Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 51 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Match no. 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on each other. The match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans are vying for a top-two spot, having accumulated 12 points from nine games so far. They have won six games in the season but lost their previous game against Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets. Shubman Gill (84 off 50) and Jos Buttler (50 off 26) powered them to 209 but it wasn’t enough as Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on a show.
Sunrisers have six points from nine games, and need to win all the remaining games to stay in the playoffs race. They defeated Chennai Super Kings in the last outing by five wickets. Harshal Patel took 4 for 28 to restrict CSK to 154 before Ishan Kishan made 44 off 34 balls.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Impact Player: Arshad Khan.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Varma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami.
Impact Player: Jaydev Unadkat.
The Ahmedabad venue has been terrific for batters in recent years, with plenty of high-scoring games. The average first innings score from 23 IPL matches played here since 2022 stands at 187. This season, the number shoots up to 214 after four games.
Impact of Conditions on the match
The weather should be clear and warm with the temperature hovering around 26 degree Celsius.
READ MORE:
|Batter
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Sai Sudharsan
|74 (41)
|63 (41)
|49 (36)
|5 (9)
|82 (53)
|56 (37)
|36 (21)
|52 (36)
|39 (30)
|Shubman Gill
|33 (14)
|38 (27)
|14 (14)
|61* (43)
|2 (3)
|60 (38)
|7 (5)
|90 (55)
|84 (50)
|Jos Buttler
|54 (33)
|39 (24)
|73* (39)
|0 (3)
|36 (25)
|16 (14)
|97* (54)
|41* (23)
|50* (26)
|Sherfane Rutherford
|46 (28)
|18 (11)
|30* (18)
|35* (16)
|7 (3)
|22 (19)
|43 (34)
|DNB
|DNP
|Rahul Tewatia
|6 (2)
|0 (0)
|DNB
|DNB
|24* (12)
|0 (1)
|11* (3)
|0 (2)
|9 (4)
|Shahrukh Khan
|6* (1)
|9 (7)
|DNB
|DNB
|36 (20)
|11* (6)
|DNB
|11* (5)
|5* (2)
|Arshad Khan
|1* (1)
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|0* (0)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|Sai Kishore
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Rashid Khan
|DNB
|6 (4)
|DNB
|DNB
|12 (4)
|4* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Washington Sundar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|49 (29)
|DNP
|2 (3)
|DNP
|DNB
|13 (8)
|Bowler
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Mohammed Siraj
|4-0-54-0
|4-0-34-2
|4-0-19-3
|4-0-17-4
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-50-0
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-32-1
|2-0-24-0
|Kagiso Rabada
|4-0-41-1
|4-0-42-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Arshad Khan
|1-0-21-0
|DNP
|2-0-17-1
|DNP
|2-0-19-1
|2-0-11-0
|4-0-46-1
|DNP
|DNP
|Rashid Khan
|4-0-48-1
|2-0-10-0
|4-0-54-0
|4-0-31-0
|4-0-37-2
|4-0-35-1
|4-0-38-0
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-24-1
|Prasidh Krishna
|3-0-41-0
|4-0-18-2
|4-0-26-1
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-24-3
|4-0-26-2
|4-0-41-4
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-47-1
|Sai Kishore
|4-0-30-3
|4-0-37-1
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-24-2
|2.2-0-20-2
|1.3-0-35-0
|1-0-9-1
|3-0-19-1
|1-0-16-0
|Ishant Sharma
|DNP
|2-0-17-0
|2-0-27-1
|4-0-53-0
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-19-1
|2-0-18-1
|2-0-36-0
|Washington Sundar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|4-0-28-1
|DNP
|3-0-36-1
|1.5-0-34-0
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-29-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Karim Janat
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-30-0
|Batter
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Abhishek Sharma
|24 (11)
|6 (6)
|1 (1)
|2 (6)
|18 (16)
|141 (55)
|40 (28)
|8 (8)
|0 (2)
|Travis Head
|67 (31)
|47 (28)
|22 (12)
|4 (2)
|8 (5)
|66 (37)
|28 (29)
|0 (4)
|19 (16)
|Ishan Kishan
|106* (47)
|0 (1)
|2 (5)
|2 (5)
|17 (14)
|9* (6)
|2 (3)
|1 (4)
|44 (34)
|Nitish Reddy
|30 (15)
|32 (28)
|0 (2)
|19 (15)
|31 (34)
|DNB
|19 (21)
|2 (5)
|19* (13)
|Heinrich Klaasen
|34 (14)
|26 (17)
|32 (19)
|33 (21)
|27 (19)
|21* (14)
|37 (28)
|71 (44)
|7 (8)
|Aniket Verma
|7 (3)
|36 (13)
|74 (41)
|6 (6)
|18 (14)
|DNB
|18* (8)
|12 (14)
|19 (19)
|Abhinav Manohar
|0 (1)
|2 (6)
|4 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|43 (37)
|DNP
|Pat Cummins
|0* (1)
|18 (4)
|2 (7)
|14 (15)
|22* (9)
|DNB
|8* (4)
|1 (2)
|DNB
|Kamindu Mendis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|27 (20)
|1 (5)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|32* (22)
|Bowler
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Mohammed Shami
|3-0-33-1
|3-0-37-1
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-29-1
|4-0-28-2
|4-0-75-0
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|3-0-28-1
|Simarjeet Singh
|3-0-46-2
|2-0-28-0
|DNP
|4-0-47-0
|1-0-20-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Pat Cummins
|4-0-60-0
|3-0-29-2
|2-0-27-0
|4-0-44-1
|3.4-0-26-1
|4-0-40-0
|4-0-26-3
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-21-2
|Abhishek Sharma
|2-0-17-0
|2-0-20-0
|3-0-27-0
|DNB
|1-0-18-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Adam Zampa
|4-0-48-1
|4-0-46-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Harshal Patel
|4-0-34-2
|2-0-28-1
|3-0-17-0
|4-0-43-1
|DNP
|4-0-42-4
|3-0-31-1
|3-0-21-0
|4-0-28-4
|Ishan Kishan
|DNB
|0.1-0-4-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Wiaan Mulder
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-16-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Zeeshan Ansari
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-42-3
|3-0-25-1
|4-0-33-0
|4-0-41-0
|3.1-0-35-0
|3.4-0-36-1
|3-0-27-0
|Kamindu Mendis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-4-1
|1-0-12-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-26-1
|Jaydev Unadkat
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-16-0
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-25-1
|2.5-0-21-2
|Ehsan Malinga
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-45-2
|4-0-36-2
|3-0-33-1
|DNP
|Rahul Chahar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-9-0
|DNP
|DNP
Travis Head (SRH)
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
Prasidh Krishna (GT)
Shubman Gill (GT)
Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Jos Buttler (GT)
Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled with the bat this season with the big stars not firing. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have an incredible top three while their bowlers have done the job more often than not.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.