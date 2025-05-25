News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans are a strong team and will play at home, so the Titans should win.
fantasy-cricket

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 67 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 12 min read
GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans are a strong team and will play at home, so the Titans should win.

Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the 67th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous game.

GT suffered a 33-run defeat in their last encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Bowling first, they conceded 235/2, and while they threatened to chase it down at one stage, GT fell well short of the target.

Meanwhile, CSK lost their previous fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets. Batting first, they could only make 187/8 and bowled poorly, enabling RR to chase down the total in 17.1 overs.

GT vs CHE Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj

GT vs CHE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The decks in Ahmedabad have been nice for batting, and expect another good batting surface for this game. GT might prefer playing on a red soil wicket for this game to negate CSK’s spinners’ threat. So, the pitch should have extra bounce.

Impact of conditions on the match:

  • If there’s a red soil wicket for this game, pacers will get more assistance. There will be additional bounce off the surface.
  • Spinners won’t have enough help, so pick only wrist spinners.
  • Pick more batters than bowlers from both teams.

A temperature of around 39°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Scores
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6M7M8M9M10M11M12M13
Sai Sudharsan74 (41)63 (41)49 (36)5 (9)82 (53)56 (37)36 (21)52 (36)39 (30)48 (23)5 (5)108* (61)21 (16)
Shubman Gill33 (14)38 (27)14 (14)61* (43)2 (3)60 (38)7 (5)90 (55)84 (50)76 (38)43 (36)93* (53)35 (20)
Jos Buttler54 (33)39 (24)73* (39)0 (3)36 (25)16 (14)97* (54)41* (23)50* (26)64 (37)30 (27)DNB33 (18)
Sherfane Rutherford46 (28)18 (11)30* (18)35* (16)7 (3)22 (19)43 (34)DNBDNPDNP28 (15)DNB38 (22)
Rahul Tewatia6 (2)0 (0)DNBDNB24* (12)0 (1)11* (3)0 (2)9 (4)6 (3)11* (8)DNB2 (3)
Shahrukh Khan6* (1)9 (7)DNBDNB36 (20)11* (6)DNB11* (5)5* (2)6* (2)6 (6)DNB57 (29)
Arshad Khan1* (1)DNPDNBDNP0* (0)DNBDNBDNPDNPDNP1* (1)DNB1 (3)
Sai KishoreDNB1* (1)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNPDNB1 (2)
Rashid KhanDNB6 (4)DNBDNB12 (4)4* (2)DNBDNBDNB0 (1)2 (3)DNB4* (4)
Kagiso RabadaDNB7* (5)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB2 (3)
Mohammed SirajDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Prasidh KrishnaDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Ishant SharmaDNBDNBDNBDNBDNPDNPDNBDNBDNBDNBDNPDNPDNP
Washington SundarDNPDNPDNP49 (29)DNP2 (3)DNPDNB13 (8)21 (16)DNPDNPDNP
Gerald CoetzeeDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB12 (6)DNPDNP
Final Figures
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6M7M8M9M10M11M12M13
Mohammed Siraj4-0-54-04-0-34-24-0-19-34-0-17-44-0-30-14-0-50-04-0-47-14-0-32-12-0-24-04-0-33-23-0-29-14-0-37-04-0-37-0
Kagiso Rabada4-0-41-14-0-42-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-34-04-0-45-0
Arshad Khan1-0-21-0DNP2-0-17-1DNP2-0-19-12-0-11-04-0-46-1DNPDNPDNP3-0-18-12-0-7-13-0-36-1
Rashid Khan4-0-48-12-0-10-04-0-54-04-0-31-04-0-37-24-0-35-14-0-38-04-0-25-24-0-24-13-0-50-04-0-21-14-0-32-02-0-36-0
Prasidh Krishna3-0-41-04-0-18-24-0-26-14-0-25-24-0-24-34-0-26-24-0-41-44-0-25-24-0-47-14-0-19-24-0-37-14-0-40-14-0-44-0
Sai Kishore4-0-30-34-0-37-14-0-22-24-0-24-22.2-0-20-21.3-0-35-01-0-9-13-0-19-11-0-16-00.4-0-1-04-0-34-24-0-47-13-0-34-1
Ishant SharmaDNP2-0-17-02-0-27-14-0-53-0DNPDNP3-0-19-12-0-18-12-0-36-03.2-0-35-1DNPDNPDNP
Washington SundarDNPDNPDNPDNBDNP4-0-28-1DNP3-0-36-11.5-0-34-01-0-6-0DNPDNPDNP
Kulwant KhejroliyaDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-29-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Karim JantDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP1-0-30-0DNPDNPDNPDNP
Gerald CoetzeeDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-36-12-0-10-1DNPDNP

Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Scores
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6M7M8M9M10M11M12M13
Rachin Ravindra65* (45)41 (31)0 (4)3 (6)36 (23)4 (9)37 (22)5 (9)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Rahul Tripathi2 (3)5 (3)23 (19)DNPDNP16 (22)9 (10)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Ruturaj Gaikwad53 (26)0 (4)63 (44)5 (4)1 (3)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Shivam Dube9 (7)19 (15)18 (10)18 (15)42 (27)31* (29)43* (37)50 (32)12 (9)6 (6)8* (3)45 (40)39 (32)
Deepak Hooda3 (5)4 (9)DNPDNPDNP0 (4)DNPDNP22 (21)2 (2)DNBDNPDNP
Sam Curran4 (9)8 (13)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP9 (10)88 (47)5 (5)DNPDNP
Ravindra Jadeja17 (18)25 (19)32* (22)2 (3)9* (5)0 (2)7 (11)53* (35)21 (17)17 (12)77* (45)19 (10)1 (5)
MS Dhoni0 (2)30* (16)16 (11)30* (26)27 (12)1 (4)26* (11)4 (6)6 (10)11 (4)12 (8)17* (18)16 (17)
Ravichandran AshwinDNB11 (8)DNBDNBDNB1 (7)DNPDNBDNPDNPDNP8 (7)13 (8)
Noor AhmadDNB0* (2)DNBDNBDNB1 (8)DNBDNB2 (3)0 (1)DNB2 (2)2* (1)
Nathan EllisDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Khaleel AhmedDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB1* (2)0* (0)DNBDNBDNB
Matheesha PathiranaDNPDNBDNBDNBDNBDNPDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Vijay ShankarDNPDNP9 (6)69* (54)2* (2)29 (21)9 (8)DNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Jamie OvertonDNPDNP11 (4)DNPDNPDNPDNB4* (3)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Devon ConwayDNPDNPDNP13 (14)69 (49)12 (11)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP0 (2)10 (8)
Anshul KambojDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3* (3)DNBDNPDNB0 (1)DNB4* (1)5* (3)
Shaik RasheedDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP27 (19)19 (20)0 (1)11 (12)14 (11)DNPDNP
Ayush MhatreDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP32 (15)30 (19)7 (6)94 (48)0 (2)43 (20)
Dewald BrevisDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP42 (25)32 (26)0 (1)52 (25)42 (25)
Urvil PatelDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP31 (11)0 (2)
Final Figures
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6 M7M8M9M10M11M12M13
Khaleel Ahmed4-0-29-34-0-28-14-0-38-24-0-25-24-0-45-23-0-40-04-0-38-12-0-24-03-0-21-13.4-0-28-23-0-65-02-0-14-03-0-35-0
Sam Curran1-0-13-03-0-34-0DNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-25-03-0-27-03-0-34-1DNPDNP
Nathan Ellis4-0-38-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Ravichandran Ashwin4-0-31-12-0-22-14-0-46-13-0-21-04-0-48-23-0-30-0DNP4-0-25-0DNPDNPDNP3-0-19-04-0-41-2
Ravindra Jadeja3-0-21-03-0-37-02-0-10-12-0-19-13-0-18-00.1-0-9-03-0-24-23-0-28-13.4-0-22-13-0-32-13-0-26-04-0-34-12-0-27-0
Noor Ahmad4-0-18-44-0-36-34-0-28-23-0-36-13-0-32-12-0-8-14-0-13-03-0-36-04-0-42-24-0-39-14-0-26-14-0-31-43-0-42-1
Matheesha PathiranaDNP4-0-36-24-0-28-24-0-31-14-0-52-0DNP4-0-45-21.4-0-34-03-0-27-04-0-45-24-0-36-34-0-39-02.1-0-22-0
Jamie OvertonDNPDNP2-0-30-0DNPDNPDNP2-0-24-02-0-29-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Mukesh ChoudharyDNPDNPDNP4-0-50-02-0-21-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Anshul KambojDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-19-13-0-20-1DNP3-0-16-12-0-20-03-0-25-03-0-38-13-0-21-1

Top Player Picks for GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (GT):

  • Jos Buttler has 640 runs at an average of 58.18 and a 156.86 strike rate in 14 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has five fifties and a century here.
  • Jos Buttler has been in supreme form and will face a depleted CSK’s bowling attack. Since he also has a fine record at this venue, Buttler looks set for another big score.
  • Jos Buttler enjoys the pace on the bat, and since this game might be played on a red soil wicket, he will get the nicest batting conditions. He can thrive against CSK.
  • Jos Buttler has done well against all CSK bowlers. While there have been a few dismissals here and there, Buttler has dominated most of them and should continue doing it.
  • Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 33, 30, 64, 50*, & 41*.

Mohammed Siraj (GT):

  • Mohammed Siraj has 10 wickets at an average of 40.10 and a 24.60 strike rate in 11 innings in Ahmedabad.
  • Pacers will get additional help in this game, and Siraj knows how to exploit it. He will bowl in two high-wicket-taking phases, powerplay and death overs, and can dismiss a few batters.
  • Mohammed Siraj has done better against LHBs this season, averaging 23.57. CSK will have at least three LHBs in their batting unit, and Siraj can trouble them.
  • CSK’s top order hasn’t done well, and Siraj will get some movement early on. That will increase his chances of snaring a few wickets.
  • Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 0/37, 0/37, 1/29, 2/33, & 0/24.

Prasidh Krishna (GT):

  • Prasidh Krishna has 18 wickets at an average of 18.72 and a 13.83 strike rate in 11 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
  • The deck in Ahmedabad will be perfectly suited for Prasidh Krishna’s craft. He will get additional bounce and pace off the surface and can trouble CSK batters, who have blown hot and cold.
  • Prasidh Krishna has done better against LHBs this season, averaging 10.50. CSK will have multiple LHBs in the batting order, and Krishna can exploit them.
  • Prasidh Krishna’s last five figures: 0/44, 1/40, 1/37, 2/19, & 1/47.

Ayush Mhatre (CHE):

  • Ayush Mhatre will open the innings. He is an aggressive batter and can take on pacers in the powerplay.
  • Ayush Mhatre will enjoy playing in Ahmedabad. The deck here will suit Mhatre since he likes additional bounce, and the ball will come nicely on his willow.
  • Ayush Mhatre has been severe against pacers this season. He can be ruthless and make a substantial score on a fast pitch.
  • Ayush Mhtare’s previous five scores: 43, 0, 94, 7, & 30.

Matheesha Pathirana (CHE):

  • Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets in his only innings in Ahmedabad.
  • Matheesha Pathirana might get some assistance off the surface in Ahmedabad. Since he bowls in the death overs, Pathirana’s wicket-taking possibility will increase.
  • Matheesha Pathirana has done better against LHBs this season. GT will have at least four LHBs in their batting unit, increasing Pathirana’s value.
  • Matheesha Pathirana has dismissed Sai Sudharsan twice, while Shubman Gill, Arshad Khan, and Rashid Khan have lost their wickets once each.
  • Matheesha Pathirana’s last five figures: 0/22, 0/39, 3/36, 2/45, & 0/27.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 GT vs CHE Prediction

Sai Sudharsan (GT):

  • Sai Sudharsan has 927 runs at an average of 54.52 and a 158.19 strike rate in 18 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has six fifties and a century here.
  • Sai Sudharsan has been the best batter of the tournament and will get a flat batting surface. Since CSK have a shaky bowling attack, Sudharsan can thrive against them.
  • Sai Sudharsan has done well against all CSK bowlers, barring Matheesha Pathirana. He should handle them well, give his form.
  • Sai Sudharsan has an average of 55.75 and a 155.94 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. No CSK spinner has dismissed him.
  • Sai Sudharsan’s previous last five scores: 21, 108*, 5, 48, & 39.

Shubman Gill (GT):

  • Shubman Gill has 1270 runs at an average of 60.47 and a 165.36 strike rate in Ahmedabad. He also has five fifties and four centuries here.
  • Shubman Gill always scores runs in Ahmedabad. The deck will be flat for batting, and Gill likes pace and bounce, which will be aplenty here.
  • Shubman Gill has done well against all CSK bowlers. There have been a few dismissals here and there, but Shubman has handled them well.
  • Since it’s a day game, the new-ball movement won’t be as pronounced. That should ease Gill’s job, and he can make a big score.
  • Shubman Gill has an average of 134 and a 164.41 strike rate against spinners this season. So, CSK spinners are unlikely to trouble him.
  • Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 35, 93*, 43, 76, & 84.

Ravindra Jadeja (CHE):

  • Ravindra Jadeja has 34 runs in three innings in Ahmedabad. He also has three wickets here.
  • Ravindra Jadeja has been batting up in the order in the last few matches. That will increase his batting value, and Jadeja can make a reasonable score on a nice batting deck.
  • Ravindra Jadeja has done better against RHBs this season. GT have quite a few RHBs in their batting lineup, and Jadeja can trouble them.
  • As a batter, Ravindra Jadeja has done well against all GT bowlers. His only struggles have been against Ishant Sharma, who might not play this game.
  • Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five scores: 1, 19, 77*, 17, & 21. Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 0/27, 1/34, 0/26, 1/32, & 1/22.

GT vs CHE Player to Avoid

Shivam Dube (CHE):

  • Shivam Dube might not be too effective in this game. There are several reasons to drop him.
  • Shivam Dube’s recent form hasn’t been too great this season. He has done well in patches, but his overall form hasn’t been convincing.
  • Shivam Dube has 72 runs at an average of 36 and a 138.46 strike rate in Ahmedabad.
  • Shivam Dube has an average of 31 and a 142.76 strike rate against pacers in IPL 2025. Hence, GT speedsters can trouble Dube on a helpful deck.
  • Shivam Dube’s previous five scores: 39, 45, 8*, 6, & 12.

Grand League Team for GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 67 Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 67 Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans are a strong team and will play at home. The Chennai Super Kings have struggled to win matches consistently. Expect GT to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

GT vs CHE
GT vs CHE Dream11
GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction
GT vs CHE Dream11 Team
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Dream11
IPL 2025 Dream11 Prediction
IPL 2025 Dream11 Team
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad have a batting unit suited for the conditions in Delhi, so they should win.

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 68 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

11:38 am
Darpan Jain
Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 67 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

8:55 am
Sagar Paul
IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI

IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Match Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

10:37 am
Sagar Paul
PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction for match 66 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 66 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 66 between PBKS and DC.
4:08 pm
Sandip Pawar
PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings are a better side and will know the conditions better, so they should win.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 66 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

7:23 pm
Darpan Jain
RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction for Match 65 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 65 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 65 between RCB and SRH.
May 23, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.