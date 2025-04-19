GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 35 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.

In the last match, GT suffered a six-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They made a decent total in the first innings but bowled poorly to let LSG chase down the target with three balls to spare.

Meanwhile, DC defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a super over. They looked out of the game at one stage, but made a superb comeback to tie the fixture before winning the super over.

GT vs DC: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

GT vs DC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

A lot depends on which deck the game will be played on. If it is a black-soil wicket, the bounce will be low and slower ones will grip and turn. Meanwhile, on a red-soil wicket, the bounce will be high, and speedsters will get more assistance.

Impact of conditions on the match:

A general trend in the three games in Ahmedabad has been that batting has become arduous in the second innings. So, pick more batters and bowlers from the team that bats first.

While there will be some new-ball help for pacers, the overall numbers of speedsters haven’t been as good. Since it’s a day game, they won’t have enough help.

Both teams have world-class spinners. So, give preference to them over fast bowlers.

Pick more top-order players from the Gujarat Titans and middle-order batters from the Delhi Capitals for safe play.

A temperature of around 38°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Scores Sai Sudharsan 74 (41) 63 (41) 49 (36) 5 (9) 82 (53) 56 (37) Shubman Gill 33 (14) 38 (27) 14 (14) 61* (43) 2 (3) 60 (38) Jos Buttler 54 (33) 39 (24) 73* (39) 0 (3) 36 (25) 16 (14) Sherfane Rutherford 46 (28) 18 (11) 30* (18) 35* (16) 7 (3) 22 (19) Rahul Tewatia 6 (2) 0 (0) DNB DNB 24* (12) 0 (1) Shahrukh Khan 6* (1) 9 (7) DNB DNB 36 (20) 11* (6) Arshad Khan 1* (1) DNP DNB DNP 0* (0) DNB Sai Kishore DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB Rashid Khan DNB 6 (4) DNB DNB 12 (4) 4* (2) Kagiso Rabada DNB 7* (5) DNP DNP DNP DNP Mohammed Siraj DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Prasidh Krishna DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Ishant Sharma DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP 49 (29) DNP 2 (3) Final Figures Mohammed Siraj 4-0-54-0 4-0-34-2 4-0-19-3 4-0-17-4 4-0-30-1 4-0-50-0 Kagiso Rabada 4-0-41-1 4-0-42-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP Arshad Khan 1-0-21-0 DNP 2-0-17-1 DNP 2-0-19-1 2-0-11-0 Rashid Khan 4-0-48-1 2-0-10-0 4-0-54-0 4-0-31-0 4-0-37-2 4-0-35-1 Prasidh Krishna 3-0-41-0 4-0-18-2 4-0-26-1 4-0-25-2 4-0-24-3 4-0-26-2 Sai Kishore 4-0-30-3 4-0-37-1 4-0-22-2 4-0-24-2 2.2-0-20-2 1.3-0-35-0 Ishant Sharma DNP 2-0-17-0 2-0-27-1 4-0-53-0 DNP DNP Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP 4-0-28-1 Kulwant Khejroliya DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-29-1 DNP

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores Jake Fraser-McGurk 1 (2) 38 (32) 0 (5) 7 (6) 0 (1) 9 (6) Faf du Plessis 29 (18) 50 (27) DNP 2 (7) DNP DNP Abishek Porel 0 (2) 34* (18) 33 (20) 7 (7) 33 (25) 49 (37) Sameer Rizvi 4 (4) DNP 20 (15) DNP DNP DNP Axar Patel 22 (11) DNB 21 (14) 15 (11) 9 (6) 34 (14) Tristan Stubbs 34 (22) 21* (14) 24* (12) 38* (23) 1 (4) 34* (18) Ashutosh Sharma 66* (31) DNP 1 (1) DNB 17 (14) 15* (11) Vipraj Nigam 39 (15) DNB 1* (2) DNB 14 (8) DNB Mitchell Starc 2 (5) DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB Kuldeep Yadav 5 (5) DNB DNB DNB 1 (1) DNB Mohit Sharma 1* (2) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB Mukesh Kumar DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB KL Rahul DNP 15 (5) 77 (51) 93* (53) 15 (13) 38 (32) Karun Nair DNP DNP DNP DNP 89 (40) 0 (3) Final Figures Mitchell Starc 4-0-42-3 3.4-0-35-5 4-0-27-1 3-0-35-0 3-0-43-0 4-0-36-1 Axar Patel 3-0-18-0 4-0-43-0 1-0-5-0 4-0-52-0 2-0-19-0 3-0-23-1 Vipraj Nigam 2-0-35-1 2-0-21-0 4-0-27-2 4-0-18-2 4-0-41-2 1-0-13-0 Mukesh Kumar 2-0-22-1 2-0-17-0 4-0-36-1 3-1-26-1 4-0-38-1 3-0-31-0 Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-20-2 4-0-22-3 4-0-30-1 4-0-17-2 4-0-23-2 4-0-33-1 Mohit Sharma 4-0-42-0 3-0-25-1 3-0-27-0 2-0-10-1 3-0-40-0 4-0-38-0 Tristan Stubbs 1-0-28-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-12-0

Top Player Picks for GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (GT):

Jos Buttler has 446 runs at an average of 49.55 and a 149.16 strike rate in 11 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has three fifties and a century here.

Jos Buttler is a consistent player who scores runs almost every time. He will bat at No.3 and get enough opportunities to weave a big score again.

Jos Buttler must be cautious against spinners, against whom he has been dismissed thrice in five innings this IPL season. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have got the better of him three times each.

Jos Buttler is a decent player of off-pace bowling and can manoeuvre fields to keep the scoreboard going. Hence, he will again hold the key for GT.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 16, 36, 0, 73*, & 39.

Rashid Khan (GT):

Rashid Khan had a slow start to IPL 2025 but has bowled well in the last few matches. Given that the deck will suit spinners and it’s a day game, his value will be immense.

Rashid Khan has averaged 21.66 against LHBs in IPL 2025. DC will have two quality southpaws – Abishek Porel and Axar Patel – and he will be crucial against them.

Rashid Khan has 22 wickets at an average of 27.86 and a strike rate of 19.36 in 19 innings in Ahmedabad.

Rashid Khan has dismissed Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul thrice, while removing Axar Patel two times in T20s.

Rashid Khan’s previous five figures: 1/35, 2/37, 0/31, 0/54, & 0/10.

Karun Nair (DC):

Karun Nair missed out due to a run out in the last game, but has been in fine form. He looked in great nick in his first match.

Karun Nair is a fine spin player and will be better equipped against Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore. Since he will bat at No.3, Nair will get enough chances to score big.

Karun Nair has 177 runs at 25.28 and a 148.73 strike rate in eight innings in Ahmedabad.

Karun Nair’s recent T20 form has been quite good. He has six 50+ scores in the last ten T20 innings.

Karun Nair’s previous five scores: 0, 89, 26, 4, & 75.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC):

As mentioned above, spinners will get ample assistance in Ahmedabad. Kuldeep Yadav has been the best spinner of IPL 2025 and will be GT’s biggest threat.

Kuldeep Yadav has a solitary wicket in three innings in Ahmedabad.

GT’s middle-order is vulnerable to spin. Their batters haven’t had enough game time in IPL 2025 since the top three have scored bulk runs. So, Kuldeep can run through them if a few early wickets fall.

Given Kuldeep also has a good record against Buttler, he looks certain to have another terrific outing. He has been equally potent against RHBs (averaging 11.95) and LHBs (averaging 15.50) this IPL season.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 1/33, 2/23, 2/17, 1/30, & 3/22.

Mohit Sharma (DC):

Mohit Sharma might look odd, but he can be a game-changer in this game. He was previously associated with GT and has a wonderful record in Ahmedabad.

Mohit Sharma has 29 wickets at an average of 14.17 and a 10.20 strike rate in 14 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.

Mohit Sharma has dismissed Jos Buttler twice in 15 balls. After playing ample cricket with them, he must also know the weaknesses of GT’s openers and can make inroads.

Mohit Sharma has several slower ones and bowls into the pitch, which will be an effective option on a slow Ahmedabad deck in the day game. So, that is another thing going in his favour.

Mohit Sharma’s previous five figures: 0/38, 0/40, 1/10, 0/27, & 1/25.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (GT):

Shubman Gill always scores in Ahmedabad. His record at this venue is immense, and his recent form has been decent.

Shubman Gill has 1152 runs at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 163.40 in 22 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has four fifties and as many centuries here.

Shubman Gill has done well against all DC bowlers. Further, he averages a whopping 72 and strikes at 167.44 against spinners this season. So, he will be vital in countering Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

Shubman Gill’s previous five scores: 60, 2, 61*, 14, & 38.

Sai Sudharsan (GT):

Given the kind of form Sai Sudharsan is in, another big score is well on the cards. He has shown terrific skill sets to succeed on slow Ahmedabad surfaces.

Sai Sudharsan has 822 runs at an average of 58.71 and a 156.27 strike rate in 15 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has six fifties and a century here.

Sai Sudharsan has done well against all DC bowlers. He has also done well against spinners this season. So, he must bat deep to shield the middle order from Kuldeep and Axar.

Sai Sudharsan must be cautious against left-arm pace early on. He has lost his wicket twice against this bowling type in IPL 2025.

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 56, 82, 5, 49, & 63.

Axar Patel (DC):

Axar Patel understands this venue quite well. Since the pitch will be slow, his bowling value will increase massively.

Axar Patel is a terrific spin player and will be vital against quality GT spinners. He might promote himself, which will increase his batting value.

Axar Patel has 89 runs at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 139.06 in five innings in Ahmedabad. He also has nine wickets at an average of 25 and a 22 strike rate in nine innings here.

Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 34, 9, 15, 21, & 22. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 1/23, 0/19, 0/52, 0/5, & 0/43.

GT vs DC Player to Avoid

Shahrukh Khan (GT):

While Shahrukh Khan is a quality player, he might fail in this game. He generally likes having the ball on his bat, but the slow nature of the pitch won’t allow him to power the ball efficiently.

Shahrukh Khan is not as good against spinners. DC have two terrific slow bowlers who will get ample help off the surface.

Shahrukh Khan’s previous five scores: 11*, 36, 9, 6*, & 15.

Grand League Team for GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction

These two are the most consistent sides of IPL 2025. Gujarat Titans will have a home advantage, but Delhi Capitals look like a stronger side. DC’s batting unit is better than GT’s, and they should win.

