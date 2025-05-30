GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Eliminator Today, Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Impact Players, and Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their last games.

GT suffered an 83-run defeat in their previous fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Bowling first, they conceded 230/5 in the first innings and batted poorly to bundle on a mere 147.

Meanwhile, MI lost their last encounter against Punjab Kings by seven wickets. Batting first, they scored 184/7, but bowled poorly to let PBKS chase down the target in 18.3 overs.

GT vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Charith Asalanka, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Karn Sharma

GT vs MI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Generally, the surfaces in Mullanpur have been good for batting, and another solid batting pitch is expected. The ball will come nicely on the willow, and run-scoring will be easier. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

There will be some swing for new-ball bowlers in Mullanpur. So, pick more powerplay pacers in this game.

The spinners will have assistance in both innings. We can try a few tweakers in this game.

Pick more top-order batters from the Gujarat Titans and middle-order batters from the Mumbai Indians.

A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 M14 Sai Sudharsan 74 (41) 63 (41) 49 (36) 5 (9) 82 (53) 56 (37) 36 (21) 52 (36) 39 (30) 48 (23) 5 (5) 108* (61) 21 (16) 41 (28) Shubman Gill 33 (14) 38 (27) 14 (14) 61* (43) 2 (3) 60 (38) 7 (5) 90 (55) 84 (50) 76 (38) 43 (36) 93* (53) 35 (20) 13 (9) Jos Buttler 54 (33) 39 (24) 73* (39) 0 (3) 36 (25) 16 (14) 97* (54) 41* (23) 50* (26) 64 (37) 30 (27) DNB 33 (18) 5 (7) Sherfane Rutherford 46 (28) 18 (11) 30* (18) 35* (16) 7 (3) 22 (19) 43 (34) DNB DNP DNP 28 (15) DNB 38 (22) 0 (4) Rahul Tewatia 6 (2) 0 (0) DNB DNB 24* (12) 0 (1) 11* (3) 0 (2) 9 (4) 6 (3) 11* (8) DNB 2 (3) 14 (10) Shahrukh Khan 6* (1) 9 (7) DNB DNB 36 (20) 11* (6) DNB 11* (5) 5* (2) 6* (2) 6 (6) DNB 57 (29) 19 (15) Arshad Khan 1* (1) DNP DNB DNP 0* (0) DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP 1* (1) DNB 1 (3) 20 (14) Sai Kishore DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNB 1 (2) 3 (7) Rashid Khan DNB 6 (4) DNB DNB 12 (4) 4* (2) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) 2 (3) DNB 4* (4) 12 (8) Kagiso Rabada DNB 7* (5) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 2 (3) DNP Mohammed Siraj DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 3* (4) Prasidh Krishna DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Ishant Sharma DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP 49 (29) DNP 2 (3) DNP DNB 13 (8) 21 (16) DNP DNP DNP DNP Gerald Coetzee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 12 (6) DNP DNP 5 (5)

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 M14 Mohammed Siraj 4-0-54-0 4-0-34-2 4-0-19-3 4-0-17-4 4-0-30-1 4-0-50-0 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-1 2-0-24-0 4-0-33-2 3-0-29-1 4-0-37-0 4-0-37-0 4-0-47-0 Kagiso Rabada 4-0-41-1 4-0-42-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-34-0 4-0-45-0 DNP Arshad Khan 1-0-21-0 DNP 2-0-17-1 DNP 2-0-19-1 2-0-11-0 4-0-46-1 DNP DNP DNP 3-0-18-1 2-0-7-1 3-0-36-1 2-0-42-0 Rashid Khan 4-0-48-1 2-0-10-0 4-0-54-0 4-0-31-0 4-0-37-2 4-0-35-1 4-0-38-0 4-0-25-2 4-0-24-1 3-0-50-0 4-0-21-1 4-0-32-0 2-0-36-0 4-0-42-1 Prasidh Krishna 3-0-41-0 4-0-18-2 4-0-26-1 4-0-25-2 4-0-24-3 4-0-26-2 4-0-41-4 4-0-25-2 4-0-47-1 4-0-19-2 4-0-37-1 4-0-40-1 4-0-44-0 4-0-22-2 Sai Kishore 4-0-30-3 4-0-37-1 4-0-22-2 4-0-24-2 2.2-0-20-2 1.3-0-35-0 1-0-9-1 3-0-19-1 1-0-16-0 0.4-0-1-0 4-0-34-2 4-0-47-1 3-0-34-1 2-0-23-1 Ishant Sharma DNP 2-0-17-0 2-0-27-1 4-0-53-0 DNP DNP 3-0-19-1 2-0-18-1 2-0-36-0 3.2-0-35-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP 4-0-28-1 DNP 3-0-36-1 1.5-0-34-0 1-0-6-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Kulwant Khejroliya DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-29-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Karim Jant DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1-0-30-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Gerald Coetzee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-36-1 2-0-10-1 DNP DNP 3-0-34-0 Shahrukh Khan DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-13-1

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 M14 Rohit Sharma 0 (4) 8 (4) 13 (12) DNP 17 (9) 18 (12) 26 (16) 76* (45) 70 (46) 12 (5) 53 (36) 7 (8) 5 (5) 24 (21) Ryan Rickelton 13 (7) 6 (9) 62* (41) 10 (5) 17 (10) 41 (25) 31 (23) 24 (19) 11 (8) 58 (32) 61 (38) 2 (2) 25 (18) 27 (20) Will Jacks 11 (7) DNP 16 (17) 5 (7) 22 (18) 1* (1) 36 (26) DNB 22 (19) 29 (21) DNB 53 (35) 21 (13) 17 (8) Suryakumar Yadav 29 (26) 48 (28) 27* (9) 67 (43) 28 (26) 40 (28) 26 (15) 68* (30) 40* (19) 54 (28) 48* (23) 35 (24) 73* (43) 57 (39) Tilak Varma 31 (25) 39 (36) DNB 25 (23) 56 (29) 59 (33) 21 (17) DNB 2* (2) 6 (5) DNB 7 (7) 27 (27) 1 (4) Robin Minz 3 (9) 3 (6) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Naman Dhir 17 (12) 18* (11) DNB 46 (24) 11 (6) 38* (17) 0 (3) DNB DNB 25* (11) DNB 7 (10) 24* (8) 20 (12) Mitchell Santner 11 (13) 18* (9) DNB 2* (2) 8 (4) DNB 0* (1) DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB 1* (1) Deepak Chahar 28 (15) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB 8* (8) DNB DNB Trent Boult 1 (2) DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Satyanarayana Raju 1* (1) DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Vignesh Puthur DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Hardik Pandya DNP 11 (17) DNB 28* (16) 42 (15) 2 (4) 21 (9) DNB DNB 5 (7) 48* (23) 1 (3) 3 (6) 26 (15) Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Corbin Bosch DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 20 (10) DNB 27 (22) DNP DNP DNP Karn Sharma DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB DNP DNP DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNP

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 M14 Trent Boult 3-0-27-0 4-0-34-1 4-0-23-1 3-0-28-1 4-0-57-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-29-1 4-0-43-0 4-0-26-4 4-0-20-3 2.1-0-28-3 4-0-22-2 4-0-29-1 3.3-0-36-0 Deepak Chahar 2-0-18-1 4-0-39-1 2-0-19-2 2-0-23-0 2-0-29-0 3-0-24-1 4-0-47-0 4-0-32-1 4-0-12-2 3-0-38-0 2-0-13-1 3-0-32-1 3-0-22-1 3-0-28-0 Satyanarayana Raju 1-0-13-0 3-0-40-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mitchell Santner 2.1-0-24-0 3-0-25-0 3.2-0-17-1 4-0-46-0 4-0-40-0 4-0-43-2 1-0-8-0 3-0-14-1 4-0-19-0 DNP DNP DNP 4-0-11-3 4-0-41-2 Will Jacks 4-0-32-1 DNP DNB DNP 1-0-10-0 DNB 3-0-14-2 1-0-4-0 DNB 2-0-18-2 DNB 1-0-15-0 1-0-16-1 1-0-11-0 Vignesh Puthur 4-0-32-3 DNP 2-0-21-1 4-0-31-1 1-0-10-1 DNP DNP DNP 1-0-15-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Naman Dhir 3-0-12-0 DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Hardik Pandya DNP 4-0-29-2 2-0-10-1 4-0-36-5 4-0-45-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-42-1 2-0-13-0 3-0-31-1 1-0-10-0 1-0-2-1 1-0-18-0 DNB 2-0-29-0 Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP 2-0-28-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ashwani Kumar DNP DNP 3-0-24-4 3-0-39-1 DNP DNP DNP 2-0-42-1 DNP DNP DNP 4-0-28-2 DNP 1-0-16-0 Jasprit Bumrah DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-29-0 4-0-44-1 4-0-21-1 4-0-25-2 4-0-39-1 4-0-22-4 4-0-15-2 4-0-19-2 3.2-0-12-3 4-0-23-1 Karn Sharma DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-36-3 DNB DNP DNP 2-0-25-0 4-0-23-3 2-0-13-0 3-0-31-1 DNP Corbin Bosch DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-26-1 3-0-29-0 DNP DNP DNP

Top Player Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Sherfane Rutherford (GT):

Sherfane Rutherford will bat in the middle order and get the nicest batting conditions. The new-ball movement will be gone, and Rutherford will find it easier to score.

Sherfane Rutherford has a strike rate of 158.92 against spinners without any dismissals in IPL 2025. Since MI don’t have a great spin attack, Rutherford can handle them well in the middle order.

Sherfane Rutherford has a strike rate of 312.50 without any dismissals against Mitchell Santner. He should be comfortable against MI’s premium spinner.

Sherfane Rutherford’s only negative matchup in this game is Trent Boult, who has dismissed him twice in 22 balls.

Sherfane Rutherford’s last five scores: 0, 38, 28, 43, & 22.

Mohammed Siraj (GT):

Mohammed Siraj will bowl with the new ball. He will get ample assistance early on and can dismiss a few batters.

Mohammed Siraj might get an extended powerplay spell in this game. That will boost his chances of snaring wickets.

MI’s openers can have issues against the moving ball since they go hard after the bowlers right from the start. That will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Mohammed Siraj has an average of 25.42 against LHBs in IPL 2025. MI will have at least three LHBs in their batting unit, and Siraj can trouble them.

Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 0/47, 0/37, 0/37, 1/29, & 2/33.

Prasidh Krishna (GT):

Prasidh Krishna has been fabulous with his bowling skills this season. He has picked wickets in almost all games and should have another good outing.

Prasidh Krishna might get some extra bounce off the surface in Mullanpur. That can trouble a few MI batters.

Prasidh Krishna has an average of 11.50 against LHBs in IPL 2025. MI will have at least three LHBs in their batting unit, increasing Krishna’s bowling value.

Prasidh Krishna has dismissed Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma twice, and Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir once.

Prasidh Krishna’s last five figures: 2/22, 0/44, 1/40, 1/37, & 2/19.

Tilak Varma (MI):

Tilak Varma scored 34 runs in his only innings in Mullanpur.

Tilak Varma will bat in the middle order and get nice batting conditions. The new-ball movement will be gone, and Tilak can make a substantial score.

Tilak Varma has an average of 75 and a 129.05 strike rate against spinners in 2025. Hence, he can handle GT’s spinners well and negate their threat.

Tilak Varma will get value for his shots in Mullanpur. Since the surface will be flat, he can manage GT bowlers well.

Tilak Varma’s previous five scores: 1, 27, 7, 6, & 2*.

Trent Boult (MI):

Trent Boult took a solitary wicket in his only innings in Mullanpur.

Trent Boult will bowl with the new ball and get ample movement early on. He knows how to swing the ball in the powerplay and can dismiss a few batters.

Trent Boult has also improved massively as a death-over bowler. He lands his yorkers well and has developed a few other variations to remain unpredictable.

Trent Boult has performed better against LHBs in IPL 2025. GT will have at least four LHBs in their batting unit, and Boult can trouble them.

Trent Boult’s last five figures: 0/39, 1/29, 2/22, 3/28, & 3/22.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 GT vs MI Prediction

Sai Sudharsan (GT):

Sai Sudharsan scored 31 runs in his only innings in Mullanpur.

Sai Sudharsan will open the innings. He has the skills to handle the new-ball movement and should be comfortable against MI’s speedsters.

Sai Sudharsan has an average of 54.75 and a 155.87 strike rate against pacers in IPL 2025. He is unlikely to have issues with MI’s pace attack.

Sai Sudharsan knows how to build long knocks. He can make a big one on a nice batting surface.

Sai Sudharsan’s previous five scores: 41, 21, 108*, 5, & 48.

Shubman Gill (GT):

Shubman Gill scored 35 runs in his only innings in Mullanpur.

Shubman Gill is another player capable of handling the new-ball threat. If he settles in, Gill can make a big score.

Shubman Gill has an average of 135 and a 163.63 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. Since MI don’t have a formidable spin attack, Gill can dismantle MI.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 13, 35, 93*, 43, & 76.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

Suryakumar Yadav scored 78 runs in his only innings in Mullanpur.

Suryakumar Yadav will bat at No.3. He has a fine record at this position, increasing his batting value.

Suryakumar Yadav has been sensational with the willow this season. He has scored runs in every game and should make another substantial score on a nice batting track.

Suryakumar Yadav has an average of 99 and a 164.08 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. He has done well against GT spinners and should take them on.

Suryakumar Yadav’s previous five scores: 57, 73*, 35, 48*, & 54.

GT vs MI Player to Avoid

Rohit Sharma (MI):

Rohit Sharma will open the innings. Given his issues against the new-ball movement, Rohit might fall early.

Rohit Sharma did well in the middle, but his form has hit a low again. He might not succeed against a quality GT attack.

Rohit Sharma has issues against most GT bowlers. Rashid Khan has dismissed him four times, Prasidh Krishna twice, and Mohammed Siraj, Sai Kishore, and Arshad Khan once each.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 24, 5, 7, 53, & 12.

Grand League Team for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans have been consistent, but their issues have been visible in the last few games. Mumbai Indians have a bowling attack to succeed in Mullanpur. Expect MI to win.

