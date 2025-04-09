News
GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: The Gujarat Titans are a strong team and will have a home advantage, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 9, 2025

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 23 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: The Gujarat Titans are a strong team and will have a home advantage, so they should win.

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face each other in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.

GT defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in their last match. They bowled brilliantly in the first innings to restrict the opponent to a low score and later chased it down with 20 balls to spare.

In their previous encounter, RR registered an emphatic win by 50 runs over Punjab Kings (PBKS). They made an above par total in the first dig and bowled brilliantly to defend the total later.

Probable GT vs RR Playing XI and Impact Players:

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Kumar Kartikeya

GT vs RR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The track in Ahmedabad always offers some new-ball help for pacers, and the case should remain the same in this game. However, once the ball gets old, the deck should become easy for batting. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 41°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Scores
Sai Sudharsan74 (41)63 (41)49 (36)5 (9)
Shubman Gill33 (14)38 (27)14 (14)61* (43)
Jos Buttler54 (33)39 (24)73* (39)0 (3)
Sherfane Rutherford (IP)46 (28)18 (11)30* (18)35* (16)
Rahul Tewatia6 (2)0 (0)DNBDNB
Shahrukh Khan6* (1)9 (7)DNBDNB
Arshad Khan1* (1)DNPDNBDNP
Sai KishoreDNB1* (1)DNBDNB
Rashid KhanDNB6 (4)DNBDNB
Kagiso RabadaDNB7* (5)DNPDNP
Mohammed SirajDNBDNBDNBDNB
Prasidh KrishnaDNBDNBDNBDNB
Ishant SharmaDNBDNBDNBDNB
Washington SundarDNPDNPDNP49 (29)
Final Figures
Mohammed Siraj4-0-54-04-0-34-24-0-19-34-0-17-4
Kagiso Rabada4-0-41-14-0-42-1DNPDNP
Arshad Khan1-0-21-0DNP2-0-17-1DNP
Rashid Khan4-0-48-12-0-10-04-0-54-04-0-31-0
Prasidh Krishna3-0-41-04-0-18-24-0-26-14-0-25-2
Sai Kishore4-0-30-34-0-37-14-0-22-24-0-24-2
Ishant SharmaDNP2-0-17-02-0-27-14-0-53-0
Washington SundarDNPDNPDNPDNB

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Scores
Yashasvi Jaiswal1 (5)29 (24)4 (3)67 (45)
Sanju Samson66 (37)13 (11)20 (16)38 (26)
Riyan Parag4 (2)25 (15)37 (28)43* (25)
Nitish Rana11 (8)8 (9)81 (36)12 (7)
Dhruv Jurel70 (35)33 (28)3 (7)13* (5)
Shimron Hetmyer42 (23)7 (8)19 (16)20 (12)
Shubham Dubey34* (11)9 (12)DNPDNP
Jofra Archer1 (1)16 (7)0 (2)DNB
Maheesh TheekshanaDNB1* (1)2* (4)DNB
Tushar DeshpandeDNB2* (1)1* (2)DNP
Sandeep SharmaDNBDNBDNBDNB
Fazalhaq Farooqi (IP)DNBDNPDNPDNP
Wanindu HasarangaDNP4 (4)4 (5)DNB
Kumar KartikeyaDNPDNP1 (1)DNB
Final Figures
Fazalhaq Farooqi3-0-49-0DNPDNPDNP
Maheesh Theekshana4-0-52-24-0-32-04-0-30-04-0-26-2
Jofra Archer4-0-76-02.3-0-33-03-1-13-14-0-25-3
Sandeep Sharma4-0-51-12-0-11-04-0-42-14-0-21-2
Nitish Rana1-0-9-01-0-9-0DNBDNB
Tushar Deshpande4-0-44-31-0-7-04-0-45-0DNP
Riyan ParagDNB4-0-25-0DNBDNB
Wanindu HasarangaDNP3-0-34-14-0-35-44-0-36-1
Kumar KartikeyaDNPDNP1-0-10-02-0-21-1

Top Player Picks for GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Sai Sudharsan (GT):

  • Sai Sudharsan has been in terrific form and has vast experience playing in Ahmedabad. He can score big again.
  • Sai Sudharsan has 740 runs at an average of 56.92 and a strike rate of 156.44 in 14 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has five fifties and a century here.
  • Sai Sudharsan has done well against most RR bowlers. He can score big.
  • Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 5, 49, 63, 74, & 9.

Rashid Khan (GT):

  • Rashid Khan hasn’t performed according to expectations but is a match-winner. He can contribute with both bat and ball.
  • Rashid Khan has 20 wickets at an average of 28.80 and a strike rate of 20.10 in 18 innings in Ahmedabad.
  • Rashid Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 5 wickets, 76.80 average, & 9.40 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 6 wickets, 21 average, & 7.49 economy rate.
  • Rashid Khan’s previous five figures: 0/31, 0/54, 0/10, 1/48, & 1/19.

Mohammed Siraj (GT):

  • Mohammed Siraj has been sensational this IPL season. He will get assistance with the new ball.
  • Mohammed Siraj has 6 wickets at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 25 in seven innings in Ahmedabad.
  • Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 16 wickets, 18.62 average, & 8.56 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 40.25 average, & 9.16 economy rate.
  • Mohammed Siraj’s last five figures: 4/17, 3/19, 2/34, 0/54, & 0/11.

Sanju Samson (RR):

  • Sanju Samson has 235 runs at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 131.28 in 11 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.
  • Sanju Samson vs Mohammed Siraj in T20s: 36 runs, 31 balls, 12 average, 116.12 SR, & 3 dismissals.
  • Sanju Samson’s previous five scores: 38, 20, 13, 66, & 16.

Jofra Archer (RR):

  • Jofra Archer will get some assistance off the deck in Ahmedabad. He can snare a few wickets.
  • Jofra Archer has 7 wickets at an average of 22.14 and a strike rate of 17.14 in five innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
  • Jofra Archer vs RHBs in IPL 2025: 1 wicket, 57 average, & 8.55 economy rate. Jofra Archer vs LHBs in IPL 2025: 3 wickets, 30 average, & 13.17 economy rate.
  • Jofra Archer’s last five figures: 3/25, 1/13, 0/33, 0/76, & 1/55.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (GT):

  • Shubman Gill has 1150 runs at an average of 67.64 and a strike rate of 163.81 in 21 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has four fifties and as many centuries here.
  • Shubman Gill vs Jofra Archer in T20s: 9 runs, 13 balls, 4.50 average, 69.23 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • Shubman Gill’s previous five scores: 61*, 14, 38, 33, & 39.

Jos Buttler (GT):

  • Jos Buttler has 410 runs at an average of 51.25 and a strike rate of 149.63 in ten innings in Ahmedabad. He also has three fifties and a century here.
  • Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 0, 73*, 39, 54, & 7.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has 89 runs at an average of 22.25 and a strike rate of 134.84 in four innings in Ahmedabad.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal’s previous five scores: 67, 4, 29, 1, & 10.

GT vs RR Player to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia (GT):

  • Rahul Tewatia will bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction

The Gujarat Titans are a strong team and will have a home advantage. Their bowling is nicely suited for the conditions in Ahmedabad. Expect GT to win.

