CGS)

Shubham Sharma scored 150 runs in four matches this season.

In the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy, he scored 943 runs and was the second-highest run-scorer.

He averaged an impressive 104.77 in this Ranji season.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for GC vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GC vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

GC vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

Chambal Ghariyals are expected to have a slight edge over Gwalior Cheetahs in this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.