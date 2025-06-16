GC vs JRL Dream11 Prediction Today Match 9 Playing XI: MP T20 League 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Gwalior Cheetahs (GC) will take on Jabalpur Royal Lions (JRL) in Match No.9 of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous game. Let’s check the GC vs JRL Dream11 Prediction.

GC lost their last encounter by six runs against Rewa Jaguars. Bowling first, they conceded 188/7 in the first innings, and later batted well to come close to the target but eventually fell short.

Meanwhile, JRL suffered a defeat against the Indore Pink Panthers by six runs in their previous game. Bowling first, they leaked 183/7 in the first innings, and later couldn’t complete the chase.

GC vs JRL Probable Playing XIs

Gwalior Cheetahs: Parth Chaudhary, Vikas Sharma, Avnesh Chawla, Prarabdha Mishra, Parth Sahani (c), Rishabh Chauhan, Rakesh Thakur (wk), Mangesh Yadav, Arpit Patel, Anant Dubey, Akash Raghuwanshi.

Jabalpur Royal Lions: Siddharth Patidar, Dharmesh Patel, Saransh Jain (c), Akarsh Singh, Abhishek Bhandari (wk), Ritik Tada, Rahul Batham, Sanjog Nijjer, Ritesh Shakya, Pankaj Patel, Anubhav Agarwal.

GC vs JRL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Gwalior have been nice for batting, with high-scoring games one after another. Expect another batting-friendly surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 175 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 34°C, with high chances of showers, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for GC vs JRL Dream11 Prediction

Parth Chaudhary (GC):

Parth Chaudhary will open the innings. He will have nice batting conditions to bat and can make a big score.

Parth Chaudhary looked in good touch in the previous game. He scored 41 runs.

Saransh Jain (JRL):

Saransh Jain is among the better players in the competition. He contributes with both bat and ball.

Saransh Jain will bat at No.3 and get ample deliveries to make a big score.

Saransh Jain is an accurate bowler. He will bowl all four overs and can snare a few wickets.

Rahul Batham (JRL):

Rahul Batham is another all-rounder who contributes with both bat and ball. He looked in fine form in the previous game.

Rahul Batham scored 58 runs in the last fixture. He went wicketless but will bowl a few overs again.

Rahul Batham’s previous five figures: 0/33, 0/34, 0/28, 1/18, & 0/24.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 GC vs JRL Prediction

Parth Sahani (GC):

Parth Sahani will bat in the middle order and is a consistent player. He scored 24 runs in the last game.

Parth Sahani was the Gwalior Cheetahs’ leading run-scorer last season. He made 138 runs in five innings, including a fifty.

Parth Sahani can also contribute with the ball. He took seven wickets in five matches last season.

Arpit Patel (GC):

Arpit Patel will contribute with both bat and ball. He was in fine form in the last game.

Arpit Patel took three wickets and scored 28 runs in the previous match.

Dharmesh Patel (JRL):

Dharmesh Patel is a popular captaincy pick for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Dharmesh Patel will open the innings. He looked in terrific form in the previous game, where he scored 57 runs.

Additionally, Dharmesh is a quality bowler. He will likely complete his quota and can dismiss a few batters.

GC vs JRL Dream11 Prediction

Jabalpur Royal Lions are a strong side, with better players. They should win.

