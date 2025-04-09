GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 23 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face each other in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.
GT defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in their last match. They bowled brilliantly in the first innings to restrict the opponent to a low score and later chased it down with 20 balls to spare.
In their previous encounter, RR registered an emphatic win by 50 runs over Punjab Kings (PBKS). They made an above par total in the first dig and bowled brilliantly to defend the total later.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player: Ishant Sharma
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma
Impact Player: Kumar Kartikeya
The track in Ahmedabad always offers some new-ball help for pacers, and the case should remain the same in this game. However, once the ball gets old, the deck should become easy for batting. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 41°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
ALSO READ:
|Scores
|Sai Sudharsan
|74 (41)
|63 (41)
|49 (36)
|5 (9)
|Shubman Gill
|33 (14)
|38 (27)
|14 (14)
|61* (43)
|Jos Buttler
|54 (33)
|39 (24)
|73* (39)
|0 (3)
|Sherfane Rutherford (IP)
|46 (28)
|18 (11)
|30* (18)
|35* (16)
|Rahul Tewatia
|6 (2)
|0 (0)
|DNB
|DNB
|Shahrukh Khan
|6* (1)
|9 (7)
|DNB
|DNB
|Arshad Khan
|1* (1)
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|Sai Kishore
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|Rashid Khan
|DNB
|6 (4)
|DNB
|DNB
|Kagiso Rabada
|DNB
|7* (5)
|DNP
|DNP
|Mohammed Siraj
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Prasidh Krishna
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Ishant Sharma
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Washington Sundar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|49 (29)
|Final Figures
|Mohammed Siraj
|4-0-54-0
|4-0-34-2
|4-0-19-3
|4-0-17-4
|Kagiso Rabada
|4-0-41-1
|4-0-42-1
|DNP
|DNP
|Arshad Khan
|1-0-21-0
|DNP
|2-0-17-1
|DNP
|Rashid Khan
|4-0-48-1
|2-0-10-0
|4-0-54-0
|4-0-31-0
|Prasidh Krishna
|3-0-41-0
|4-0-18-2
|4-0-26-1
|4-0-25-2
|Sai Kishore
|4-0-30-3
|4-0-37-1
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-24-2
|Ishant Sharma
|DNP
|2-0-17-0
|2-0-27-1
|4-0-53-0
|Washington Sundar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|Scores
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|1 (5)
|29 (24)
|4 (3)
|67 (45)
|Sanju Samson
|66 (37)
|13 (11)
|20 (16)
|38 (26)
|Riyan Parag
|4 (2)
|25 (15)
|37 (28)
|43* (25)
|Nitish Rana
|11 (8)
|8 (9)
|81 (36)
|12 (7)
|Dhruv Jurel
|70 (35)
|33 (28)
|3 (7)
|13* (5)
|Shimron Hetmyer
|42 (23)
|7 (8)
|19 (16)
|20 (12)
|Shubham Dubey
|34* (11)
|9 (12)
|DNP
|DNP
|Jofra Archer
|1 (1)
|16 (7)
|0 (2)
|DNB
|Maheesh Theekshana
|DNB
|1* (1)
|2* (4)
|DNB
|Tushar Deshpande
|DNB
|2* (1)
|1* (2)
|DNP
|Sandeep Sharma
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Fazalhaq Farooqi (IP)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|DNP
|4 (4)
|4 (5)
|DNB
|Kumar Kartikeya
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (1)
|DNB
|Final Figures
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|3-0-49-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Maheesh Theekshana
|4-0-52-2
|4-0-32-0
|4-0-30-0
|4-0-26-2
|Jofra Archer
|4-0-76-0
|2.3-0-33-0
|3-1-13-1
|4-0-25-3
|Sandeep Sharma
|4-0-51-1
|2-0-11-0
|4-0-42-1
|4-0-21-2
|Nitish Rana
|1-0-9-0
|1-0-9-0
|DNB
|DNB
|Tushar Deshpande
|4-0-44-3
|1-0-7-0
|4-0-45-0
|DNP
|Riyan Parag
|DNB
|4-0-25-0
|DNB
|DNB
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|DNP
|3-0-34-1
|4-0-35-4
|4-0-36-1
|Kumar Kartikeya
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-10-0
|2-0-21-1
Sai Sudharsan (GT):
Rashid Khan (GT):
Mohammed Siraj (GT):
Sanju Samson (RR):
Jofra Archer (RR):
Shubman Gill (GT):
Jos Buttler (GT):
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):
Rahul Tewatia (GT):
The Gujarat Titans are a strong team and will have a home advantage. Their bowling is nicely suited for the conditions in Ahmedabad. Expect GT to win.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.