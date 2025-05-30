News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians have a bowling attack to succeed in Mullanpur, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Eliminator Today, Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Impact Players, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 30, 2025 - 11 min read
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians have a bowling attack to succeed in Mullanpur, so they should win.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their last games.

GT suffered an 83-run defeat in their previous fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Bowling first, they conceded 230/5 in the first innings and batted poorly to bundle on a mere 147.

Meanwhile, MI lost their last encounter against Punjab Kings by seven wickets. Batting first, they scored 184/7, but bowled poorly to let PBKS chase down the target in 18.3 overs.

GT vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Charith Asalanka, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Karn Sharma

GT vs MI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Generally, the surfaces in Mullanpur have been good for batting, and another solid batting pitch is expected. The ball will come nicely on the willow, and run-scoring will be easier. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

  • There will be some swing for new-ball bowlers in Mullanpur. So, pick more powerplay pacers in this game.
  • The spinners will have assistance in both innings. We can try a few tweakers in this game.
  • Pick more top-order batters from the Gujarat Titans and middle-order batters from the Mumbai Indians.

A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Scores
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6M7M8M9M10M11M12M13M14
Sai Sudharsan74 (41)63 (41)49 (36)5 (9)82 (53)56 (37)36 (21)52 (36)39 (30)48 (23)5 (5)108* (61)21 (16)41 (28)
Shubman Gill33 (14)38 (27)14 (14)61* (43)2 (3)60 (38)7 (5)90 (55)84 (50)76 (38)43 (36)93* (53)35 (20)13 (9)
Jos Buttler54 (33)39 (24)73* (39)0 (3)36 (25)16 (14)97* (54)41* (23)50* (26)64 (37)30 (27)DNB33 (18)5 (7)
Sherfane Rutherford46 (28)18 (11)30* (18)35* (16)7 (3)22 (19)43 (34)DNBDNPDNP28 (15)DNB38 (22)0 (4)
Rahul Tewatia6 (2)0 (0)DNBDNB24* (12)0 (1)11* (3)0 (2)9 (4)6 (3)11* (8)DNB2 (3)14 (10)
Shahrukh Khan6* (1)9 (7)DNBDNB36 (20)11* (6)DNB11* (5)5* (2)6* (2)6 (6)DNB57 (29)19 (15)
Arshad Khan1* (1)DNPDNBDNP0* (0)DNBDNBDNPDNPDNP1* (1)DNB1 (3)20 (14)
Sai KishoreDNB1* (1)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNPDNB1 (2)3 (7)
Rashid KhanDNB6 (4)DNBDNB12 (4)4* (2)DNBDNBDNB0 (1)2 (3)DNB4* (4)12 (8)
Kagiso RabadaDNB7* (5)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB2 (3)DNP
Mohammed SirajDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB3* (4)
Prasidh KrishnaDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Ishant SharmaDNBDNBDNBDNBDNPDNPDNBDNBDNBDNBDNPDNPDNPDNP
Washington SundarDNPDNPDNP49 (29)DNP2 (3)DNPDNB13 (8)21 (16)DNPDNPDNPDNP
Gerald CoetzeeDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB12 (6)DNPDNP5 (5)
Final Figures
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6M7M8M9M10M11M12M13M14
Mohammed Siraj4-0-54-04-0-34-24-0-19-34-0-17-44-0-30-14-0-50-04-0-47-14-0-32-12-0-24-04-0-33-23-0-29-14-0-37-04-0-37-04-0-47-0
Kagiso Rabada4-0-41-14-0-42-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-34-04-0-45-0DNP
Arshad Khan1-0-21-0DNP2-0-17-1DNP2-0-19-12-0-11-04-0-46-1DNPDNPDNP3-0-18-12-0-7-13-0-36-12-0-42-0
Rashid Khan4-0-48-12-0-10-04-0-54-04-0-31-04-0-37-24-0-35-14-0-38-04-0-25-24-0-24-13-0-50-04-0-21-14-0-32-02-0-36-04-0-42-1
Prasidh Krishna3-0-41-04-0-18-24-0-26-14-0-25-24-0-24-34-0-26-24-0-41-44-0-25-24-0-47-14-0-19-24-0-37-14-0-40-14-0-44-04-0-22-2
Sai Kishore4-0-30-34-0-37-14-0-22-24-0-24-22.2-0-20-21.3-0-35-01-0-9-13-0-19-11-0-16-00.4-0-1-04-0-34-24-0-47-13-0-34-12-0-23-1
Ishant SharmaDNP2-0-17-02-0-27-14-0-53-0DNPDNP3-0-19-12-0-18-12-0-36-03.2-0-35-1DNPDNPDNPDNP
Washington SundarDNPDNPDNPDNBDNP4-0-28-1DNP3-0-36-11.5-0-34-01-0-6-0DNPDNPDNPDNP
Kulwant KhejroliyaDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-29-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Karim JantDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP1-0-30-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Gerald CoetzeeDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-36-12-0-10-1DNPDNP3-0-34-0
Shahrukh KhanDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB1-0-13-1

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Scores
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6M7M8M9M10M11M12M13M14
Rohit Sharma0 (4)8 (4)13 (12)DNP17 (9)18 (12)26 (16)76* (45)70 (46)12 (5)53 (36)7 (8)5 (5)24 (21)
Ryan Rickelton13 (7)6 (9)62* (41)10 (5)17 (10)41 (25)31 (23)24 (19)11 (8)58 (32)61 (38)2 (2)25 (18)27 (20)
Will Jacks11 (7)DNP16 (17)5 (7)22 (18)1* (1)36 (26)DNB22 (19)29 (21)DNB53 (35)21 (13)17 (8)
Suryakumar Yadav29 (26)48 (28)27* (9)67 (43)28 (26)40 (28)26 (15)68* (30)40* (19)54 (28)48* (23)35 (24)73* (43)57 (39)
Tilak Varma31 (25)39 (36)DNB25 (23)56 (29)59 (33)21 (17)DNB2* (2)6 (5)DNB7 (7)27 (27)1 (4)
Robin Minz3 (9)3 (6)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Naman Dhir17 (12)18* (11)DNB46 (24)11 (6)38* (17)0 (3)DNBDNB25* (11)DNB7 (10)24* (8)20 (12)
Mitchell Santner11 (13)18* (9)DNB2* (2)8 (4)DNB0* (1)DNBDNBDNPDNPDNPDNB1* (1)
Deepak Chahar28 (15)DNBDNBDNB0 (1)DNBDNBDNBDNB1* (1)DNB8* (8)DNBDNB
Trent Boult1 (2)DNBDNBDNB1* (1)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Satyanarayana Raju1* (1)DNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Vignesh PuthurDNBDNPDNBDNBDNBDNPDNPDNPDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Hardik PandyaDNP11 (17)DNB28* (16)42 (15)2 (4)21 (9)DNBDNB5 (7)48* (23)1 (3)3 (6)26 (15)
Mujeeb Ur RahmanDNPDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Corbin BoschDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP20 (10)DNB27 (22)DNPDNPDNP
Karn SharmaDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNBDNBDNPDNPDNBDNB1* (1)DNBDNP
Final Figures
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6M7M8M9M10M11M12M13M14
Trent Boult3-0-27-04-0-34-14-0-23-13-0-28-14-0-57-22-0-21-04-0-29-14-0-43-04-0-26-44-0-20-32.1-0-28-34-0-22-24-0-29-13.3-0-36-0
Deepak Chahar2-0-18-14-0-39-12-0-19-22-0-23-02-0-29-03-0-24-14-0-47-04-0-32-14-0-12-23-0-38-02-0-13-13-0-32-13-0-22-13-0-28-0
Satyanarayana Raju1-0-13-03-0-40-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Mitchell Santner2.1-0-24-03-0-25-03.2-0-17-14-0-46-04-0-40-04-0-43-21-0-8-03-0-14-14-0-19-0DNPDNPDNP4-0-11-34-0-41-2
Will Jacks4-0-32-1DNPDNBDNP1-0-10-0DNB3-0-14-21-0-4-0DNB2-0-18-2DNB1-0-15-01-0-16-11-0-11-0
Vignesh Puthur4-0-32-3DNP2-0-21-14-0-31-11-0-10-1DNPDNPDNP1-0-15-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Naman Dhir3-0-12-0DNBDNBDNPDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Hardik PandyaDNP4-0-29-22-0-10-14-0-36-54-0-45-22-0-21-04-0-42-12-0-13-03-0-31-11-0-10-01-0-2-11-0-18-0DNB2-0-29-0
Mujeeb Ur RahmanDNP2-0-28-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Ashwani KumarDNPDNP3-0-24-43-0-39-1DNPDNPDNP2-0-42-1DNPDNPDNP4-0-28-2DNP1-0-16-0
Jasprit BumrahDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-29-04-0-44-14-0-21-14-0-25-24-0-39-14-0-22-44-0-15-24-0-19-23.2-0-12-34-0-23-1
Karn SharmaDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-36-3DNBDNPDNP2-0-25-04-0-23-32-0-13-03-0-31-1DNP
Corbin BoschDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-26-13-0-29-0DNPDNPDNP

Top Player Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Sherfane Rutherford (GT):

  • Sherfane Rutherford will bat in the middle order and get the nicest batting conditions. The new-ball movement will be gone, and Rutherford will find it easier to score.
  • Sherfane Rutherford has a strike rate of 158.92 against spinners without any dismissals in IPL 2025. Since MI don’t have a great spin attack, Rutherford can handle them well in the middle order.
  • Sherfane Rutherford has a strike rate of 312.50 without any dismissals against Mitchell Santner. He should be comfortable against MI’s premium spinner.
  • Sherfane Rutherford’s only negative matchup in this game is Trent Boult, who has dismissed him twice in 22 balls.
  • Sherfane Rutherford’s last five scores: 0, 38, 28, 43, & 22.

Mohammed Siraj (GT):

  • Mohammed Siraj will bowl with the new ball. He will get ample assistance early on and can dismiss a few batters.
  • Mohammed Siraj might get an extended powerplay spell in this game. That will boost his chances of snaring wickets.
  • MI’s openers can have issues against the moving ball since they go hard after the bowlers right from the start. That will increase his probability of taking wickets.
  • Mohammed Siraj has an average of 25.42 against LHBs in IPL 2025. MI will have at least three LHBs in their batting unit, and Siraj can trouble them.
  • Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 0/47, 0/37, 0/37, 1/29, & 2/33.

Prasidh Krishna (GT):

  • Prasidh Krishna has been fabulous with his bowling skills this season. He has picked wickets in almost all games and should have another good outing.
  • Prasidh Krishna might get some extra bounce off the surface in Mullanpur. That can trouble a few MI batters.
  • Prasidh Krishna has an average of 11.50 against LHBs in IPL 2025. MI will have at least three LHBs in their batting unit, increasing Krishna’s bowling value.
  • Prasidh Krishna has dismissed Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma twice, and Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir once.
  • Prasidh Krishna’s last five figures: 2/22, 0/44, 1/40, 1/37, & 2/19.

Tilak Varma (MI):

  • Tilak Varma scored 34 runs in his only innings in Mullanpur.
  • Tilak Varma will bat in the middle order and get nice batting conditions. The new-ball movement will be gone, and Tilak can make a substantial score.
  • Tilak Varma has an average of 75 and a 129.05 strike rate against spinners in 2025. Hence, he can handle GT’s spinners well and negate their threat.
  • Tilak Varma will get value for his shots in Mullanpur. Since the surface will be flat, he can manage GT bowlers well.
  • Tilak Varma’s previous five scores: 1, 27, 7, 6, & 2*.

Trent Boult (MI):

  • Trent Boult took a solitary wicket in his only innings in Mullanpur.
  • Trent Boult will bowl with the new ball and get ample movement early on. He knows how to swing the ball in the powerplay and can dismiss a few batters.
  • Trent Boult has also improved massively as a death-over bowler. He lands his yorkers well and has developed a few other variations to remain unpredictable.
  • Trent Boult has performed better against LHBs in IPL 2025. GT will have at least four LHBs in their batting unit, and Boult can trouble them.
  • Trent Boult’s last five figures: 0/39, 1/29, 2/22, 3/28, & 3/22.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 GT vs MI Prediction

Sai Sudharsan (GT):

  • Sai Sudharsan scored 31 runs in his only innings in Mullanpur.
  • Sai Sudharsan will open the innings. He has the skills to handle the new-ball movement and should be comfortable against MI’s speedsters.
  • Sai Sudharsan has an average of 54.75 and a 155.87 strike rate against pacers in IPL 2025. He is unlikely to have issues with MI’s pace attack.
  • Sai Sudharsan knows how to build long knocks. He can make a big one on a nice batting surface.
  • Sai Sudharsan’s previous five scores: 41, 21, 108*, 5, & 48.

Shubman Gill (GT):

  • Shubman Gill scored 35 runs in his only innings in Mullanpur.
  • Shubman Gill is another player capable of handling the new-ball threat. If he settles in, Gill can make a big score.
  • Shubman Gill has an average of 135 and a 163.63 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. Since MI don’t have a formidable spin attack, Gill can dismantle MI.
  • Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 13, 35, 93*, 43, & 76.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

  • Suryakumar Yadav scored 78 runs in his only innings in Mullanpur.
  • Suryakumar Yadav will bat at No.3. He has a fine record at this position, increasing his batting value.
  • Suryakumar Yadav has been sensational with the willow this season. He has scored runs in every game and should make another substantial score on a nice batting track.
  • Suryakumar Yadav has an average of 99 and a 164.08 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. He has done well against GT spinners and should take them on.
  • Suryakumar Yadav’s previous five scores: 57, 73*, 35, 48*, & 54.

GT vs MI Player to Avoid

Rohit Sharma (MI):

  • Rohit Sharma will open the innings. Given his issues against the new-ball movement, Rohit might fall early.
  • Rohit Sharma did well in the middle, but his form has hit a low again. He might not succeed against a quality GT attack.
  • Rohit Sharma has issues against most GT bowlers. Rashid Khan has dismissed him four times, Prasidh Krishna twice, and Mohammed Siraj, Sai Kishore, and Arshad Khan once each.
  • Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 24, 5, 7, 53, & 12.

Grand League Team for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Eliminator Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Eliminator Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans have been consistent, but their issues have been visible in the last few games. Mumbai Indians have a bowling attack to succeed in Mullanpur. Expect MI to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

GT vs MI
GT vs MI Dream11
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction
GT vs MI Dream11 Team
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Dream11
IPL 2025 Dream11 Prediction
IPL 2025 Dream11 Team
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Eliminator Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

12:26 pm
Sagar Paul
ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Match Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Match Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

5:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s pace attack might be more suited to the conditions, so they should win.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, Qualifier 1 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Impact Players, and Pitch Report

12:30 pm
Darpan Jain
PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction for Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between PBKS and RCB.
May 28, 2025
Sandip Pawar
LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction for Match 70 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 70 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 70 between LSG and RCB.
May 27, 2025
Sandip Pawar
LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: RCB have played better cricket and have more match-winners, so they should win.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 70 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

May 27, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.