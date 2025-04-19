GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 35 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.
In the last match, GT suffered a six-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They made a decent total in the first innings but bowled poorly to let LSG chase down the target with three balls to spare.
Meanwhile, DC defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a super over. They looked out of the game at one stage, but made a superb comeback to tie the fixture before winning the super over.
GT vs DC: Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj
A lot depends on which deck the game will be played on. If it is a black-soil wicket, the bounce will be low and slower ones will grip and turn. Meanwhile, on a red-soil wicket, the bounce will be high, and speedsters will get more assistance.
Impact of conditions on the match:
A general trend in the three games in Ahmedabad has been that batting has become arduous in the second innings. So, pick more batters and bowlers from the team that bats first.
While there will be some new-ball help for pacers, the overall numbers of speedsters haven’t been as good. Since it’s a day game, they won’t have enough help.
Both teams have world-class spinners. So, give preference to them over fast bowlers.
Pick more top-order players from the Gujarat Titans and middle-order batters from the Delhi Capitals for safe play.
A temperature of around 38°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
As mentioned above, spinners will get ample assistance in Ahmedabad. Kuldeep Yadav has been the best spinner of IPL 2025 and will be GT’s biggest threat.
Kuldeep Yadav has a solitary wicket in three innings in Ahmedabad.
GT’s middle-order is vulnerable to spin. Their batters haven’t had enough game time in IPL 2025 since the top three have scored bulk runs. So, Kuldeep can run through them if a few early wickets fall.
Given Kuldeep also has a good record against Buttler, he looks certain to have another terrific outing. He has been equally potent against RHBs (averaging 11.95) and LHBs (averaging 15.50) this IPL season.
Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 1/33, 2/23, 2/17, 1/30, & 3/22.
Mohit Sharma (DC):
Mohit Sharma might look odd, but he can be a game-changer in this game. He was previously associated with GT and has a wonderful record in Ahmedabad.
Mohit Sharma has 29 wickets at an average of 14.17 and a 10.20 strike rate in 14 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.
Mohit Sharma has dismissed Jos Buttler twice in 15 balls. After playing ample cricket with them, he must also know the weaknesses of GT’s openers and can make inroads.
Mohit Sharma has several slower ones and bowls into the pitch, which will be an effective option on a slow Ahmedabad deck in the day game. So, that is another thing going in his favour.
Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction
Shubman Gill (GT):
Shubman Gill always scores in Ahmedabad. His record at this venue is immense, and his recent form has been decent.
Shubman Gill has 1152 runs at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 163.40 in 22 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has four fifties and as many centuries here.
Shubman Gill has done well against all DC bowlers. Further, he averages a whopping 72 and strikes at 167.44 against spinners this season. So, he will be vital in countering Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.
These two are the most consistent sides of IPL 2025. Gujarat Titans will have a home advantage, but Delhi Capitals look like a stronger side. DC’s batting unit is better than GT’s, and they should win.