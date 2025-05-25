GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 67 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the 67th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous game.
GT suffered a 33-run defeat in their last encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Bowling first, they conceded 235/2, and while they threatened to chase it down at one stage, GT fell well short of the target.
Meanwhile, CSK lost their previous fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets. Batting first, they could only make 187/8 and bowled poorly, enabling RR to chase down the total in 17.1 overs.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna
Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj
The decks in Ahmedabad have been nice for batting, and expect another good batting surface for this game. GT might prefer playing on a red soil wicket for this game to negate CSK’s spinners’ threat. So, the pitch should have extra bounce.
A temperature of around 39°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|M13
|Sai Sudharsan
|74 (41)
|63 (41)
|49 (36)
|5 (9)
|82 (53)
|56 (37)
|36 (21)
|52 (36)
|39 (30)
|48 (23)
|5 (5)
|108* (61)
|21 (16)
|Shubman Gill
|33 (14)
|38 (27)
|14 (14)
|61* (43)
|2 (3)
|60 (38)
|7 (5)
|90 (55)
|84 (50)
|76 (38)
|43 (36)
|93* (53)
|35 (20)
|Jos Buttler
|54 (33)
|39 (24)
|73* (39)
|0 (3)
|36 (25)
|16 (14)
|97* (54)
|41* (23)
|50* (26)
|64 (37)
|30 (27)
|DNB
|33 (18)
|Sherfane Rutherford
|46 (28)
|18 (11)
|30* (18)
|35* (16)
|7 (3)
|22 (19)
|43 (34)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|28 (15)
|DNB
|38 (22)
|Rahul Tewatia
|6 (2)
|0 (0)
|DNB
|DNB
|24* (12)
|0 (1)
|11* (3)
|0 (2)
|9 (4)
|6 (3)
|11* (8)
|DNB
|2 (3)
|Shahrukh Khan
|6* (1)
|9 (7)
|DNB
|DNB
|36 (20)
|11* (6)
|DNB
|11* (5)
|5* (2)
|6* (2)
|6 (6)
|DNB
|57 (29)
|Arshad Khan
|1* (1)
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|0* (0)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1* (1)
|DNB
|1 (3)
|Sai Kishore
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|1 (2)
|Rashid Khan
|DNB
|6 (4)
|DNB
|DNB
|12 (4)
|4* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (1)
|2 (3)
|DNB
|4* (4)
|Kagiso Rabada
|DNB
|7* (5)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|2 (3)
|Mohammed Siraj
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Prasidh Krishna
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Ishant Sharma
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Washington Sundar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|49 (29)
|DNP
|2 (3)
|DNP
|DNB
|13 (8)
|21 (16)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Gerald Coetzee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|12 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|M13
|Mohammed Siraj
|4-0-54-0
|4-0-34-2
|4-0-19-3
|4-0-17-4
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-50-0
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-32-1
|2-0-24-0
|4-0-33-2
|3-0-29-1
|4-0-37-0
|4-0-37-0
|Kagiso Rabada
|4-0-41-1
|4-0-42-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-34-0
|4-0-45-0
|Arshad Khan
|1-0-21-0
|DNP
|2-0-17-1
|DNP
|2-0-19-1
|2-0-11-0
|4-0-46-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-18-1
|2-0-7-1
|3-0-36-1
|Rashid Khan
|4-0-48-1
|2-0-10-0
|4-0-54-0
|4-0-31-0
|4-0-37-2
|4-0-35-1
|4-0-38-0
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-24-1
|3-0-50-0
|4-0-21-1
|4-0-32-0
|2-0-36-0
|Prasidh Krishna
|3-0-41-0
|4-0-18-2
|4-0-26-1
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-24-3
|4-0-26-2
|4-0-41-4
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-19-2
|4-0-37-1
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-44-0
|Sai Kishore
|4-0-30-3
|4-0-37-1
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-24-2
|2.2-0-20-2
|1.3-0-35-0
|1-0-9-1
|3-0-19-1
|1-0-16-0
|0.4-0-1-0
|4-0-34-2
|4-0-47-1
|3-0-34-1
|Ishant Sharma
|DNP
|2-0-17-0
|2-0-27-1
|4-0-53-0
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-19-1
|2-0-18-1
|2-0-36-0
|3.2-0-35-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Washington Sundar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|4-0-28-1
|DNP
|3-0-36-1
|1.5-0-34-0
|1-0-6-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-29-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Karim Jant
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-30-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Gerald Coetzee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-36-1
|2-0-10-1
|DNP
|DNP
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|M13
|Rachin Ravindra
|65* (45)
|41 (31)
|0 (4)
|3 (6)
|36 (23)
|4 (9)
|37 (22)
|5 (9)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Rahul Tripathi
|2 (3)
|5 (3)
|23 (19)
|DNP
|DNP
|16 (22)
|9 (10)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|53 (26)
|0 (4)
|63 (44)
|5 (4)
|1 (3)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Shivam Dube
|9 (7)
|19 (15)
|18 (10)
|18 (15)
|42 (27)
|31* (29)
|43* (37)
|50 (32)
|12 (9)
|6 (6)
|8* (3)
|45 (40)
|39 (32)
|Deepak Hooda
|3 (5)
|4 (9)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|0 (4)
|DNP
|DNP
|22 (21)
|2 (2)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|Sam Curran
|4 (9)
|8 (13)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|9 (10)
|88 (47)
|5 (5)
|DNP
|DNP
|Ravindra Jadeja
|17 (18)
|25 (19)
|32* (22)
|2 (3)
|9* (5)
|0 (2)
|7 (11)
|53* (35)
|21 (17)
|17 (12)
|77* (45)
|19 (10)
|1 (5)
|MS Dhoni
|0 (2)
|30* (16)
|16 (11)
|30* (26)
|27 (12)
|1 (4)
|26* (11)
|4 (6)
|6 (10)
|11 (4)
|12 (8)
|17* (18)
|16 (17)
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|DNB
|11 (8)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (7)
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|8 (7)
|13 (8)
|Noor Ahmad
|DNB
|0* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (8)
|DNB
|DNB
|2 (3)
|0 (1)
|DNB
|2 (2)
|2* (1)
|Nathan Ellis
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (2)
|0* (0)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Matheesha Pathirana
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Vijay Shankar
|DNP
|DNP
|9 (6)
|69* (54)
|2* (2)
|29 (21)
|9 (8)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Jamie Overton
|DNP
|DNP
|11 (4)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|4* (3)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Devon Conway
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|13 (14)
|69 (49)
|12 (11)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|0 (2)
|10 (8)
|Anshul Kamboj
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3* (3)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|0 (1)
|DNB
|4* (1)
|5* (3)
|Shaik Rasheed
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|27 (19)
|19 (20)
|0 (1)
|11 (12)
|14 (11)
|DNP
|DNP
|Ayush Mhatre
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|32 (15)
|30 (19)
|7 (6)
|94 (48)
|0 (2)
|43 (20)
|Dewald Brevis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|42 (25)
|32 (26)
|0 (1)
|52 (25)
|42 (25)
|Urvil Patel
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|31 (11)
|0 (2)
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|M13
|Khaleel Ahmed
|4-0-29-3
|4-0-28-1
|4-0-38-2
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-45-2
|3-0-40-0
|4-0-38-1
|2-0-24-0
|3-0-21-1
|3.4-0-28-2
|3-0-65-0
|2-0-14-0
|3-0-35-0
|Sam Curran
|1-0-13-0
|3-0-34-0
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-25-0
|3-0-27-0
|3-0-34-1
|DNP
|DNP
|Nathan Ellis
|4-0-38-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|4-0-31-1
|2-0-22-1
|4-0-46-1
|3-0-21-0
|4-0-48-2
|3-0-30-0
|DNP
|4-0-25-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-19-0
|4-0-41-2
|Ravindra Jadeja
|3-0-21-0
|3-0-37-0
|2-0-10-1
|2-0-19-1
|3-0-18-0
|0.1-0-9-0
|3-0-24-2
|3-0-28-1
|3.4-0-22-1
|3-0-32-1
|3-0-26-0
|4-0-34-1
|2-0-27-0
|Noor Ahmad
|4-0-18-4
|4-0-36-3
|4-0-28-2
|3-0-36-1
|3-0-32-1
|2-0-8-1
|4-0-13-0
|3-0-36-0
|4-0-42-2
|4-0-39-1
|4-0-26-1
|4-0-31-4
|3-0-42-1
|Matheesha Pathirana
|DNP
|4-0-36-2
|4-0-28-2
|4-0-31-1
|4-0-52-0
|DNP
|4-0-45-2
|1.4-0-34-0
|3-0-27-0
|4-0-45-2
|4-0-36-3
|4-0-39-0
|2.1-0-22-0
|Jamie Overton
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-30-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-24-0
|2-0-29-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mukesh Choudhary
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-50-0
|2-0-21-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Anshul Kamboj
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-19-1
|3-0-20-1
|DNP
|3-0-16-1
|2-0-20-0
|3-0-25-0
|3-0-38-1
|3-0-21-1
Jos Buttler (GT):
Mohammed Siraj (GT):
Prasidh Krishna (GT):
Ayush Mhatre (CHE):
Matheesha Pathirana (CHE):
Sai Sudharsan (GT):
Shubman Gill (GT):
Ravindra Jadeja (CHE):
Shivam Dube (CHE):
Gujarat Titans are a strong team and will play at home. The Chennai Super Kings have struggled to win matches consistently. Expect GT to win.
