GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Eliminator Today, Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Impact Players, and Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their last games.
GT suffered an 83-run defeat in their previous fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Bowling first, they conceded 230/5 in the first innings and batted poorly to bundle on a mere 147.
Meanwhile, MI lost their last encounter against Punjab Kings by seven wickets. Batting first, they scored 184/7, but bowled poorly to let PBKS chase down the target in 18.3 overs.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna
Mumbai Indians: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Charith Asalanka, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Player: Karn Sharma
Generally, the surfaces in Mullanpur have been good for batting, and another solid batting pitch is expected. The ball will come nicely on the willow, and run-scoring will be easier. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
ALSO READ:
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|M13
|M14
|Sai Sudharsan
|74 (41)
|63 (41)
|49 (36)
|5 (9)
|82 (53)
|56 (37)
|36 (21)
|52 (36)
|39 (30)
|48 (23)
|5 (5)
|108* (61)
|21 (16)
|41 (28)
|Shubman Gill
|33 (14)
|38 (27)
|14 (14)
|61* (43)
|2 (3)
|60 (38)
|7 (5)
|90 (55)
|84 (50)
|76 (38)
|43 (36)
|93* (53)
|35 (20)
|13 (9)
|Jos Buttler
|54 (33)
|39 (24)
|73* (39)
|0 (3)
|36 (25)
|16 (14)
|97* (54)
|41* (23)
|50* (26)
|64 (37)
|30 (27)
|DNB
|33 (18)
|5 (7)
|Sherfane Rutherford
|46 (28)
|18 (11)
|30* (18)
|35* (16)
|7 (3)
|22 (19)
|43 (34)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|28 (15)
|DNB
|38 (22)
|0 (4)
|Rahul Tewatia
|6 (2)
|0 (0)
|DNB
|DNB
|24* (12)
|0 (1)
|11* (3)
|0 (2)
|9 (4)
|6 (3)
|11* (8)
|DNB
|2 (3)
|14 (10)
|Shahrukh Khan
|6* (1)
|9 (7)
|DNB
|DNB
|36 (20)
|11* (6)
|DNB
|11* (5)
|5* (2)
|6* (2)
|6 (6)
|DNB
|57 (29)
|19 (15)
|Arshad Khan
|1* (1)
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|0* (0)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1* (1)
|DNB
|1 (3)
|20 (14)
|Sai Kishore
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|1 (2)
|3 (7)
|Rashid Khan
|DNB
|6 (4)
|DNB
|DNB
|12 (4)
|4* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (1)
|2 (3)
|DNB
|4* (4)
|12 (8)
|Kagiso Rabada
|DNB
|7* (5)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|2 (3)
|DNP
|Mohammed Siraj
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|3* (4)
|Prasidh Krishna
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Ishant Sharma
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Washington Sundar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|49 (29)
|DNP
|2 (3)
|DNP
|DNB
|13 (8)
|21 (16)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Gerald Coetzee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|12 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|5 (5)
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|M13
|M14
|Mohammed Siraj
|4-0-54-0
|4-0-34-2
|4-0-19-3
|4-0-17-4
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-50-0
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-32-1
|2-0-24-0
|4-0-33-2
|3-0-29-1
|4-0-37-0
|4-0-37-0
|4-0-47-0
|Kagiso Rabada
|4-0-41-1
|4-0-42-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-34-0
|4-0-45-0
|DNP
|Arshad Khan
|1-0-21-0
|DNP
|2-0-17-1
|DNP
|2-0-19-1
|2-0-11-0
|4-0-46-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-18-1
|2-0-7-1
|3-0-36-1
|2-0-42-0
|Rashid Khan
|4-0-48-1
|2-0-10-0
|4-0-54-0
|4-0-31-0
|4-0-37-2
|4-0-35-1
|4-0-38-0
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-24-1
|3-0-50-0
|4-0-21-1
|4-0-32-0
|2-0-36-0
|4-0-42-1
|Prasidh Krishna
|3-0-41-0
|4-0-18-2
|4-0-26-1
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-24-3
|4-0-26-2
|4-0-41-4
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-19-2
|4-0-37-1
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-44-0
|4-0-22-2
|Sai Kishore
|4-0-30-3
|4-0-37-1
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-24-2
|2.2-0-20-2
|1.3-0-35-0
|1-0-9-1
|3-0-19-1
|1-0-16-0
|0.4-0-1-0
|4-0-34-2
|4-0-47-1
|3-0-34-1
|2-0-23-1
|Ishant Sharma
|DNP
|2-0-17-0
|2-0-27-1
|4-0-53-0
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-19-1
|2-0-18-1
|2-0-36-0
|3.2-0-35-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Washington Sundar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|4-0-28-1
|DNP
|3-0-36-1
|1.5-0-34-0
|1-0-6-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-29-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Karim Jant
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-30-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Gerald Coetzee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-36-1
|2-0-10-1
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-34-0
|Shahrukh Khan
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1-0-13-1
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|M13
|M14
|Rohit Sharma
|0 (4)
|8 (4)
|13 (12)
|DNP
|17 (9)
|18 (12)
|26 (16)
|76* (45)
|70 (46)
|12 (5)
|53 (36)
|7 (8)
|5 (5)
|24 (21)
|Ryan Rickelton
|13 (7)
|6 (9)
|62* (41)
|10 (5)
|17 (10)
|41 (25)
|31 (23)
|24 (19)
|11 (8)
|58 (32)
|61 (38)
|2 (2)
|25 (18)
|27 (20)
|Will Jacks
|11 (7)
|DNP
|16 (17)
|5 (7)
|22 (18)
|1* (1)
|36 (26)
|DNB
|22 (19)
|29 (21)
|DNB
|53 (35)
|21 (13)
|17 (8)
|Suryakumar Yadav
|29 (26)
|48 (28)
|27* (9)
|67 (43)
|28 (26)
|40 (28)
|26 (15)
|68* (30)
|40* (19)
|54 (28)
|48* (23)
|35 (24)
|73* (43)
|57 (39)
|Tilak Varma
|31 (25)
|39 (36)
|DNB
|25 (23)
|56 (29)
|59 (33)
|21 (17)
|DNB
|2* (2)
|6 (5)
|DNB
|7 (7)
|27 (27)
|1 (4)
|Robin Minz
|3 (9)
|3 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Naman Dhir
|17 (12)
|18* (11)
|DNB
|46 (24)
|11 (6)
|38* (17)
|0 (3)
|DNB
|DNB
|25* (11)
|DNB
|7 (10)
|24* (8)
|20 (12)
|Mitchell Santner
|11 (13)
|18* (9)
|DNB
|2* (2)
|8 (4)
|DNB
|0* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|1* (1)
|Deepak Chahar
|28 (15)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|8* (8)
|DNB
|DNB
|Trent Boult
|1 (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Satyanarayana Raju
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Vignesh Puthur
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Hardik Pandya
|DNP
|11 (17)
|DNB
|28* (16)
|42 (15)
|2 (4)
|21 (9)
|DNB
|DNB
|5 (7)
|48* (23)
|1 (3)
|3 (6)
|26 (15)
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Corbin Bosch
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|20 (10)
|DNB
|27 (22)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Karn Sharma
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNP
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|M13
|M14
|Trent Boult
|3-0-27-0
|4-0-34-1
|4-0-23-1
|3-0-28-1
|4-0-57-2
|2-0-21-0
|4-0-29-1
|4-0-43-0
|4-0-26-4
|4-0-20-3
|2.1-0-28-3
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-29-1
|3.3-0-36-0
|Deepak Chahar
|2-0-18-1
|4-0-39-1
|2-0-19-2
|2-0-23-0
|2-0-29-0
|3-0-24-1
|4-0-47-0
|4-0-32-1
|4-0-12-2
|3-0-38-0
|2-0-13-1
|3-0-32-1
|3-0-22-1
|3-0-28-0
|Satyanarayana Raju
|1-0-13-0
|3-0-40-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mitchell Santner
|2.1-0-24-0
|3-0-25-0
|3.2-0-17-1
|4-0-46-0
|4-0-40-0
|4-0-43-2
|1-0-8-0
|3-0-14-1
|4-0-19-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-11-3
|4-0-41-2
|Will Jacks
|4-0-32-1
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|1-0-10-0
|DNB
|3-0-14-2
|1-0-4-0
|DNB
|2-0-18-2
|DNB
|1-0-15-0
|1-0-16-1
|1-0-11-0
|Vignesh Puthur
|4-0-32-3
|DNP
|2-0-21-1
|4-0-31-1
|1-0-10-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-15-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Naman Dhir
|3-0-12-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Hardik Pandya
|DNP
|4-0-29-2
|2-0-10-1
|4-0-36-5
|4-0-45-2
|2-0-21-0
|4-0-42-1
|2-0-13-0
|3-0-31-1
|1-0-10-0
|1-0-2-1
|1-0-18-0
|DNB
|2-0-29-0
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|DNP
|2-0-28-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ashwani Kumar
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-24-4
|3-0-39-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-42-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-28-2
|DNP
|1-0-16-0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-29-0
|4-0-44-1
|4-0-21-1
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-39-1
|4-0-22-4
|4-0-15-2
|4-0-19-2
|3.2-0-12-3
|4-0-23-1
|Karn Sharma
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-36-3
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-25-0
|4-0-23-3
|2-0-13-0
|3-0-31-1
|DNP
|Corbin Bosch
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-26-1
|3-0-29-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
Sherfane Rutherford (GT):
Mohammed Siraj (GT):
Prasidh Krishna (GT):
Tilak Varma (MI):
Trent Boult (MI):
Sai Sudharsan (GT):
Shubman Gill (GT):
Suryakumar Yadav (MI):
Rohit Sharma (MI):
Gujarat Titans have been consistent, but their issues have been visible in the last few games. Mumbai Indians have a bowling attack to succeed in Mullanpur. Expect MI to win.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.