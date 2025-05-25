GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 67 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the 67th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous game.

GT suffered a 33-run defeat in their last encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Bowling first, they conceded 235/2, and while they threatened to chase it down at one stage, GT fell well short of the target.

Meanwhile, CSK lost their previous fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets. Batting first, they could only make 187/8 and bowled poorly, enabling RR to chase down the total in 17.1 overs.

GT vs CHE Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj

GT vs CHE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The decks in Ahmedabad have been nice for batting, and expect another good batting surface for this game. GT might prefer playing on a red soil wicket for this game to negate CSK’s spinners’ threat. So, the pitch should have extra bounce.

Impact of conditions on the match:

If there’s a red soil wicket for this game, pacers will get more assistance. There will be additional bounce off the surface.

Spinners won’t have enough help, so pick only wrist spinners.

Pick more batters than bowlers from both teams.

A temperature of around 39°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 Sai Sudharsan 74 (41) 63 (41) 49 (36) 5 (9) 82 (53) 56 (37) 36 (21) 52 (36) 39 (30) 48 (23) 5 (5) 108* (61) 21 (16) Shubman Gill 33 (14) 38 (27) 14 (14) 61* (43) 2 (3) 60 (38) 7 (5) 90 (55) 84 (50) 76 (38) 43 (36) 93* (53) 35 (20) Jos Buttler 54 (33) 39 (24) 73* (39) 0 (3) 36 (25) 16 (14) 97* (54) 41* (23) 50* (26) 64 (37) 30 (27) DNB 33 (18) Sherfane Rutherford 46 (28) 18 (11) 30* (18) 35* (16) 7 (3) 22 (19) 43 (34) DNB DNP DNP 28 (15) DNB 38 (22) Rahul Tewatia 6 (2) 0 (0) DNB DNB 24* (12) 0 (1) 11* (3) 0 (2) 9 (4) 6 (3) 11* (8) DNB 2 (3) Shahrukh Khan 6* (1) 9 (7) DNB DNB 36 (20) 11* (6) DNB 11* (5) 5* (2) 6* (2) 6 (6) DNB 57 (29) Arshad Khan 1* (1) DNP DNB DNP 0* (0) DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP 1* (1) DNB 1 (3) Sai Kishore DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNB 1 (2) Rashid Khan DNB 6 (4) DNB DNB 12 (4) 4* (2) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) 2 (3) DNB 4* (4) Kagiso Rabada DNB 7* (5) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 2 (3) Mohammed Siraj DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Prasidh Krishna DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Ishant Sharma DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP 49 (29) DNP 2 (3) DNP DNB 13 (8) 21 (16) DNP DNP DNP Gerald Coetzee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 12 (6) DNP DNP

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 Mohammed Siraj 4-0-54-0 4-0-34-2 4-0-19-3 4-0-17-4 4-0-30-1 4-0-50-0 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-1 2-0-24-0 4-0-33-2 3-0-29-1 4-0-37-0 4-0-37-0 Kagiso Rabada 4-0-41-1 4-0-42-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-34-0 4-0-45-0 Arshad Khan 1-0-21-0 DNP 2-0-17-1 DNP 2-0-19-1 2-0-11-0 4-0-46-1 DNP DNP DNP 3-0-18-1 2-0-7-1 3-0-36-1 Rashid Khan 4-0-48-1 2-0-10-0 4-0-54-0 4-0-31-0 4-0-37-2 4-0-35-1 4-0-38-0 4-0-25-2 4-0-24-1 3-0-50-0 4-0-21-1 4-0-32-0 2-0-36-0 Prasidh Krishna 3-0-41-0 4-0-18-2 4-0-26-1 4-0-25-2 4-0-24-3 4-0-26-2 4-0-41-4 4-0-25-2 4-0-47-1 4-0-19-2 4-0-37-1 4-0-40-1 4-0-44-0 Sai Kishore 4-0-30-3 4-0-37-1 4-0-22-2 4-0-24-2 2.2-0-20-2 1.3-0-35-0 1-0-9-1 3-0-19-1 1-0-16-0 0.4-0-1-0 4-0-34-2 4-0-47-1 3-0-34-1 Ishant Sharma DNP 2-0-17-0 2-0-27-1 4-0-53-0 DNP DNP 3-0-19-1 2-0-18-1 2-0-36-0 3.2-0-35-1 DNP DNP DNP Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP 4-0-28-1 DNP 3-0-36-1 1.5-0-34-0 1-0-6-0 DNP DNP DNP Kulwant Khejroliya DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-29-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Karim Jant DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1-0-30-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Gerald Coetzee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-36-1 2-0-10-1 DNP DNP

Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 Rachin Ravindra 65* (45) 41 (31) 0 (4) 3 (6) 36 (23) 4 (9) 37 (22) 5 (9) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Rahul Tripathi 2 (3) 5 (3) 23 (19) DNP DNP 16 (22) 9 (10) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ruturaj Gaikwad 53 (26) 0 (4) 63 (44) 5 (4) 1 (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Shivam Dube 9 (7) 19 (15) 18 (10) 18 (15) 42 (27) 31* (29) 43* (37) 50 (32) 12 (9) 6 (6) 8* (3) 45 (40) 39 (32) Deepak Hooda 3 (5) 4 (9) DNP DNP DNP 0 (4) DNP DNP 22 (21) 2 (2) DNB DNP DNP Sam Curran 4 (9) 8 (13) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 9 (10) 88 (47) 5 (5) DNP DNP Ravindra Jadeja 17 (18) 25 (19) 32* (22) 2 (3) 9* (5) 0 (2) 7 (11) 53* (35) 21 (17) 17 (12) 77* (45) 19 (10) 1 (5) MS Dhoni 0 (2) 30* (16) 16 (11) 30* (26) 27 (12) 1 (4) 26* (11) 4 (6) 6 (10) 11 (4) 12 (8) 17* (18) 16 (17) Ravichandran Ashwin DNB 11 (8) DNB DNB DNB 1 (7) DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP 8 (7) 13 (8) Noor Ahmad DNB 0* (2) DNB DNB DNB 1 (8) DNB DNB 2 (3) 0 (1) DNB 2 (2) 2* (1) Nathan Ellis DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Khaleel Ahmed DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1* (2) 0* (0) DNB DNB DNB Matheesha Pathirana DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Vijay Shankar DNP DNP 9 (6) 69* (54) 2* (2) 29 (21) 9 (8) DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Jamie Overton DNP DNP 11 (4) DNP DNP DNP DNB 4* (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Devon Conway DNP DNP DNP 13 (14) 69 (49) 12 (11) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0 (2) 10 (8) Anshul Kamboj DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3* (3) DNB DNP DNB 0 (1) DNB 4* (1) 5* (3) Shaik Rasheed DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 27 (19) 19 (20) 0 (1) 11 (12) 14 (11) DNP DNP Ayush Mhatre DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 32 (15) 30 (19) 7 (6) 94 (48) 0 (2) 43 (20) Dewald Brevis DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 42 (25) 32 (26) 0 (1) 52 (25) 42 (25) Urvil Patel DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 31 (11) 0 (2)

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-29-3 4-0-28-1 4-0-38-2 4-0-25-2 4-0-45-2 3-0-40-0 4-0-38-1 2-0-24-0 3-0-21-1 3.4-0-28-2 3-0-65-0 2-0-14-0 3-0-35-0 Sam Curran 1-0-13-0 3-0-34-0 DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-25-0 3-0-27-0 3-0-34-1 DNP DNP Nathan Ellis 4-0-38-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-31-1 2-0-22-1 4-0-46-1 3-0-21-0 4-0-48-2 3-0-30-0 DNP 4-0-25-0 DNP DNP DNP 3-0-19-0 4-0-41-2 Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-21-0 3-0-37-0 2-0-10-1 2-0-19-1 3-0-18-0 0.1-0-9-0 3-0-24-2 3-0-28-1 3.4-0-22-1 3-0-32-1 3-0-26-0 4-0-34-1 2-0-27-0 Noor Ahmad 4-0-18-4 4-0-36-3 4-0-28-2 3-0-36-1 3-0-32-1 2-0-8-1 4-0-13-0 3-0-36-0 4-0-42-2 4-0-39-1 4-0-26-1 4-0-31-4 3-0-42-1 Matheesha Pathirana DNP 4-0-36-2 4-0-28-2 4-0-31-1 4-0-52-0 DNP 4-0-45-2 1.4-0-34-0 3-0-27-0 4-0-45-2 4-0-36-3 4-0-39-0 2.1-0-22-0 Jamie Overton DNP DNP 2-0-30-0 DNP DNP DNP 2-0-24-0 2-0-29-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mukesh Choudhary DNP DNP DNP 4-0-50-0 2-0-21-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Anshul Kamboj DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-19-1 3-0-20-1 DNP 3-0-16-1 2-0-20-0 3-0-25-0 3-0-38-1 3-0-21-1

Top Player Picks for GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (GT):

Jos Buttler has 640 runs at an average of 58.18 and a 156.86 strike rate in 14 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has five fifties and a century here.

Jos Buttler has been in supreme form and will face a depleted CSK’s bowling attack. Since he also has a fine record at this venue, Buttler looks set for another big score.

Jos Buttler enjoys the pace on the bat, and since this game might be played on a red soil wicket, he will get the nicest batting conditions. He can thrive against CSK.

Jos Buttler has done well against all CSK bowlers. While there have been a few dismissals here and there, Buttler has dominated most of them and should continue doing it.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 33, 30, 64, 50*, & 41*.

Mohammed Siraj (GT):

Mohammed Siraj has 10 wickets at an average of 40.10 and a 24.60 strike rate in 11 innings in Ahmedabad.

Pacers will get additional help in this game, and Siraj knows how to exploit it. He will bowl in two high-wicket-taking phases, powerplay and death overs, and can dismiss a few batters.

Mohammed Siraj has done better against LHBs this season, averaging 23.57. CSK will have at least three LHBs in their batting unit, and Siraj can trouble them.

CSK’s top order hasn’t done well, and Siraj will get some movement early on. That will increase his chances of snaring a few wickets.

Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 0/37, 0/37, 1/29, 2/33, & 0/24.

Prasidh Krishna (GT):

Prasidh Krishna has 18 wickets at an average of 18.72 and a 13.83 strike rate in 11 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

The deck in Ahmedabad will be perfectly suited for Prasidh Krishna’s craft. He will get additional bounce and pace off the surface and can trouble CSK batters, who have blown hot and cold.

Prasidh Krishna has done better against LHBs this season, averaging 10.50. CSK will have multiple LHBs in the batting order, and Krishna can exploit them.

Prasidh Krishna’s last five figures: 0/44, 1/40, 1/37, 2/19, & 1/47.

Ayush Mhatre (CHE):

Ayush Mhatre will open the innings. He is an aggressive batter and can take on pacers in the powerplay.

Ayush Mhatre will enjoy playing in Ahmedabad. The deck here will suit Mhatre since he likes additional bounce, and the ball will come nicely on his willow.

Ayush Mhatre has been severe against pacers this season. He can be ruthless and make a substantial score on a fast pitch.

Ayush Mhtare’s previous five scores: 43, 0, 94, 7, & 30.

Matheesha Pathirana (CHE):

Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets in his only innings in Ahmedabad.

Matheesha Pathirana might get some assistance off the surface in Ahmedabad. Since he bowls in the death overs, Pathirana’s wicket-taking possibility will increase.

Matheesha Pathirana has done better against LHBs this season. GT will have at least four LHBs in their batting unit, increasing Pathirana’s value.

Matheesha Pathirana has dismissed Sai Sudharsan twice, while Shubman Gill, Arshad Khan, and Rashid Khan have lost their wickets once each.

Matheesha Pathirana’s last five figures: 0/22, 0/39, 3/36, 2/45, & 0/27.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 GT vs CHE Prediction

Sai Sudharsan (GT):

Sai Sudharsan has 927 runs at an average of 54.52 and a 158.19 strike rate in 18 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has six fifties and a century here.

Sai Sudharsan has been the best batter of the tournament and will get a flat batting surface. Since CSK have a shaky bowling attack, Sudharsan can thrive against them.

Sai Sudharsan has done well against all CSK bowlers, barring Matheesha Pathirana. He should handle them well, give his form.

Sai Sudharsan has an average of 55.75 and a 155.94 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. No CSK spinner has dismissed him.

Sai Sudharsan’s previous last five scores: 21, 108*, 5, 48, & 39.

Shubman Gill (GT):

Shubman Gill has 1270 runs at an average of 60.47 and a 165.36 strike rate in Ahmedabad. He also has five fifties and four centuries here.

Shubman Gill always scores runs in Ahmedabad. The deck will be flat for batting, and Gill likes pace and bounce, which will be aplenty here.

Shubman Gill has done well against all CSK bowlers. There have been a few dismissals here and there, but Shubman has handled them well.

Since it’s a day game, the new-ball movement won’t be as pronounced. That should ease Gill’s job, and he can make a big score.

Shubman Gill has an average of 134 and a 164.41 strike rate against spinners this season. So, CSK spinners are unlikely to trouble him.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 35, 93*, 43, 76, & 84.

Ravindra Jadeja (CHE):

Ravindra Jadeja has 34 runs in three innings in Ahmedabad. He also has three wickets here.

Ravindra Jadeja has been batting up in the order in the last few matches. That will increase his batting value, and Jadeja can make a reasonable score on a nice batting deck.

Ravindra Jadeja has done better against RHBs this season. GT have quite a few RHBs in their batting lineup, and Jadeja can trouble them.

As a batter, Ravindra Jadeja has done well against all GT bowlers. His only struggles have been against Ishant Sharma, who might not play this game.

Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five scores: 1, 19, 77*, 17, & 21. Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 0/27, 1/34, 0/26, 1/32, & 1/22.

GT vs CHE Player to Avoid

Shivam Dube (CHE):

Shivam Dube might not be too effective in this game. There are several reasons to drop him.

Shivam Dube’s recent form hasn’t been too great this season. He has done well in patches, but his overall form hasn’t been convincing.

Shivam Dube has 72 runs at an average of 36 and a 138.46 strike rate in Ahmedabad.

Shivam Dube has an average of 31 and a 142.76 strike rate against pacers in IPL 2025. Hence, GT speedsters can trouble Dube on a helpful deck.

Shivam Dube’s previous five scores: 39, 45, 8*, 6, & 12.

Grand League Team for GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans are a strong team and will play at home. The Chennai Super Kings have struggled to win matches consistently. Expect GT to win.

