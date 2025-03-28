News
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction for IPL 2025 match 9.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 28, 2025

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 9 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 match 9 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction for IPL 2025 match 9.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are desperate to get off the mark after losing their opening match. 

In their first game, Gujarat Titans fell 11 runs short of the target against Punjab Kings. Chasing 244, Sai Sudharsan top scored with 74 off 41 while Jos Buttler made a fifty but they could not keep up with the asking rate. 

Mumbai Indians lost their season opener to Chennai Super Kings by four wickets. Their batters could only manage 155 on a dry pitch. Young left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur (3 for 32) was the only bright spot for them. 

Probable GT vs MI Playing XI and Impact Players:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

Impact Player: Vignesh Puthur

GT vs MI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions 

The pitches in Ahmedabad have generally been very good for batting as seen in the previous game. The match between Titans and Punjab Kings witnessed over 470 runs across two innings. The average first score at the ground reads 183 since 2022. 

The weather is likely to be mainly clear and warm, with the temperature around 28 degree Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

BatterScores
Sai Sudharsan 74 (41)
Shubman Gill33 (14)
Jos Buttler 54 (33)
Sherfane Rutherford 46 (28)
Rahul Tewatia 6* (2)
M Shahrukh Khan 6* (1)
Rashid Khan DNB
BowlerFigures
Mohammed Siraj4-0-54-0
Kagiso Rabada4-0-41-1
Arshad Khan1-0-21-0
Rashid Khan4-0-48-1
Prasidh Krishna3-0-41-0
Sai Kishore4-0-30-3

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

BatterScores
Rohit Sharma 0 (4)
Ryan Rickelton 13 (7)
Will Jacks 11 (7)
Suryakumar Yadav 29 (26)
Tilak Varma 31 (25)
Robin Minz 3 (9)
Naman Dhir 17 (12)
Mitchell Santner 11 (13)
Deepak Chahar 28 (15)
Hardik Pandya DNP
BowlerFigures
Trent Boult3-0-27-0
Deepak Chahar2-0-18-1
Satyanarayana Raju1-0-13-0
Mitchell Santner2.1-0-24-0
Will Jacks4-0-32-1
Vignesh Puthur4-0-32-3
Naman Dhir3-0-12-0
Hardik Pandya DNP

Top Player Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction:

Hardik Pandya (MI)

  • Hardik Pandya will be back for this game after missing the previous fixture due to an over-rate penalty. 
  • With two inexperienced bowlers in the side, Hardik is likely to bowl more overs, which increases his fantasy potential. 
  • Hardik has 351 runs at this venue at an average of 31.90, along with 12 wickets. 
  • Hardik’s last five batting innings: 9 (6), 53 (30), 40 (35), 7 (6), 3 (4).
  • Hardik’s last five bowling innings: 0/23, 0/11, 2/33, 1/6, 2/42.

Jos Buttler (GT) 

  • Jos Buttler batted at number three in the previous game and made 54 runs in 33 deliveries. 
  • He has 371 runs at Ahmedabad, averaging 53 and striking at 148.40. That includes one century and four half centuries. 
  • He also has a great record against Mumbai Indians, with 552 runs at 55.20 average and 144.50 strike rate. 
  • Buttler’s last five innings: 54 (33), 7 (7), 2 (3), 24 (22), 45 (30).

Rashid Khan (GT)

  • Rashid Khan had a poor outing against Punjab Kings but he remains a top fantasy option. 
  • The leg-spinner has a terrific record against Mumbai Indians, having picked 20 wickets from 15 games at an economy of 6.10. 
  • Rashid’s last five innings: 1/48, 1/19, 2/33, 2/25, 1/25. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction:

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 

  • Suryakumar Yadav has not been in the best of form but his quality and batting position makes him a good captaincy option. 
  • He has an excellent record against the Gujarat Titans bowlers and chances of him doing well here look good. 
  • SKY has scored 108 runs off 63 deliveries at Ahmedabad in three innings. 
  • Suryakumar’s last five innings: 29 (26), 2 (3), 0 (4), 14 (7), 12 (7). 

Shubman Gill (GT) 

  • Subman Gill looked in magnificent touch in the previous game, smashing 33 runs off 14 deliveries. 
  • The GT skipper has a phenomenal record in Ahmedabad, with 1,112 runs at an average of 69.50 and strike rate of 164.74. 
  • Shubman has four hundreds and four fifties at this venue in the shorter format. 
  • Gill’s last five innings: 33 (14), 39 (37), 34 (16), 13 (14), 58* (39).

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

  • Sai Sudharsan began the IPL 2025 season with a 74 off 41 against Punjab Kings. 
  • The left-hand batter has been a prolific run-scorer in the league, with 1,108 runs at an average of 48.07 and strike rate of 141.32.
  • He has 677 runs to his credit in Ahmedabad, averaging 56.41 at a strike rate of 156.71. 
  • Sudharsan’s last five innings: 74 (41), 9 (9), 103 (51), 6 (14), 84* (49).   

GT vs MI Player to Avoid:

Shahrukh Khan (GT)

  • Shahrukh Khan will bat at number six for Gujarat Titans.
  • With several quality players batting ahead of him, Shahrukh is unlikely to get much time with the bat in the middle. 

Grand League Team for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 9 Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction 

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 9 Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction:

Gujarat Titans have defeated Mumbai Indians in all three games played at Ahmedabad. They have had a hang of these conditions while MI will be coming off a match on a challenging pitch in Chennai. Mumbai are also without their spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Back Gujarat Titans to win this encounter. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Fantasy Cricket
GT vs MI Predictions
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians

