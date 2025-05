GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 64 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 64 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match no. 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill’s Titans have qualified for the playoffs with 18 points from 12 games, and are vying for a top-two finish. They hammered Delhi Capitals in the previous game by 10 wickets. Sai Sudharsan scored an unbeaten 108 off 61 while Gill made 93 not-out off 53 as they chased down 200 without a sweat.

Lucknow Super Giants’ playoff hopes ended after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous match. They have five wins from 12 games, and can only reach 14 points. They posted 205 against SRH on the back of Mitch Marsh (65 off 39) and Aiden Markram (61 off 38) but bowlers failed to deliver.

GT vs LSG: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford.

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, M Siddharth, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Will O’Rourke.

Impact Player: Akash Deep.

GT vs LSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Ahmedabad has produced excellent pitches for the shorter format, with batters often dominating the proceedings. Fast bowlers get a narrow window, with some new-ball movement. Since 2022, the average first innings score at the ground in IPL reads 188. The number stands at 216 in the ongoing season.

The weather is forecast to be mainly clear on Thursday evening with the temperature hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Batter Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Sai Sudharsan 74 (41) 63 (41) 49 (36) 5 (9) 82 (53) 56 (37) 36 (21) 52 (36) 39 (30) 48 (23) 5 (5) 108* (61) Shubman Gill 33 (14) 38 (27) 14 (14) 61* (43) 2 (3) 60 (38) 7 (5) 90 (55) 84 (50) 76 (38) 43 (36) 93* (53) Jos Buttler 54 (33) 39 (24) 73* (39) 0 (3) 36 (25) 16 (14) 97* (54) 41* (23) 50* (26) 64 (37) 30 (27) DNB Sherfane Rutherford 46 (28) 18 (11) 30* (18) 35* (16) 7 (3) 22 (19) 43 (34) DNB DNP DNP 28 (15) DNB Rahul Tewatia 6 (2) 0 (0) DNB DNB 24* (12) 0 (1) 11* (3) 0 (2) 9 (4) 6 (3) 11* (8) DNB Shahrukh Khan 6* (1) 9 (7) DNB DNB 36 (20) 11* (6) DNB 11* (5) 5* (2) 6* (2) 6 (6) DNB Arshad Khan 1* (1) DNP DNB DNP 0* (0) DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP 1* (1) DNB Sai Kishore DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNB Rashid Khan DNB 6 (4) DNB DNB 12 (4) 4* (2) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) 2 (3) DNB Kagiso Rabada DNB 7* (5) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB Mohammed Siraj DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Prasidh Krishna DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Ishant Sharma DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP 49 (29) DNP 2 (3) DNP DNB 13 (8) 21 (16) DNP DNP Gerald Coetzee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 12 (6) DNP Bowler Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Mohammed Siraj 4-0-54-0 4-0-34-2 4-0-19-3 4-0-17-4 4-0-30-1 4-0-50-0 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-1 2-0-24-0 4-0-33-2 3-0-29-1 4-0-37-0 Kagiso Rabada 4-0-41-1 4-0-42-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-34-0 Arshad Khan 1-0-21-0 DNP 2-0-17-1 DNP 2-0-19-1 2-0-11-0 4-0-46-1 DNP DNP DNP 3-0-18-1 2-0-7-1 Rashid Khan 4-0-48-1 2-0-10-0 4-0-54-0 4-0-31-0 4-0-37-2 4-0-35-1 4-0-38-0 4-0-25-2 4-0-24-1 3-0-50-0 4-0-21-1 4-0-32-0 Prasidh Krishna 3-0-41-0 4-0-18-2 4-0-26-1 4-0-25-2 4-0-24-3 4-0-26-2 4-0-41-4 4-0-25-2 4-0-47-1 4-0-19-2 4-0-37-1 4-0-40-1 Sai Kishore 4-0-30-3 4-0-37-1 4-0-22-2 4-0-24-2 2.2-0-20-2 1.3-0-35-0 1-0-9-1 3-0-19-1 1-0-16-0 0.4-0-1-0 4-0-34-2 4-0-47-1 Ishant Sharma DNP 2-0-17-0 2-0-27-1 4-0-53-0 DNP DNP 3-0-19-1 2-0-18-1 2-0-36-0 3.2-0-35-1 DNP DNP Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP 4-0-28-1 DNP 3-0-36-1 1.5-0-34-0 1-0-6-0 DNP DNP Kulwant Khejroliya DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-29-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Karim Jant DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1-0-30-0 DNP DNP DNP Gerald Coetzee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-36-1 2-0-10-1 DNP

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Batter Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Aiden Markram 15 (13) 1 (4) 28 (18) 53 (38) 47 (28) 58 (31) 6 (6) 66 (45) 52 (33) 9 (11) 13 (10) 61 (38) Mitchell Marsh 72 (36) 52 (31) 0 (1) 61 (30) 81 (48) DNP 30 (25) 4 (6) 45 (36) 34 (24) 0 (5) 65 (39) Nicholas Pooran 75 (30) 70 (26) 44 (30) 12 (6) 87* (36) 61 (34) 8 (9) 11 (8) 9 (5) 27 (15) 6 (5) 45 (26) Rishabh Pant 0 (6) 15 (15) 2 (5) 2 (6) DNB 21 (18) 63 (49) 3 (9) 0 (2) 4 (2) 18 (17) 7 (6) David Miller 27* (19) 13* (7) 19 (18) 30 (19) 4* (4) 7 (11) 0* (0) 7* (8) 14* (15) 24 (16) 11 (8) DNP Ayush Badoni 4 (5) 6 (6) 41 (33) 27 (14) DNB 28* (20) 22 (17) 50 (34) 36 (21) 35 (22) 74 (40) 3 (5) Shardul Thakur 0 (2) 22* (8) 3* (3) 5* (2) DNB DNB 6 (4) DNB DNB DNP DNP 4 (1) Shahbaz Ahmed 9 (8) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravi Bishnoi 0 (2) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 13 (14) DNP 0* (0) Digvesh Rathi 0* (0) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1 (3) DNB DNB Prince Yadav DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB 4* (9) 1* (1) DNP Manimaran Siddharth DNB DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Abdul Samad DNP 22* (8) 27 (12) 4 (2) 6 (4) 2* (3) 20 (11) 30* (10) 2 (8) 2 (4) 45 (24) 3 (6) Bowler Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Shardul Thakur 2-0-19-2 4-0-34-4 3-0-39-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-52-2 4-0-34-2 4-0-56-0 3-0-34-1 2-0-28-0 DNP DNP 4-0-39-1 Manimaran Siddharth 4-0-39-2 DNP 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Digvesh Rathi 4-0-31-2 4-0-40-1 4-0-30-2 4-0-21-1 4-0-33-1 4-0-30-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-30-0 4-0-24-0 4-0-48-1 4-0-46-2 4-0-37-2 Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-53-2 4-0-42-1 3-0-43-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-47-1 4-0-36-2 3-0-18-2 3-0-19-0 3-0-36-0 4-0-41-1 DNP 1-0-26-0 Prince Yadav 4-0-47-0 4-0-29-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-0 2.5-0-23-0 4-0-44-1 4-0-43-1 DNP Shahbaz Ahmed 1.3-0-22-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Avesh Khan DNP 4-0-45-1 3-0-30-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-32-1 3.3-0-32-1 4-0-37-3 3-0-19-0 4-0-42-2 4-0-57-0 3-0-25-0 Akash Deep DNP DNP DNP 4-0-46-1 4-0-55-2 3-0-33-0 1-0-13-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-33-0 Aiden Markram DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-15-0 4-0-25-1 2-0-18-1 3-0-30-2 DNB DNB 1-0-14-0 Mayank Yadav DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-40-2 4-0-60-0 DNP Akash Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-30-2 DNP William O’Rourke DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2.2-0-31-1

Top Player Picks for GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (LSG)

Aiden Markram has had a solid season, his best in IPL career.

He has piled on 409 runs from 12 innings at an average of 34 while striking at 149.

The South African batter has five half centuries to his credit, including 61 off 38 in the most recent outing.

He has also picked four wickets with the ball but may not be effective here.

Markram’s last five innings: 66 (45), 52 (33), 9 (11), 13 (10), 61 (38).

Mitch Marsh (LSG)

Much like Markram, Mitch Marsh has also had a surprisingly good IPL season.

The Aussie batter has scored 443 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 157 and average of 40.

Marsh has hit five scores of fifty or more runs, including 65 off 39 against SRH.

Marsh’s last five innings: 4 (6), 45 (36), 34 (24), 0 (5), 65 (39).

Prasidh Krishna (GT)

Prasidh Krishna has had a great season, and is the leading wicket-taker.

He has bowled with superb control and made use of his hit-the-deck style to great effect.

He has taken 21 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.85 and strike rate of 13.42.

Krishna’s last five innings: 2/25, 1/47, 2/19, 1/37, 1/40.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has been phenomenal in the tournament, piling on runs while taking minimal risks.

He is the top run-getter with 617 runs at an average of 56 and strike rate of 157.

The left-hand opening batter smashed a superb 108* off 61 balls in the previous game, and

He also has five half centuries to his credit.

Sudharsan’s last five batting innings: 52 (36), 39 (30), 48 (23), 5 (5), 108* (61).

Shubman Gill (GT)

Like his opening partner, Shubman Gill has also been highly consistent in IPL 2025.

He has amassed 601 runs from 12 innings at an average of 60 while maintaining a great strike rate of 155.

The Titans skipper has registered six half centuries in the tournament, including an unbeaten 93 off 53 in the last outing.

Gill has a magnificent record at Ahmedabad, with 1,235 runs at 61.75 average and 165 strike rate.

Gill’s last five innings: 90 (55), 84 (50), 76 (38), 43 (36), 93* (53).

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran has had a good season for Lucknow Super Giants, predominantly batting at number three.

He has smashed 455 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 198 while averaging 41.

The left-hand batter hit 61 off 34 deliveries in the previous clash between these two teams.

Pooran has registered four fifties in the competition, and hit 45 off 26 in the previous innings.

His last five batting innings: 11 (8), 9 (5), 27 (15), 6 (5), 45 (26).

GT vs LSG Player to Avoid

Rishabh Pant (LSG)

Rishabh Pant has had a season to forget with the bat and as a captain.

He has made only 135 runs in 12 innings at an abysmal average of 12 and strike rate of 100.

Grand League Team for GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans have been in terrific form in the season. Their top three is the strongest in the tournament, and teams have found it hard to get through them. Titans also have a more potent bowling attack.

