GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 51 Playing XI IPL 2025
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: May 2, 2025

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 51 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 51 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 51 Playing XI IPL 2025

Match no. 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on each other. The match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans are vying for a top-two spot, having accumulated 12 points from nine games so far. They have won six games in the season but lost their previous game against Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets. Shubman Gill (84 off 50) and Jos Buttler (50 off 26) powered them to 209 but it wasn’t enough as Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on a show.

Sunrisers have six points from nine games, and need to win all the remaining games to stay in the playoffs race. They defeated Chennai Super Kings in the last outing by five wickets. Harshal Patel took 4 for 28 to restrict CSK to 154 before Ishan Kishan made 44 off 34 balls.

GT vs SRH: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Player: Arshad Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Varma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami.

Impact Player: Jaydev Unadkat.

GT vs SRH: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions 

The Ahmedabad venue has been terrific for batters in recent years, with plenty of high-scoring games. The average first innings score from 23 IPL matches played here since 2022 stands at 187. This season, the number shoots up to 214 after four games.

Impact of Conditions on the match

  • Pick top order batters, especially from the team batting first. 
  • New ball seamers can be valuable here, especially in the second innings. 
  • Spinners aren’t usually effective here so can be avoided. 

The weather should be clear and warm with the temperature hovering around 26 degree Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

BatterScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScores
Sai Sudharsan74 (41)63 (41)49 (36)5 (9)82 (53)56 (37)36 (21)52 (36)39 (30)
Shubman Gill33 (14)38 (27)14 (14)61* (43)2 (3)60 (38)7 (5)90 (55)84 (50)
Jos Buttler54 (33)39 (24)73* (39)0 (3)36 (25)16 (14)97* (54)41* (23)50* (26)
Sherfane Rutherford46 (28)18 (11)30* (18)35* (16)7 (3)22 (19)43 (34)DNBDNP
Rahul Tewatia6 (2)0 (0)DNBDNB24* (12)0 (1)11* (3)0 (2)9 (4)
Shahrukh Khan6* (1)9 (7)DNBDNB36 (20)11* (6)DNB11* (5)5* (2)
Arshad Khan1* (1)DNPDNBDNP0* (0)DNBDNBDNPDNP
Sai KishoreDNB1* (1)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Rashid KhanDNB6 (4)DNBDNB12 (4)4* (2)DNBDNBDNB
Washington SundarDNPDNPDNP49 (29)DNP2 (3)DNPDNB13 (8)
BowlerFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFigures
Mohammed Siraj4-0-54-04-0-34-24-0-19-34-0-17-44-0-30-14-0-50-04-0-47-14-0-32-12-0-24-0
Kagiso Rabada4-0-41-14-0-42-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Arshad Khan1-0-21-0DNP2-0-17-1DNP2-0-19-12-0-11-04-0-46-1DNPDNP
Rashid Khan4-0-48-12-0-10-04-0-54-04-0-31-04-0-37-24-0-35-14-0-38-04-0-25-24-0-24-1
Prasidh Krishna3-0-41-04-0-18-24-0-26-14-0-25-24-0-24-34-0-26-24-0-41-44-0-25-24-0-47-1
Sai Kishore4-0-30-34-0-37-14-0-22-24-0-24-22.2-0-20-21.3-0-35-01-0-9-13-0-19-11-0-16-0
Ishant SharmaDNP2-0-17-02-0-27-14-0-53-0DNPDNP3-0-19-12-0-18-12-0-36-0
Washington SundarDNPDNPDNPDNBDNP4-0-28-1DNP3-0-36-11.5-0-34-0
Kulwant KhejroliyaDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-29-1DNPDNPDNPDNP
Karim JanatDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP1-0-30-0

Player Form of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

BatterScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScores
Abhishek Sharma24 (11)6 (6)1 (1)2 (6)18 (16)141 (55)40 (28)8 (8)0 (2)
Travis Head67 (31)47 (28)22 (12)4 (2)8 (5)66 (37)28 (29)0 (4)19 (16)
Ishan Kishan106* (47)0 (1)2 (5)2 (5)17 (14)9* (6)2 (3)1 (4)44 (34)
Nitish Reddy30 (15)32 (28)0 (2)19 (15)31 (34)DNB19 (21)2 (5)19* (13)
Heinrich Klaasen34 (14)26 (17)32 (19)33 (21)27 (19)21* (14)37 (28)71 (44)7 (8)
Aniket Verma7 (3)36 (13)74 (41)6 (6)18 (14)DNB18* (8)12 (14)19 (19)
Abhinav Manohar0 (1)2 (6)4 (6)DNPDNPDNBDNP43 (37)DNP
Pat Cummins0* (1)18 (4)2 (7)14 (15)22* (9)DNB8* (4)1 (2)DNB
Kamindu MendisDNPDNPDNP27 (20)1 (5)DNPDNPDNP32* (22)
BowlerFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFigures
Mohammed Shami3-0-33-13-0-37-13-0-31-04-0-29-14-0-28-24-0-75-03-0-28-0DNP3-0-28-1
Simarjeet Singh3-0-46-22-0-28-0DNP4-0-47-01-0-20-0DNPDNPDNPDNP
Pat Cummins4-0-60-03-0-29-22-0-27-04-0-44-13.4-0-26-14-0-40-04-0-26-33-0-31-04-0-21-2
Abhishek Sharma2-0-17-02-0-20-03-0-27-0DNB1-0-18-0DNBDNBDNBDNB
Adam Zampa4-0-48-14-0-46-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Harshal Patel4-0-34-22-0-28-13-0-17-04-0-43-1DNP4-0-42-43-0-31-13-0-21-04-0-28-4
Ishan KishanDNB0.1-0-4-0DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Wiaan MulderDNPDNP1-0-16-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Zeeshan AnsariDNPDNP4-0-42-33-0-25-14-0-33-04-0-41-03.1-0-35-03.4-0-36-13-0-27-0
Kamindu MendisDNPDNPDNP1-0-4-11-0-12-0DNPDNPDNP3-0-26-1
Jaydev UnadkatDNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-16-0DNPDNP3-0-25-12.5-0-21-2
Ehsan MalingaDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-45-24-0-36-23-0-33-1DNP
Rahul ChaharDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP1-0-9-0DNPDNP

Top Player Picks for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (SRH) 

  • Like most SRH batters, Travis Head hasn’t been able to repeat last year’s heroics but remains a must pick. 
  • He has scored 261 runs in nine innings at an average of 29 while striking at 159, including two half centuries. 
  • He has amassed 1,703 runs in T20 cricket since 2024, averaging 39 and striking at 178.
  • Head’s last five innings: 19 (16), 0 (4), 28 (29), 66 (37), 8 (5).

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 

  • Heinrich Klaasen has been the top run-scorer for Sunrisers this season. 
  • He has made 288 runs in nine innings at an average of 36 while striking at 156, including one half century. 
  • Klaasen has scored more than 25 runs in seven out of nine innings. 
  • With the top order not in great form, Klaasen is likely to get plenty of time in the middle.
  • Klaasen’s last five innings: 7 (8), 71 (40), 37 (28), 21* (14), 27 (19).

Prasidh Krishna (GT)

  • Prasidh Krishna is having his best ever IPL season, showing great control over his lengths.
  • He has taken 17 wickets in nine games at an economy of 7.80 while striking every 12.3 balls. 
  • The tall hit the deck fast bowler has enjoyed bowling at this venue. 
  • His last five innings: 1/47, 2/25, 4/41, 2/26, 3/24.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (GT)

  • Shubman Gill is one of the most prolific batters in this league and is a top captaincy option.
  • He is coming off 90 and 84 in the last couple of games.  
  • Gill has amassed 1,705 runs in the IPL since 2023 at an average of over 50 and a strike rate of 155. 
  • Gill has registered four centuries and 10 half centuries in the league in this period.
  • In Ahmedabad, he has piled on 1,159 runs in the shorter format at 61 average and 163 strike rate. 
  • Gill’s last five innings: 84 (50), 90 (55), 7 (5), 60 (38), 2 (3).

Sai Sudharsan (GT) 

  • Sai Sudharsan has shown a mind-blowing consistency in the IPL. 
  • This year, he has scored 456 runs in the tournament at an average 50 while striking at 150. 
  • The left-hand batter has registered five half centuries in nine innings in the tournament. 
  • He has 858 runs to his credit at this venue with an average of 57 and strike rate of 157.
  • Sudharsan’s last five innings: 39 (30), 52 (36), 36 (21), 56 (37), 82 (53).

Jos Buttler (GT)

  • Jos Buttler is batting at number three in this season and has made a big impact.
  • He has accumulated 406 runs in nine innings at an average of 81 and strike rate of 168.
  • Buttler has smashed four half centuries in the competition. 
  • His last five batting innings: 50* (27), 41* (23), 97 (54 ), 16 (14),) 36 (25).

GT vs SRH Player to Avoid

Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH)

  • Nitish Kumar Reddy has had a poor season with 152 runs from eight innings at an average of 21 and strike rate of 113. 
  • He has not bowled in the tournament as well, reducing his fantasy value further. 

Grand League Team for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 51 Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction 

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 51 Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled with the bat this season with the big stars not firing. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have an incredible top three while their bowlers have done the job more often than not. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

GT vs SRH Predictions
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Sunrisers Hyderabad

