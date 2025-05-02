Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 51 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Match no. 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on each other. The match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans are vying for a top-two spot, having accumulated 12 points from nine games so far. They have won six games in the season but lost their previous game against Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets. Shubman Gill (84 off 50) and Jos Buttler (50 off 26) powered them to 209 but it wasn’t enough as Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on a show.

Sunrisers have six points from nine games, and need to win all the remaining games to stay in the playoffs race. They defeated Chennai Super Kings in the last outing by five wickets. Harshal Patel took 4 for 28 to restrict CSK to 154 before Ishan Kishan made 44 off 34 balls.

GT vs SRH: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Player: Arshad Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Varma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami.

Impact Player: Jaydev Unadkat.

GT vs SRH: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Ahmedabad venue has been terrific for batters in recent years, with plenty of high-scoring games. The average first innings score from 23 IPL matches played here since 2022 stands at 187. This season, the number shoots up to 214 after four games.

Impact of Conditions on the match

Pick top order batters, especially from the team batting first.

New ball seamers can be valuable here, especially in the second innings.

Spinners aren’t usually effective here so can be avoided.

The weather should be clear and warm with the temperature hovering around 26 degree Celsius.

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Batter Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Sai Sudharsan 74 (41) 63 (41) 49 (36) 5 (9) 82 (53) 56 (37) 36 (21) 52 (36) 39 (30) Shubman Gill 33 (14) 38 (27) 14 (14) 61* (43) 2 (3) 60 (38) 7 (5) 90 (55) 84 (50) Jos Buttler 54 (33) 39 (24) 73* (39) 0 (3) 36 (25) 16 (14) 97* (54) 41* (23) 50* (26) Sherfane Rutherford 46 (28) 18 (11) 30* (18) 35* (16) 7 (3) 22 (19) 43 (34) DNB DNP Rahul Tewatia 6 (2) 0 (0) DNB DNB 24* (12) 0 (1) 11* (3) 0 (2) 9 (4) Shahrukh Khan 6* (1) 9 (7) DNB DNB 36 (20) 11* (6) DNB 11* (5) 5* (2) Arshad Khan 1* (1) DNP DNB DNP 0* (0) DNB DNB DNP DNP Sai Kishore DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Rashid Khan DNB 6 (4) DNB DNB 12 (4) 4* (2) DNB DNB DNB Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP 49 (29) DNP 2 (3) DNP DNB 13 (8) Bowler Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Mohammed Siraj 4-0-54-0 4-0-34-2 4-0-19-3 4-0-17-4 4-0-30-1 4-0-50-0 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-1 2-0-24-0 Kagiso Rabada 4-0-41-1 4-0-42-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Arshad Khan 1-0-21-0 DNP 2-0-17-1 DNP 2-0-19-1 2-0-11-0 4-0-46-1 DNP DNP Rashid Khan 4-0-48-1 2-0-10-0 4-0-54-0 4-0-31-0 4-0-37-2 4-0-35-1 4-0-38-0 4-0-25-2 4-0-24-1 Prasidh Krishna 3-0-41-0 4-0-18-2 4-0-26-1 4-0-25-2 4-0-24-3 4-0-26-2 4-0-41-4 4-0-25-2 4-0-47-1 Sai Kishore 4-0-30-3 4-0-37-1 4-0-22-2 4-0-24-2 2.2-0-20-2 1.3-0-35-0 1-0-9-1 3-0-19-1 1-0-16-0 Ishant Sharma DNP 2-0-17-0 2-0-27-1 4-0-53-0 DNP DNP 3-0-19-1 2-0-18-1 2-0-36-0 Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP 4-0-28-1 DNP 3-0-36-1 1.5-0-34-0 Kulwant Khejroliya DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-29-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP Karim Janat DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1-0-30-0

Player Form of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Batter Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Abhishek Sharma 24 (11) 6 (6) 1 (1) 2 (6) 18 (16) 141 (55) 40 (28) 8 (8) 0 (2) Travis Head 67 (31) 47 (28) 22 (12) 4 (2) 8 (5) 66 (37) 28 (29) 0 (4) 19 (16) Ishan Kishan 106* (47) 0 (1) 2 (5) 2 (5) 17 (14) 9* (6) 2 (3) 1 (4) 44 (34) Nitish Reddy 30 (15) 32 (28) 0 (2) 19 (15) 31 (34) DNB 19 (21) 2 (5) 19* (13) Heinrich Klaasen 34 (14) 26 (17) 32 (19) 33 (21) 27 (19) 21* (14) 37 (28) 71 (44) 7 (8) Aniket Verma 7 (3) 36 (13) 74 (41) 6 (6) 18 (14) DNB 18* (8) 12 (14) 19 (19) Abhinav Manohar 0 (1) 2 (6) 4 (6) DNP DNP DNB DNP 43 (37) DNP Pat Cummins 0* (1) 18 (4) 2 (7) 14 (15) 22* (9) DNB 8* (4) 1 (2) DNB Kamindu Mendis DNP DNP DNP 27 (20) 1 (5) DNP DNP DNP 32* (22) Bowler Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Mohammed Shami 3-0-33-1 3-0-37-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-29-1 4-0-28-2 4-0-75-0 3-0-28-0 DNP 3-0-28-1 Simarjeet Singh 3-0-46-2 2-0-28-0 DNP 4-0-47-0 1-0-20-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Pat Cummins 4-0-60-0 3-0-29-2 2-0-27-0 4-0-44-1 3.4-0-26-1 4-0-40-0 4-0-26-3 3-0-31-0 4-0-21-2 Abhishek Sharma 2-0-17-0 2-0-20-0 3-0-27-0 DNB 1-0-18-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB Adam Zampa 4-0-48-1 4-0-46-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Harshal Patel 4-0-34-2 2-0-28-1 3-0-17-0 4-0-43-1 DNP 4-0-42-4 3-0-31-1 3-0-21-0 4-0-28-4 Ishan Kishan DNB 0.1-0-4-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Wiaan Mulder DNP DNP 1-0-16-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Zeeshan Ansari DNP DNP 4-0-42-3 3-0-25-1 4-0-33-0 4-0-41-0 3.1-0-35-0 3.4-0-36-1 3-0-27-0 Kamindu Mendis DNP DNP DNP 1-0-4-1 1-0-12-0 DNP DNP DNP 3-0-26-1 Jaydev Unadkat DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-16-0 DNP DNP 3-0-25-1 2.5-0-21-2 Ehsan Malinga DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-45-2 4-0-36-2 3-0-33-1 DNP Rahul Chahar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1-0-9-0 DNP DNP

Top Player Picks for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (SRH)

Like most SRH batters, Travis Head hasn’t been able to repeat last year’s heroics but remains a must pick.

He has scored 261 runs in nine innings at an average of 29 while striking at 159, including two half centuries.

He has amassed 1,703 runs in T20 cricket since 2024, averaging 39 and striking at 178.

Head’s last five innings: 19 (16), 0 (4), 28 (29), 66 (37), 8 (5).

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen has been the top run-scorer for Sunrisers this season.

He has made 288 runs in nine innings at an average of 36 while striking at 156, including one half century.

Klaasen has scored more than 25 runs in seven out of nine innings.

With the top order not in great form, Klaasen is likely to get plenty of time in the middle.

Klaasen’s last five innings: 7 (8), 71 (40), 37 (28), 21* (14), 27 (19).

Prasidh Krishna (GT)

Prasidh Krishna is having his best ever IPL season, showing great control over his lengths.

He has taken 17 wickets in nine games at an economy of 7.80 while striking every 12.3 balls.

The tall hit the deck fast bowler has enjoyed bowling at this venue.

His last five innings: 1/47, 2/25, 4/41, 2/26, 3/24.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill is one of the most prolific batters in this league and is a top captaincy option.

He is coming off 90 and 84 in the last couple of games.

Gill has amassed 1,705 runs in the IPL since 2023 at an average of over 50 and a strike rate of 155.

Gill has registered four centuries and 10 half centuries in the league in this period.

In Ahmedabad, he has piled on 1,159 runs in the shorter format at 61 average and 163 strike rate.

Gill’s last five innings: 84 (50), 90 (55), 7 (5), 60 (38), 2 (3).

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has shown a mind-blowing consistency in the IPL.

This year, he has scored 456 runs in the tournament at an average 50 while striking at 150.

The left-hand batter has registered five half centuries in nine innings in the tournament.

He has 858 runs to his credit at this venue with an average of 57 and strike rate of 157.

Sudharsan’s last five innings: 39 (30), 52 (36), 36 (21), 56 (37), 82 (53).

Jos Buttler (GT)

Jos Buttler is batting at number three in this season and has made a big impact.

He has accumulated 406 runs in nine innings at an average of 81 and strike rate of 168.

Buttler has smashed four half centuries in the competition.

His last five batting innings: 50* (27), 41* (23), 97 (54 ), 16 (14),) 36 (25).

GT vs SRH Player to Avoid

Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH)

Nitish Kumar Reddy has had a poor season with 152 runs from eight innings at an average of 21 and strike rate of 113.

He has not bowled in the tournament as well, reducing his fantasy value further.

Grand League Team for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled with the bat this season with the big stars not firing. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have an incredible top three while their bowlers have done the job more often than not.

