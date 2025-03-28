GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 9 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 match 9 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.
Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are desperate to get off the mark after losing their opening match.
In their first game, Gujarat Titans fell 11 runs short of the target against Punjab Kings. Chasing 244, Sai Sudharsan top scored with 74 off 41 while Jos Buttler made a fifty but they could not keep up with the asking rate.
Mumbai Indians lost their season opener to Chennai Super Kings by four wickets. Their batters could only manage 155 on a dry pitch. Young left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur (3 for 32) was the only bright spot for them.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju
Impact Player: Vignesh Puthur
The pitches in Ahmedabad have generally been very good for batting as seen in the previous game. The match between Titans and Punjab Kings witnessed over 470 runs across two innings. The average first score at the ground reads 183 since 2022.
The weather is likely to be mainly clear and warm, with the temperature around 28 degree Celsius.
|Batter
|Scores
|Sai Sudharsan
|74 (41)
|Shubman Gill
|33 (14)
|Jos Buttler
|54 (33)
|Sherfane Rutherford
|46 (28)
|Rahul Tewatia
|6* (2)
|M Shahrukh Khan
|6* (1)
|Rashid Khan
|DNB
|Bowler
|Figures
|Mohammed Siraj
|4-0-54-0
|Kagiso Rabada
|4-0-41-1
|Arshad Khan
|1-0-21-0
|Rashid Khan
|4-0-48-1
|Prasidh Krishna
|3-0-41-0
|Sai Kishore
|4-0-30-3
|Batter
|Scores
|Rohit Sharma
|0 (4)
|Ryan Rickelton
|13 (7)
|Will Jacks
|11 (7)
|Suryakumar Yadav
|29 (26)
|Tilak Varma
|31 (25)
|Robin Minz
|3 (9)
|Naman Dhir
|17 (12)
|Mitchell Santner
|11 (13)
|Deepak Chahar
|28 (15)
|Hardik Pandya
|DNP
|Bowler
|Figures
|Trent Boult
|3-0-27-0
|Deepak Chahar
|2-0-18-1
|Satyanarayana Raju
|1-0-13-0
|Mitchell Santner
|2.1-0-24-0
|Will Jacks
|4-0-32-1
|Vignesh Puthur
|4-0-32-3
|Naman Dhir
|3-0-12-0
|Hardik Pandya
|DNP
Hardik Pandya (MI)
Jos Buttler (GT)
Rashid Khan (GT)
Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
Shubman Gill (GT)
Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Shahrukh Khan (GT)
Gujarat Titans have defeated Mumbai Indians in all three games played at Ahmedabad. They have had a hang of these conditions while MI will be coming off a match on a challenging pitch in Chennai. Mumbai are also without their spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Back Gujarat Titans to win this encounter.
